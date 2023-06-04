Black Grace director Neil Ieremia: 'In the moment? You can’t feel your face'

Since Black Grace founding artistic director Neil Ieremia entered the world of contemporary dance, he hasn’t stopped moving.

For Ieremia, the pinch-me moment of the dance company’s success arrived not in the wings of New York’s Kennedy Centre, or the five-star skylines of the UAE, but when someone bought him a round in a Wellington sports bar.

“I had these people come up to me and go, “Oh you’re that guy from Black Grace, oh, congratulations bro – here’s a beer! As small as that sounds – it’s actually quite a big thing.”

Dance is his ministry, one that called to him as a young 19-year-old from Porirua, working his bank job, and has since taken him to the world’s most prestigious stages.

Back home, from the SkyCity Theatre, “to a dance hall in Whangamatā”, Black Grace is greeted with the kind of reception normally reserved for sports stars – even the All Blacks fell over with praise.

Shanavas Jamaluddin/Supplied Black Grace’s performance in Sharjah, UAE, of their newly commissioned spectacle, Paradise Rumour.

Rugby legends Tana Umaga​ and Christian Cullen​ once tagged along to a show in New Plymouth, and were “gobsmacked at the level of fitness that the dancers had”.

“They all remarked on how fit the company were. They couldn't believe it. They were all going, ‘we just don’t understand how you do that’.

“The dancers really do put themselves through the ringer.”

Ieremia has made a home away from the formalism expected by dance, and is surprised, still, by how the rest of Aotearoa responds to his shows’ avant-garde approach.

Shanavas Jamaluddin/Supplied Ieremia said that his new show, Paradise Rumour, is “demanding”, taking months of choreography to prepare.

Black Grace’s new performance, Paradise Rumour, yokes in inspiration from sources as disparate as Daft Punk, Gauguin, Lisa Reihana, and 80s Afro punk.

Consider it a middle finger to the Rodgers & Hammerstein​ imaginings of the South Pacific, which Ieremia calls full of the “noble savages” trope.

Still, creating a spectacle like this takes not just brains but brawn – Ieremia knows he’s making his dancers work for every minute.

“Everyone will be wishing they decided to get an office job,” he laughs. “It’s hard to grasp the level of physicality that goes into a performance.”

David White/Stuff Neil Ieremia, choreographer and founder of Black Grace, in the rehearsal room.

The months of rehearsal and process going into a Black Grace show are “pretty demanding”.

“It’s unlike anything else. You have to try channel that in a moment while you can’t actually feel your limbs.

“You watch it, and you're mesmerised by the physicality and the ability of the dancers to remember and execute all of this choreography.

“You can’t feel your face.”

David White/Stuff “This is a lens on the same subject matter that has never been used,” Ieremia says of his new show.

Black Grace belongs to New Zealand both as a unique cultural artefact, and a valuable prism through which Kiwis can see themselves. But what if, I wonder, they don’t like what they see?

”This show, Paradise Rumour, is alluding to Aotearoa as a sort of paradise. Pacific Island people during the 50s, 60s, and 70s, migrated here in search of a better life, in search of this paradise.

“There was this rumour that this place existed where you could go, and it was kind of like the land of milk and honey... and you wouldn’t need to struggle as much if you worked hard.”

That promise has faded into an illusion, as Ieremia references the dawn raids and the failure of colonial art to accurately portray Pasifika stories.

Supplied As young man from Cannon’s Creek, Porirua, Ieremia started dancing aged 19 with no formal training.

In response, Paradise Rumour’s visuals summon Lisa Reihana’s reclaimed visions of colonial history - a tongue-in-cheek slight at what past portrayals have got wrong.

“It’s all wrong. We’re portrayed wrong – we kind of look Grecian in parts of it! This is a lens on the same subject matter that has never been used.”

Ieremia acknowledges the cyclical nature of colonial art, the way it regurgitates the same faces and points of view over the centuries.

“Paradise Rumour in this instance is offering another viewpoint, another voice in the discourse of how we view ourselves and how other people view us as people, as a culture.”

The show honours the legacy of Pasifika families whose contributions to the culture were at best underrated, and at worst deliberately misunderstood.

Ieremia’s passion for this one-off spectacle is self-evident – for that reason, you won’t find him in the audience. He finds it too hard to watch.

“I sit side stage,” Ieremia says through laughter, “I don't know if I can control myself.”

BLACK GRACE/Supplied The provocation for Paradise Rumour was based on the central question of âhow far have we really come?"

Ieremia has been on the move for the 20 years since Black Grace was founded, with two decades of “full-on” touring – a tall ask for a man who hates travelling.

“But I feel grateful, every time I get on an aeroplane.”

Transcending divides at home and abroad, the show swivels the spotlight back onto Pasifika stories, told with the pulse of Ieremia’s ambition.

The new show promises a dizzying new vision of South Pacific diaspora, one that leaves both dancer and viewer spent.

Black Grace’s new posters have a hyper-stylised tone: a painterly touch, subtly enhancing visuals of shocking beauty.

It distils the show’s essence, one that never loses sight of the pain underlining the power of its performers.

“I hope that Kiwis see us as an important part of their identity. Right now,” Ieremia says, “we just need this art so much.”

Black Grace will perform Paradise Rumour at Auckland's SkyCity Theatre on June 7.