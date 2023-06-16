King Lear: Michael Hurst at the height of his power in thundering production

How odd to have two events happen this week – one on opening night – that made Auckland Theatre Company’s thunderous new King Lear feel particularly timely.

One, on stepping out of the play, the news of the death of Glenda Jackson, the Labour MP and Oscar-winning actor who gave a definitive Lear in 2016.

Her ferocious King found his heart in a world of disorder – she was a mighty performer, and made the play a part of her legacy too. It’s an awful loss. But, as Lear would say, “this is the excellent foppery of the world.”

Two, the unseating of Britain’s former ruler a few days earlier – though Boris Johnson is more vain still than Lear, and perhaps even less loved, with a Gove in place of a Goneril to banish him from the foolish kingdom he’d presided blindly over (though I’m not sure even Goneril or Regan are as capable of Gove’s cold-hearted parting shot – his “life moves on” statement this week was plain icy).

That’s all to say that Lear looms large, still, over our culture and our politics. Not so reassuring when you consider it’s a play about worlds in disorder – the natural and civil in total disarray.

How, then, does a cast make good on Shakespeare’s promise of filial carnage, psychosexual revenge plots, and awesome tempests, when our own storms rage outside?

auckland theatre company The Auckland Theatre Company cast, with Hester Ullyart as the Fool.

Well, you need a maestro, and you need a production overflowing with talent – and co-directors Benjamin Kilby-Henson and Michael Hurst, who also stars in the title row, deliver.

Hurst is undoubtedly at the height of his power here. He makes Lear’s eventual crack-up come with the gift of self-knowledge. The daunting task of Lear for the performer is to show the blindness, folly, and redemption of man (and in this pared-back edition, in under three hours). Hurst wipes the floor with it, and in the play’s second act – the finer of the night, for its stripped-down simplicity – he makes you grateful, too, for the clarity that Lear’s madness brings him.

Hester Ullyart as the Fool, too, is electric. She riffs of Hurst’s sucker of a Lear, playing the Fool as a soulful, yearning floozy – but with bite to match her bark. Ullyart delivers her jokes with a remorseful laugh, or perhaps it’s a snarl.

Andi Crown as Goneril and Jessie Lawrence as Regan run the gamut of the wicked sisters’ loathsome tendencies, bringing the basest, “new money” translation of the succession drama to the fore. They are completely awful, which is, you can imagine, a total joy. Crown and Lawrence play them like a sordid sorority straight out of Selling Sunset – all crocodile tears, with the handbags to match.

AUCKLAND THEATRE COMPANY Michael Hurst as King Lear.

Despite the histrionics of the villain plot, this Lear remains pure tragedy, mired in family conflict but not lost in swordplay, like the most rote adaptations tend to become, nor defanged by transposing the drama to the stifling air of a boardroom instead.

Two standouts in a cast of standouts are Beatriz Romilly as Edmund and Joe Dekkers-Reihana as Edgar. Romilly’s sapphic twist on Edmund exposes his raw calculated nature – without ever leaning into the pantomime that this irredeemable part can promise. And Dekkers-Reihana becomes the play’s heart, its moral centre – he infuses the role with such mana and good-heartedness, that it makes the play’s “crawl towards death” more profoundly sad.

And the extent of suffering in Lear’s and Gloucester’s downfalls, and their responses to it (insanity for the former, self-obliteration for the latter) are so finely contrasted by Hurst and Cameron Rhodes. Rhodes makes good on Gloucester’s moral resignation, how his hope fades into weariness, scrubbed away by a world of dirty politics. Hurst, in turn, shifting from proud to cowering in a moment, gives us the humbled surrender of a man who, losing everything, comes to know himself.

The play’s staging - full of flickering torchlights, the shimmering reflections of a mirrored wall (that of a boardroom, or a great palace), and the shock of blood on its bone-white floor - emphasises the themes of blindness. So too does the doomed scheming of Goneril and Regan, the shuddering mortality of Lear, the awful ego of Edmund.

That’s not to say the play is chaotic, though it can be. The infamous raging storm scene is still a coup de théâtre, but not without its technical complications or challenges on the press night.

But this is a formidable show - a delight to see a play of such nihilism performed with such grace, fire, and heart.