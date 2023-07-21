My life as a cruise ship comedian: 'It's a week of heckling'

Cruise ship comedian, Jarred Fell, tells stuff about the shenanigans on the high seas

There’s said to be a saying in the entertainment world: a cruise ship is where your act goes to die.

But for 33-year-old comedian-magician Jarred Fell, entertaining (mostly drunk) crowds on a moving ship in the ocean are his “bread and butter”.

Fell – an Auckland-based new Dad and husband-to-be – leaves his young family, “once or twice a month” to board a cruise which usually last between four and seven days.

During the week, he’ll perform two 45-minute shows back-to-back on one night, often to quite a few, “drunk bogans”. The rest of the time, he’s basically a passenger.

But after almost a decade making cruisers laugh while at sea, those two sets of 45 minutes, “making a room full of people laugh [is] the best feeling in the world”.

With each performance bringing in a new crowd of hundreds, it’s given him the chance to really craft and tighten his act. He has no qualms about being called a “cruise ship comedian”.

Aside from time away from family, there’s one major downside, though. Especially if Fell’s performing on one of the first nights of a week-long cruise.

When you’re stuck on a ship, there’s no escaping the crowd who always, “recognise you for the rest of the trip”. It’s even worse after a bad show.

Supplied For comedian-magician Jarred Fell, cruise ship comedy is his “bread and butter”.

“You’re then stuck on board with everyone, and they see you eating, they come up to you in the elevator,” he laughs.

“It’s a week of heckling.”

And if the show goes well, those in the crowd, “think they’re your mate”.

“It’s why you always hope you’re on the last night,” he says.

Now 33, with an 8-month-old daughter, Alysia and a fiancée, Ashlee, Fell has come a fair way from an 11-year-old who discovered magic through a magic club.

At 16, he found the Auckland Comedy Club and was encouraged to “make fun of magic” by well-known comedian, magician and juggler Nick Nickolas. It took about 10 years to find his “style” as a comedian- magician.

He went through a few “characters”. Acting overly straight, he was told he was “too intense” and being very flamboyant was “way too much”. But by combining a bit of both, he found the perfect mix.

LAWRENCE SMITH Jarred Fell found magic at age 11, before turning to comedy as a teenager.

“I didn’t let the audience know if I was straight or gay, and that’s when I got away with a lot of what I was saying. I became the ‘f... you’ magician, I was quite edgy and people forgave it. People didn’t know my sexuality.”

“Now I’m way too open about it because I’m like, ‘here’s my wife-to-be and my child’.”

When Fell first got onto ships it was through Brisbane’s Sit Down Comedy Club. He was doing R18 shows and could be as “edgy” as he wanted.

After the pandemic shut down touring, the club stopped booking and Fell lost his gigs. So he approached the ships directly and offered to come back on board.

“They said, ‘can you be PG?’ and I was like, ‘I’ll give it a go’,” he laughed.

So assigned to the family-friendly evening entertainment slots, Fell is, “still edgy. I just don’t swear and there’s no sex toys”.

With years spent performing at sea every second week, it’s hardly surprising Fell met his fiancée onboard a ship in 2017.

LAWRENCE SMITH It was onboard a cruise that Jarred shared a magic trick with the entertainment coordinator, who later became his fiancée.

They met at a crew event over a few drinks. He heard she liked magic and pulled out a deck of cards. It wasn’t love at first sight, he laughs.

“More like shag at first sight”.

As the entertainment coordinator at the time, she was also his boss. She’s since left ship life, and while Fell hopes to bring her and their daughter touring with him, her return to cruising would be “as a passenger, sipping cocktails”.

But it was on land that the pair bumped into each other randomly again. Fell invited her to a show and they spent the weekend hanging out and “falling in love”.

In June 2021, Fell brought Ashlee onstage at Auckland’s Pumphouse Theatre and proposed in front of a sold-out crowd of about 200.

And with the arrival of Alysia in 2022, leaving home to perform on cruise ships regularly has become more difficult, but luckily Ashlee, “supports every inch [of my career]”.

With roughly two hours of work over up to a week on board, Fell – who has been clean and sober a couple of years now – spends his time onboard preparing new material and catching up on sleep, so he can focus on being a present dad on land.

Supplied Jarred Fell performing onboard.

“I’ve got everything I want now,” he says, referring to his family, when asked if the party lifestyle onboard was triggering.

“I wouldn’t want to risk it to have a tipple of a drink.”

It was during the pandemic when Fell’s drinking and drug use spiked, spurred by the stress of losing his income. He’d got into the habit of lying to his partner, saying he was heading out for “one drink”, but having multiple before he’d, “try and get a line here and there”.

Ashlee discovered that, “I had been partying the best part of 10 years ... and gave me an ultimatum. A life with her and get help ... or bye bye .”

Supplied Jarred Fell proposing to his partner Ashlee at Auckland's PumpHouse Theatre in 2021.

“I was like, ‘okay, well I choose you, so I’ll go and get help’.”

With the help of Community Alcohol and Drug Services (CADS), Fell got control of his addictions with a “few ups and downs”.

He’s been clean and sober for two-and-a-half years and is looking ahead at getting his career to a point where he can take his family touring with him – and one day getting married.

He has no desire to look back.

“I’ve been in situations where people I used to party with would come and hang out – and they’ve got powder on their nose. I just look at it different. It’s like, ‘what are you doing dude, you’re 45’.

“I wouldn’t risk it all now.”