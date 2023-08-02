Review: A birthday party with love and sacrifices

Julie Edwards and Tainui Tukiwaho in The Sun and the Wind at Circa Theatre.

The Sun and the Wind, by Tainui Tukiwaho, presented by Taurima Vibes. Directed by Edward Peni. Circa Theatre, August 1, reviewed by Sarah Catherall.

It seems pertinent that we watch The Sun and the Wind - the debut play by Auckland’s Tainui Tukiwaho - as 100kph gales blast Circa Theatre and Europe is boiling.

While the 75-minute play is not about climate change or global weather extremes, it is based on Aesop’s children’s fable The North Wind and the Sun, which tells how the sun and wind compete to see who is stronger by making a traveller remove his jacket. The moral of the story? Persuasion beats force.

The whanau-led play opens with quiet stillness as we meet Hukerikeri (Julie Edwards, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Whare)) - a kuia - who is caring for her husband, Rangi (played by the writer, Tukiwaho). She feeds him as he sits there silently. She personifies the wind, while Rangi is the sun, and she is jealous of his superior strength and how she wasted years wishing she was more like him.

They are wearing party hats. It’s someone’s birthday but we don’t know who might come and sit at the third chair at the table.

This sad domestic scene is interrupted when a young couple intrude - Hihi (which means ray of sunshine) and a heavily pregnant Kate, played by Joe Dekkers-Reihana (Ngāpuhi) and Tuakoi Ohia (Ngāti Hine, Mataatua, Tainui, Te Arawa, Te Āti Awa). Kate loves Hihi and has given up her whānau to be with him. Hihi wants to make a fresh start for his young family, but doesn’t know how to do that without making a few questionable choices.

We watch Rangi paralysed by grief, whose life comes to him in flashes of energy and delusion.

Jode Lee/Supplied Kate and Hihi (Tuakoi Ohia and Joe Dekkers-Reihana ). Director Edward Peni makes the silent moments as compelling as the more dramatic ones.

Is this a surprise birthday party for Hihi or a homecoming for him? The audience is left to decide.

The themes are about whanau, grief, loss, and longing - with warnings about suicide and mental health. It also struck me that two generations of women are making sacrifices for their men. Hukerikeri longs to be loved by Rangi, and it is poignant when she sings a Smokey Robinson song softly: … if you feel like lovin’ me, If you got the notion, I second that emotion …

A shout-out to director Edward Peni who manages to make the still and silent moments as compelling as the more dramatic ones.

In his programme note, Tainui - well known for his role as the Māori icon, Billy T James in ‘Billy’ 2011 - says, “I began writing this show as an escape from my children during lockdown…’’ He also reflects that it is darker and more hopeless than the comical and musical works he has written. It does have a darkness and heaviness, but is intriguing to watch.