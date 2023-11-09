US comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform two New Zealand shows in 2024

New York-born comedian Jerry Seinfield is heading to Aotearoa in 2024.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, best known as the star and co-creator of the 1990s sitcom Seinfeld, is bringing his new live show to New Zealand in 2024.

The 69-year-old will perform two shows in June 2024 – one in Auckland and a second in Christchurch.

Seinfeld did his first ever New Zealand show at Auckland’s Spark Arena in 2017, which sold out.

“I am very excited to return to New Zealand, for my first ever performance in Christchurch, and to see more of such a beautiful country,” Seinfeld said in a statement.

He will perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on June 24 and Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on June 26.

Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after he appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he went on to create and star in Seinfeld, with fellow comedian Larry David.

The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards.

Tickets for the two shows will go on sale at midday on Friday, November 17, from Ticketmaster and Ticketek.