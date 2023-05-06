Eight great Royal movies to get you in the mood for King Charles III's coronation

A version of this article first appeared in May 2018. The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. Follow Stuff's live blog of the event from 6pm on Saturday.

As the world prepares for a day of ceremony and rituals as King Charles III is officially crowned, what better way to get in the mood for late-night pomp and circumstance than a Royal themed movie?

Stuff to Watch has come up with eight-great tales of kings and queens, prince and princesses (and where you can watch them right now) to set the tone for a Saturday night to remember.

Supplied A Little Chaos, The Lion King and A Royal Night Out are among the terrific Royal-themed movies currently available to stream in New Zealand.

Lea Seydoux and Diane Kruger star in Farewell, My Queen.

FAREWELL, MY QUEEN (BEAMAFILM)

After the cakey and style excesses of Sofia Coppola's 2006 take on the ill-fated French queen, this 2013 tale offers something far more Downton earthed.

Based on the 2002 novel of the same name by Chantal Thomas, this Diane Kruger-starrer allows us to see this decay of decadence through the eyes of Agathe-Sidonie Laborde (Lea Seydoux), a young servant whose primary job is to read aloud to the queen.

The Lion King is essentially "Big Cat Hamlet".

THE LION KING (DISNEY+)

Not only is this 1994 story of feline royal succession still the highest-grossing traditionally animated movie and the best-selling home video of all time, but it also ushered in the era of the rockstar-penned soundtrack and celebrity vocal cast. Who would have thought that Ferris Bueller, Edmund Blackadder, Benson, Darth Vader and Claus Von Bulow would appear in the same film before this?

Some still believe it was the last great Disney animated adventure and its smart mix of toe-tapping tunes and Shakespearean drama (let's be honest this is Big Cat Hamlet) still holds up well today.

Alan Rickman both directed and starred in A Little Chaos.

A LITTLE CHAOS (BEAMAFILM)

Alan Rickman's first (and sadly last) foray behind the camera in almost 20 years begins with breaking wind, but there's nothing flatulent about his poignant and crowd-pleasing period 2015 drama.

Set in mid-19th century France, Chaos is the tale of widowed landscape gardener Madame Sabine De Barra (an earthy but still luminous Kate Winslet) and her contract to construct the grand gardens at Versailles for the notoriously fickle Louis XIV (Rickman). The seemingly slight story gradually blooms into a sensuous and sensitive drama.

The Princess Bride is a movie still beloved by many.

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (PRIME VIDEO)

Still beloved and quoted by a generation, Rob Reiner's 1987 fantasy-adventure tells the story of of a farmhand named Westley, accompanied by a variety of memorable companions, who must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from the odious Prince Humperdinck.

The fabulous cast includes Carey Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant and Billy Crystal.

Michael Sheen and Helen Mirren teamed-up for The Queen.

THE QUEEN (ITUNES, GOOGLE PLAY, YOU TUBE, AROVISION, ACADEMY ON DEMAND, DELUXE AT HOME)

Helen Mirren deservedly won an Oscar for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in this 2006 drama which focuses on the British Royal Family's response to the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

Without this, Michael Sheen (who played British PM Tony Blair) probably wouldn't have had his career, and Netflix certainly wouldn't have ponied up the dough to writer Peter Morgan for his more ambitious QEII series The Crown.

In Roman Holiday, Audrey Hepburn leads Gregory Peck on a merry dance.

ROMAN HOLIDAY (ITUNES, GOOGLE PLAY, ACADEMY ONDEMAND, AROVISION, YOU TUBE)

Breakfast at Tiffany's might get all the love but this is an Audrey Hepburn movie for lovers everywhere.

She plays a royal princess who encounters an American reporter while attempting to escape her tightly scheduled life. Together, the pair explore the Italian capital's sights and enjoy each other's company. Victories at the 1953 Academy Awards for best actress, John Dighton and Dalton Trumbo's screenplay and the costume design say it all.

Bel Powley and Sarah Gadon play the Windsor sisters in A Royal Night Out.

A ROYAL NIGHT OUT (NEON, BEAMAFILM)

Some may disapprove of seeing our queen portrayed in this sort of Carry On, but, beautifully pitched and modulated, this 2015 romp is a coming-of- age comedy of the highest order.

Director Julian Jarrold keep the action coming thick and fast, as the Windsor sisters (Elizabeth and Margaret) get themselves into one scrape after another. Lifts, conga lines and labyrinthine buildings are used to full comic effect, while Jarrold also does a terrific job of capturing the chaos that must have been evident during a night of unabashed celebration for the end of World War II.

Rosamund Pike and David Oyelowo play star-crossed lovers in A United Kingdom.

A UNITED KINGDOM (BEAMAFILM)

Sent to Britain the late 1940s to learn how to rule his country, the Prince of Bechuanaland (what's now called Botswana) is now ready to assume his crown. But there's just one problem – he's (David Oyelowo) fallen in love with London office worker Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a match frowned upon by officials in both countries.

While the political machinations intrigue, it's the central love story that compels in Amma Asante's terrific 2016 drama. Elegant, intelligent, evocative and emotion-inducing cinema.