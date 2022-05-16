Eight of the greatest dance movies of all-time (and where you can watch them)

Dance has provided a dramatic backdrop for Hollywood storytelling, right from the advent of sound.

But while attempts to capture dance crazes on celluloid haven't always met with success (Lambada, Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo – I'm talking about you), there are some that have stood the test of time and still worthy of repeat viewings – even if it's just for that "feel-good factor".

For those looking for a pick-me up from a late-autumn, post-Eli Matthewson depression, or simply wanting to see something other than the Dave Letele shuffle, then you should check out our selection of eight of our favourite dance movies.

Supplied Flashdance, Dirty Dancing and Strictly Ballroom are among the best dance movies of all-time.

Natalie Portman stars in Black Swan.

BLACK SWAN (2010, Disney+)

Before he confused and challenged audiences with 2017's Mother!, Darren Aronofsky shocked audiences with this psychological thriller about a ballet dancer who slowly begins to lose her mind. Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis star.

"Darkly enthralling entertainment that makes the perfect antidote to too many sugary holiday Nutcrackers," wrote Newsweek's Caryn James.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey steamed-up the screen in Dirty Dancing.

DIRTY DANCING (1987, Neon)

To some, nobody puts this movie in a corner. Starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, this drama with a toe-tapping soundtrack focuses on a teen who falls in love with a holiday camp's dance instructor.

"Smart and funny, touching and unabashedly sensual," wrote Los Angeles Times' Sheila Benson.

Jennifer Beals displayed plenty of feeling in Flashdance

FLASHDANCE (1983, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

For many, this is the apex of 1980s musical dramas. Jennifer Beals plays a woman juggling two jobs (welder and an exotic dancer) who wants to get into ballet school. It's 1983, so that means frizzy hair, sweat pants and Kim Carnes.

"Director Adrian Lyne caught the post-disco visual mood of the time to win over even the most cynical viewer," wrote Radio Times' Alan Jones.

Mad Hot Ballroom is a celebration of the joy of movement.

MAD HOT BALLROOM (2005, DVD from Alice's, Aro Video)

Following in the footsteps and formula of spelling bee charmer Spellbound, this heart-warming 2005 documentary looks at the lives of a group of 10 and 11-year-old boys and girls competing in the New York public schools dance competition.

"Listening to the kids talk is a treat in itself, but watching them strut their stuff in the final competition is enough to make you stand up and cheer," wrote Rolling Stone magazine's Peter Travers.

The Red Shoes is still a gorgeous movie to look at.

THE RED SHOES (1948, iTunes)

An inspirational favourite for modern directors like Spielberg and Scorsese, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger's 1948 Oscar winner is arguably one of the most beautiful films ever made.

Based on the Hans Christian Anderson story of the same name, this film version is a haunting metaphor about art, artists and sacrifice.

"The greatest film about ballet ever made," enthused LA Weekly's Melissa Anderson.

Gene Kelly dances up a storm in Singin' in the Rain.

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN (1952, AroVision, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Starring the peerless dancer Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor and Debbie Reynolds and nominated for two Academy Awards, this timeless classic is the story of three 1920s Hollywood performers caught up in the transition from silent films to "talkies".

"Compounded generously of music, dance, colour, spectacle and a riotous abundance of Kelly, Jean Hagen and O'Connor on the screen, all elements in this rainbow programme are carefully contrived and guaranteed to. . . put you in a buttercup mood, " wrote The New York Times' Bosley Crowther.

Forget Magic Mike, Channing Tatum's best moves are in Step Up.

STEP UP (2006, iTunes, GooglePlay)

The crime-drama that only launched a cinematic dance franchise, but also the career of one Channing Tatum. He plays Tyler Gage, who receives the opportunity of a lifetime after he vandalises a performing arts school

"Features a fresh cast, a formulaic but engaging storyline, and a smoking soundtrack from rap and hip-hop luminaries," wrote Variety's Joe Leydon.

Paul Mercurio eventually went from Strictly Ballroom to judging Dancing With the Stars NZ.

STRICTLY BALLROOM (1992, iTunes)

The Aussie charmer that introduced the world to the unique style of director Baz Luhrmann and gave former Dancing With the Stars NZ judge Paul Mercurio his first big break. He plays a maverick dancer who risks his career by setting out to succeed with an untested partner and an unusual routine.

"What's best about the movie is the sense of madness and mania running just beneath its surface," wrote Chicago Sun-Times' Roger Ebert.

A version of this article first appeared in June 2018.







