Nicolas Cage: A celebration of one of cinema's most colourful characters

Nicolas Cage mania is set to reach fever pitch across the country this week with the arrival of the colourful Hollywood actor's latest cult movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

He plays a fictionalised version of himself in this black comedy where he is forced to recreate some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate his wife and daughter from a billionaire super fan who just also happens to be a notorious drug lord.

The cast also includes Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris.

No matter how crazy or small the role, you can always rely on a memorable performance from Nicolas Cage.

Although Cage is now more likely to appear in a straight-to-streaming dud, than a crowd-pleasing blockbuster, the now 58-year-old actor always delivers something memorable.

To celebrate the renewed interest in the man who made his big-screen debut as Brad's bud in 1982's Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Stuff has put together a Cage quiz and a video selection of our five-favourite performances. So if you think you know your Gone in Sixty Seconds from your Guarding Tess, then why not test your skills? And tell us your favourite Nicolas Cage movie in the comments section below.

READ MORE:

* Mandy: Nicolas Cage's film of few words, nightmarish visions and haunting sounds

* New Zealand International Film Festival: Eight great documentaries worth checking out

* NZ Film Festival: The eight movies we're most excited about

LIONSGATE After Easter previews in select cinemas, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent opens nationwide on April 21.

A modified version of this article first appeared in August 2018.