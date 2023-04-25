Eleven terrific World War I movies to commemorate Anzac Day with

All Quiet on the Western Front is now available to stream on Netflix.

A version of this article first appeared in April 2015.

As the country commemorates Anzac Day, Stuff to Watch picks out 11 of the best films focused around "The Great War" (and where you can stream them right now)

1917, All Quiet on the Western Front and They Shall Not Grow Old are among the best World War I-set movies available to stream this Anzac Day.

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

An Oscar winner for best picture and director, Lewis Milestone's 85-year-old classic still holds up with its powerful depiction of the soul-destroying horror of war. It follows a group of German schoolboys who are talked into enlisting at the beginning of World War I by their jingoistic teacher.

One of the first talkies, the director deliberately made the film without music so as not to take away from the seriousness of the subject.

Banned in Italy and Germany (once the Nazis took power) because of its depiction of their forces, it was then oddly described as "pro-German" by Polish authorities.

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022, Netflix)

A heady combination of visceral horrors and disquieting, often dissonant, audio accompaniment is at the heart of this stunning latest adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's more than 90-year-old novel.

While making a few changes, most notably around the already very non-Hollywood ending, to heighten the tragedy and pointlessness of the conflict (as a title card notes, three million people lost their lives over a "front line" that barely moved over the course of four years), this All Quiet is still very much the traumatising experiences of young German soldier Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer).

A Farewell to Arms (1932, Classix)

The first of two cinematic adaptations of Ernest Hemingway's 1929 classic, semi-autobiographical novel about the love affair between an American ambulance driver (Gary Cooper) and an English nurse (Helen Hayes).

Despite attracting scorn from Hemingway himself, it took home Oscars for sound and cinematography.

La Grande Illusion (1937, AroVision)

Regarded as one of the masterpiece's of French cinema, Jean Renoir's (a World War I aviator himself) tale concerns the class relationships among a small group of French officers who are prisoners of war. Arguably the template for later films like The Great Escape and TV's Hogan's Heroes.

The original negative was presumed lost for 50 years, allegedly destroyed in an Allied air raid during World War II, but actually safely locked up in a film vault in Berlin.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Widely considered one of the greatest and most influential films in the history of cinema, David Lean's epic biopic of TE Lawrence is a triumph of storytelling, visuals and sound.

Starring Peter O'Toole, it depicts Lawrence's experiences in the Arabian Peninsula during World War I. O'Toole's use of rubber foam to aid camel-riding comfort caught on with the local Bedouin population, who had never encountered such a thing before.

1917 (2019, Netflix)

Like Sir Peter Jackson's They Shall Not Grow Old, this is inspired by the exploits of the film-maker's grandfather in "The Great War". Sir Sam Mendes says the story (co- written with Penny Dreadful's Krysty Wilson-Cairns) was based around a "fragment" Alfred Mendes told to him.

But while the story itself is engrossing, Mendes elevates it to another level by making it seem to play out in real time and via a single, continuous shot. The breathless action, excellent sound design and Thomas Newman's urgent, driving score ensuring it is very much a cinematic spectacle.

Paths of Glory (1957, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

With the tagline of "it explodes in the no man's land no picture ever dared cross before", Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Humphrey Cobb's 1935 anti-war novel had a lot to live up to.

The story of three French soldiers who refused to continue a suicidal attack, the film was critically adored but controversial to say the least. Unhappy at the portrayal of its military, the French government tried to pressurise European distributor United Artists from releasing the film and it wasn't played in France until 1975.

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018, iTunes, GooglePlay, AroVision, Academy OnDemand, YouTube, Deluxe AtHome)

Aimed at creating a soldiers' eye-view of the four-year conflict, this World War I documentary is a stunning piece of cinema, an engrossing and enlightening look at historic events and a moving tribute to those who fought for Britain in the fields of Europe.

What is particularly striking is how understated director Sir Peter Jackson is in his approach. There's no sign of a syrupy score, the soldier's reflections are supplemented only by dialogue Jackson and his cohorts have attempted to "recreate" (using lip readers) from the silent footage and the colour only comes in when we reach the trenches.

A Very Long Engagement (2004, iTunes)

Described by some as Amelie-meets-Gallipoli, this French intimate-epic sees Audrey Tatou playing a woman searching for fiance, who was believed killed in the battle of the Somme.

Based on Sebastian Japrisot's 1991 novel, Jean-Pierre Jeunet's film also features Jodie Foster and a young Marion Cotillard.

War Horse (2011, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Steven Spielberg's beautifully shot, solidly acted and heart-rending 2011 adaptation of Michael Murpurgo's 1982 children's book is an epic tale of love, loss and Littlest Hobo-esque animal antics.

In the hands of British writing duo Lee Hall and Richard Curtis, Murpurgo's story feels a little episodic, but is expertly paced and adroitly pitched. A film that excels in its quieter moments, this will threaten the tear ducts of even the most steely eyed of cinemagoers.

Wings (1927, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Best Picture winner at the inaugural Oscars, this silent film was lauded for its technical prowess and realism. Like Michael Bay's much-reviled Pearl Harbour nearly 80 years later, it revolves around two rivals from a small American town who, after vying for the attentions of the same woman, both enlist to become Air Service combat pilots.

It is also notable for being one of the first films to show two men kissing and was one of the first widely-released movies to show nudity.