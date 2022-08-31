Meeting Gorbachev: When Werner met Mikhail

This review was originally published in January 2020. It was been resurfaced to mark the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Meeting Gorbachev (E, 91mins) Directed by Andre Singer and Werner Herzog ★★★★

From Grizzly Man's Timothy Treadwell to US fighter pilot Dieter Dengler, Werner Herzog has a knack for unearthing colourful characters with fascinating stories.

He's found another one here, albeit a far more high-profile one, in the form of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. While the documentary itself is a borscht-to-nuts chronological walk through the life and times of the now 88-year-old's life, what lifts it is the German film-maker's wry commentary, his obvious rapport with his subject and the latter's openness.

Perhaps that shouldn't be a surprise given that this was the man who gave the world "glasnost", and attempted to reform the ailing, failing Russian regime through his policy of perestroika. However, it's still refreshing to see a politician expressing his decision-making regrets and revisit the more painful moments of his past.

2018's Meeting Gorbachev was a borscht-to-nuts chronological walk through the life and times of the then 88-year-old's life.

Herzog himself actually opens with an apology, theorising that the first of his countrymen the young Mikhail must have met were during World War II. It's a moment laughed off by the charismatic North Caucasus-born Gorbachev. Recounting that his family's neighbours were German, he remembers only their gingerbread. "I thought only good people could make wonderful biscuits."

Through the pair's amiable chats (Herzog and co-director Andre Singer filmed three over the course of six months) – oiled by copious amounts of imported English sugar-free chocolates – we learn of young Gorbachev's skill with a harvester, how he helped introduce mechanised sheep shearing to the region and that his mother was told his father had died in the war, only for a letter to arrive from him days later saying he was fit and well.

Of course, it isn't long before the conversation turns to politics, something Gorbachev was interested in as early as his final year of school. Law studies at the Moscow State University followed (where he met his beloved wife Raisa), before (Communist) party life beckoned.

German film-maker Werner Herzog caught up with the former Soviet leader three times over the course of six months for Meeting Gorbachev

Aided by enlightening, separate interviews with the likes of former Hungarian Prime Minister Miklos Nemeth, advisor to German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, Horst Teltschik, and ex-US Secretary of State George Shultz, Herzog sets about establishing Gorbachev's significance and legacy – as well as lessons that could be learned by today's more adversarial world leaders. Nemeth is particularly effusive about how Gorbachev differed from his predecessors. "He was open-minded, straightforward and asked good questions." In turn, Gorbachev expresses his own opinions on Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.

Chernobyl, the lifting of the Iron Curtain (brilliantly skewered by Herzog's discovery of some Austrian TV news footage that prioritised how to eliminate slugs from your garden, over this seemingly significant event) and the fall of the Berlin Wall are all dissected (accompanied by some amazing archive footage – both familiar and unfamiliar), as is the break-up of the Union and the "coup" that forced his very public resignation. It's here that Gorbachev laments that he didn't push for "more democracy and more socialism".

Expressing frustration that modern day politicians continue to "throw dirt at me", he also offers up a timely, haunting assessment. "People who don't understand the importance of co-operation and disarmament shouldn't get into politics."

Meeting Gorbachev is now available to rent from iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube, Academy OnDemand, Deluxe AtHome, Roxy OnDemand and AroVision.