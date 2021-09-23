Celebrity Treasure Island favourite Art Green eliminated

It was a tough week on Celebrity Treasure Island with a fan favourite sent home in a shock elimination.

Art Green, who was seen as the big threat by fellow contestants, was kicked off the show on Wednesday after losing an elimination challenge to Brynley​ Stent.

WARNER BROTHERS Art Green and Lance Savali in a challenge on Celebrity Treasure Island before Green went home.

Green said he was disappointed to leave the show without having won any money for his charity.

READ MORE:

* Celebrity Treasure Island: The game playing begins in week two

* Celebrity Treasure Island: Emotional elimination in week one

* Celebrity Treasure Island: New series proves why TVNZ reality show is a Survivor

* Reality bites for Celebrity Treasure Island



“I [finished] before all the seriousness took over, so I think I left at a good time.”

Green said the main highlight from his time was the amazing huts they stayed in on an “incredible” private beach which you would normally not get to go to, he said.

WARNER BROTHERS Green enjoyed the challenges where he got to throw something.

“The other highlight was meeting some of the people I have never met before.”

One of the best parts about watching the show now was seeing what other people were saying behind eachother's backs, he said.

“Seeing what everyone has been saying about other people and what they have actually been thinking as opposed to what they have been saying to your face.”

Green got a lot of attention on the show for how he looked and how nice he was, which was “a bit weird” he said.

“It’s funny because it’s taken me back to The Bachelor, that show paints you out to be a knight in shining armour.”

Also heading home this week was Tegan Yorwarth, who had to self-eliminate after breaking two toes.

Yorwarth said she was excited everyone could finally know what happened to her after walking around in a moon boot and having to tell people she just fell over.

She had hurt her toe days before, and then on Tuesday’s episode hit it again while competing in a challenge. She was taken for an x-ray and told she had broken two toes.

WARNER BROTHERS Tegan Yorwarth hurt her foot a second time and after discovering two broken toes, had to self-eliminate.

“I had this hunger for wanting to see how far I could actually push myself, but you have to listen to your body sometimes.

“I couldn’t really do the competition on crutches.”

Sometimes she said she wished she had “sucked it up”, but she knew she would be miserable.

“I’m happy I pushed through after the first [time I got] injured – I pushed right until I couldn’t anymore.”

Despite her time being cut short, Yorwarth said she was proud she gave it a go.

“I’m satisfied that I left with no one eliminating me.”

Describing the show as one of the most challenging but fun experiences she has ever had, Yorwarth said she would be keen to do it again.

*Celebrity Treasure Island screens Mondays to Wednesday at 8.30pm on TVNZ 2. It is also available to watch on TVNZ OnDemand.