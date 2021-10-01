TV Guide highlights: Saturday October 2 to Friday October 8

Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce try out some unique pastimes in new series Jono & Ben: Good Sports.

Saturday

The Royals Revealed

TVNZ 1, 9.35pm

This eight-part documentary looks at the Windsors’ public duties and their private lives. Topics covered include the spectacle of weddings, what it is like being the child of a royal, and the similarities between Time magazine cover star Prince Harry and Edward VIII.

Supplied Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Being James Bond

TVNZ 1, 10.35pm

British actor Daniel Craig has played 007 for 15 years in five films. Here, he looks back at his experience portraying the smooth-talking, tuxedo-wearing, gun-toting government agent

READ MORE:

* Neon's New Amsterdam, Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions among great shows to stream

* Cliff Curtis' Murina, Kiwi co-production Night Raiders among Toronto Fest's best

* Cancelled: New podcast looks at cancel culture - one fallen celebrity at a time



Sunday

Supplied Matt Bolton with his goats at Oete Farm.

Country Calendar

TVNZ 1, 7pm

Tonight’s episode centres on Matt Bolton, a South Auckland farmer who runs one of New Zealand’s largest goat-milk operations. Bolton says his goats, of which there are thousands, are individuals. “They have amazing personalities,” he told Stuff. “A lot of them are just real characters.”

Monday

Supplied Antonia Prebble and Lucy Lawless in My Life Is Murder.

My Life Is Murder

TVNZ 1, 8.30pm

Antonia Prebble (Westside) sports a blonde wig for a guest spot in tonight’s episode of the Auckland-based crime drama. Other well-known faces popping up are British funnyman Bill Bailey (Patriot Brains), Cian Elyse White (800 Words), Martin Henderson (Virgin River) and singer and radio host Anika Moa.

Supplied Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Adams (now Beckham) from The Spice Girls.

Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed The World

TVNZ 2, 8.30pm

It has been 25 years since Ginger, Posh, Sporty, Scary and Baby burst on to the world pop scene with their song Wannabe. They went on to have a string of hits and were arguably one of the most famous music groups on the planet. But what went on behind the scenes? This three-part series features archival footage from the band’s hey day and takes a look at the group in the context of feminism and the #MeToo movement.

Supplied Sophie Going from Sydney Harbour Force.

Sydney Harbour Force

Three, 9pm

Sydney harbour is a busy waterway and, as such, it needs to be kept safe. In this reality series, that is the responsibility of a dedicated team of people. In tonight’s opening episode, a sinking cruise ship, just metres away from a busy shipping lane, is causing all sorts of problems.

Tuesday

Supplied Sarah Beeny in How To Live Mortgage Free.

Sarah Beeny: How To Live Mortgage Free

Choice, 7.30pm

When it comes to thinking about what a home should look like, it sometimes pays to think outside the box. Here property guru Sarah Beeny and her team show how, with a bit of imagination, shipping containers, agricultural trailers and old garages can be transformed into attractive dwellings.

Wednesday

Supplied Rich House, Poor House sees people swap their lifestyles for a week.

Rich House, Poor House

TVNZ 1, 8.45pm

It’s another season of the British reality show in which a family who live in a ‘rich house’ swap houses with a family who reside in a ‘poor house’. The experiment lasts a week and each household must survive on the other’s budget. It is hoped each family will learn something valuable about themselves and other people’s circumstances.

Supplied Panapa Ehau and Manu Caddie in Growing Dope.

Growing Dope

Prime, 9.30pm

This provocatively titled local factual series delves into the ups and downs of Ruatoria business Rua Bioscience as it becomes involved in the medicinal cannabis industry. It covers how kaumatua, kuia and whānau supported the project by buying shares in the company.

Thursday

Supplied Jono and Ben from Jono & Ben: Good Sports.

Jono & Ben: Good Sports

TVNZ 2, 8pm

Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce try their hand at Quidditch, a sport made famous in the Harry Potter series. In tonight’s episode the pair meet a passionate group of individuals who enjoy the activity. Just don’t expect to see anyone flying around on broomsticks like in the films.

Supplied Idris Elba in Elba Meets McCartney.

Prime Icons: Elba Meets McCartney

Prime, 8.35pm

Hollywood megastar Idris Elba sits down for a socially distanced interview with ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney. Elba discusses his own bout with Covid-19 and even plays a few chords on a guitar to impress McCartney. But the real reason for this chat is to promote the Liverpudlian’s album McCartney III which was recorded in lockdown.

Friday

The Great British Sewing Bee

TVNZ 1, 8.30pm

The four semifinalists draw on inspiration from old Hollywood films. As instructed by the judges, they must create a halter-neck dress like the sort Marilyn Monroe wore in The Seven Year Itch. Another task involves making a flapper dress like those seen in The Great Gatsby.