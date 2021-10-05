New video series takes Kiwis along with Al Brown on his wine-making journey

Al Brown is moving into wine-making and brings Kiwis along for the ride in the six-part video series Tipping Point, available to watch exclusively on Stuff.

The series follows the chef and entrepreneur as he learns how wine is produced and sold, and sets up his own wine brand Tipping Point with US-owned Constellation Brands, the largest exporter of New Zealand wine.

Brown travels around Aotearoa as part of the series, talking to various entrepreneurs like Leigh Hart about going with your gut and taking a risk, and businesses like Lake Hawea Station, New Zealand’s first carbon zero farm, about starting out in business.

LAWRENCE SMITH A new video series on Stuff follows Al Brown as he launches a wine brand.

Brown said Constellation approached him about producing a wine and the idea for a series documenting the process came next.

Constellation used New Zealand as a bit of an innovation hub, he said, and in one brainstorming session his name ended up on the whiteboard.

“I was like ‘why don't we do a series about a whole lot of things, [one] demystifying wine...and two, I’m sure there’s lots of people out there that like to think [they] have an idea, about how you build a brand [and] celebrate New Zealand entrepreneurs,” Brown said.

As he tours Hawke’s Bay, Central Otago and Marlborough, Brown shows how his six Tipping Point varietals – chardonnay, rosé, field blend, methode traditionnelle bubbly, pinot noir and syrah – are made.

He said he was “a bit nervous” about doing a field blend, a mix of chardonnay, pinot gris, sauvignon blanc and gewürztraminer grapes, but he was thrilled with how it turned out.

“Most of the thing around my brand is informality – that’s the flag that I wave – and with wine, there’s a lot of formality around what glass you have, pronouncing the different varietals.”

Brown wanted to bring that sense informality to the development of his wine brand.

“[It’s about] getting people enjoying wine,” he said, “and not worrying about the glasses and the formality.”

The series also shows how Brown came up with the branding and bottle designs.

He said he wanted to create a fun brand, but the wine still had to be good quality.

Out of the six varietals, the only familiar face missing was a sauvignon blanc, and Brown said this was mostly because he didn’t drink sauvignon, but they might bring one out next year.

Each of the six varietals Brown created with Constellation support a different charity: the Hauraki Gulf Conservation Trust, Kea Conservation Trust, Wilding Free Mackenzie, Sea Cleaners, Te Tira Whakamātaki and the NZ Bumblebee Conservation Trust.

The charities receive a percentage of the sales from their varietal and are featured in an episode ofTipping Point.

Brown said each charity was also given $10,000 for taking part.

