Friendships that existed before filming Celebrity Treasure Island

While filming Celebrity Treasure Island new friendships were formed, but others were kept secret.

An alliance revealed in the past week between Lance Savali and Richie Barnett shocked even those on the show, who didn’t realise the duo knew each other.

But Savali said he knew Barnett before going on the show as he had danced with his daughter, so he was close with her and Barnett’s wife.

WARNER BROTHERS Lance Savali knew Richie Barnett before going on Celebrity Treasure Island as he danced with his daughter.

Being on different teams he said made it difficult to talk to each other.

“They were quite strict on not letting us talk.”

However, Savali did manage to keep Barnett in the loop when Wayne “Buck” Shelford said he wanted to go up against him in an elimination challenge, whispering the plan to him when he had a chance.

Savali said something not shown on camera was after an earlier episode, where Katipō had to do a performance for Repo, he chucked Barnett a sandwich at the end of their performance.

While he showed kindness to Barnett, he said he didn’t go into the show with a game plan.

“It was all on the fly, I didn’t have a plan.”

WARNER BROTHERS Tammy Davis and Richie Barnett sitting in their camp.

While Savali and Barnett kept their friendship secret, Chris Parker and Brynley Stent didn’t have that option, knowing each other since they were 14 years old and currently living together.

Stent said Parker was approached first about being on the show, and they had a lot of discussions about it.

Months later, she got the call asking if she would take part as well.

“We discussed that maybe they had chosen us two specifically to try and pit us against each other.”

Going into the competition she said they had not talked about forming an alliance, but it was “kind of a given”.

Supplied Brynley Stent and Chris Parker have been friends since they were 14 years old.

When Parker was poached for team Katipō on Tuesday, splitting the pair up, members of Stent’s team wanted to put the two of them up against each other in an elimination challenge.

“I didn’t find it awful because I knew there was no way I would ever want that to happen,” Stent said.

Being in lockdown in Auckland she said living together was good, as once the episodes aired they could go for a walk and discuss them.

“Breaking it down and letting it go.”

Supplied The duo live together and have been watching the show together.

Another duo that knew each other well before heading on the show were Kim Crossman and Angela Bloomfield.

Bloomfield played Crossman’s step-mum on Shortland Street for a long time, Crossman said.

Crossman said she wished they had been on the same team, and after every challenge she always tried to sneak a hug with Bloomfield before they all parted ways.

“She played my step-mum for a big part of my youth and was always there holding my hand and continues to be that person in my life.

Supplied Kim Crossman and Angela Bloomfield knew each other from acting on Shortland Street together.

“She makes me feel comfortable.

“I would have loved to have been in her camp.”

Crossman had her final night on Celebrity Treasure Island on Wednesday after losing in an elimination challenge to Olympic swimmer Anna Simcic.

After losing her elimination challenge she said she would have liked to have stayed longer, but through the experience she had learnt not to be so hard on herself.

“I don’t cut myself a lot of slack.

“When I got eliminated I was like ‘oh my gosh I couldn’t stand there” and I had a broken finger at the time, and I’m going against an Olympian.

“I really beat myself up about not being able to [beat] an Olympian at an endurance challenge,” Crossman laughs.

She said watching the show back now she didn’t know there was note passing in the game, and she was obviously “too busy making friends and enjoying myself”.

Celebrity Treasure Island airs Mon, Tues, Weds, 7.30pm, TVNZ 2.