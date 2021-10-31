The 10 scariest, most haunting horror villains, from Chucky to Jason and Freddy

Halloween season means more than just pumpkin-flavoured everything and trick-or-treat candy.

The holiday also paves way for horror movies to vault into the upper echelon of genres, offering classics that continue to scare adults and provide nightmares to newer generations.

Though horror movies have varied in style over recent years with their villainy, some clear-cut menacing villains stand out as most memorable and nightmarish.USA Today examines the 10 most haunting, scariest horror movie villains.

We kept the list limited to movies where the central focus is on the actual villain, with bonus points for franchises that have capitalised on the aforementioned terroriser.

10. Leprechaun

This isn't your Lucky Charms leprechaun.

Warwick Davis' terrorising little villain had a dark brutality that helped him fit into the horror genre and develop a cult following. The 1993 Leprechaun, which featured Jennifer Aniston in her cinema debut, spawned six sequels.

YOUTUBE Ghostface is iconic after Scream.

9. Ghostface

The Scream movie villain was less frightening and prompted more of a satirical style to the series, but the masked villain became iconic as a killer in the horror genre, known for signature taunting of victims.

A different character played Ghostface in every movie, making for a different killer each time.

Youtube Pinhead. That's got to hurt.

8. Pinhead

The central villain of 1987's Hellraiser is horrifying in that he drags victims down to the pits of hell with him to torture them there for eternity and "tear your soul apart."

It makes the good ol' slice-and-dice horror movie death seem like a step up. It has nine sequels.

Youtube Chucky is an unsettling horror figure.

7. Chucky

The Child's Play doll is iconic, and while the Chucky slasher movies have their funny moments, this serial-killing villain who is reincarnated via a doll makes a children's toy look far from Buzz Lightyear.

The 1988 movie led to box office success and six sequels. A Syfy and USA Network television series is now on in the US.

Youtube You wouldn't want a balloon from this guy.

6. Pennywise

The It title character and the main antagonist in Stephen King's 1986 horror novel of the same name hit television screens in the 1990s, then came to the big screen in the 2017 film adaption, along with its 2019 sequel.

Aside from paying therapist bills for stirring up childhood and adult clown phobias, Pennywise the Dancing Clown became a fixture of the horror genre for his multidimensionality as a villain.

He preyed on the children of Derry, Maine, for roughly every 27 years, using a variety of powers that included the ability to shapeshift, manipulate reality and go unnoticed by adults.

Youtube The terrifying Jigsaw.

5. Jigsaw

In an era of remakes of horror movies from decades before, the main villain from the splatter Saw movies offered a new kind of villain for a gory series that saw people devised to torturous traps and tasks – being tested to survive by Jigsaw, who first appeared as a tricycle-riding puppet.

The 2003 Saw led to eight sequels.

4. Leatherface

You can't have Texas Chainsaw Massacre without the menacing Leatherface.

The chainsaw-murdering man wears a mask made of human skin and derives from a family of cannibals. No big deal. There are eight slasher films altogether, with the 1974 movie an all-time great in the genre.

3. Freddy Krueger

Freddy is perhaps the ugliest of all on this list, and his gruesome and frightening ways in the Nightmare on Elm Street series (starting with the original in 1984) helps him inch near the top of this list.

He's a serial killer who uses a gloved hand with razors to kill his victims in their dreams before they die in real life as well. One. Two. Freddy's coming for you. Yikes.

2. Jason Voorhees

Summer camp anxiety to the max.

The star of the Friday the 13th films, Jason and his sheer size and murdering ways of camp counsellors at Camp Crystal Lake garners him a spot near the top of this list.

The camp cook-turned-mass-murderer uses a machete for his kills and that infamous hockey goalie mask to hide his face.

Youtube Michael Myers. Based on William Shatner's face.

1. Michael Myers

This should come as no surprise.

The name Michael Myers is practically synonymous with horror slasher films, and his 1978 character from Halloween has spawned countless sequels.

Michael butchered his sister and went to a mental institution but escapes to terrorise teenagers on – wait for it – Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis is best known for her screaming roles in the films. The latest instalment in the franchise is now in select cinemas around New Zealand.

