Covid-19 can’t stop the strange joy of Dancing with the Stars

It's trios dancing time in the semi-final of Dancing With the Stars.

Covid-19 has hit the Dancing With The Stars camp with Eric Murray and Rhys Mathewson catching the virus and ruled out of the competition's semi-finals.

Format rules mean the most recently eliminated competitors return to the dance competition.

Kerre Woodham and Alex Vaz will be back on the dance floor.

It’s semi-finals time for Dancing with the Stars. Emily Writes tries to understand what’s going on.

RECAP: What a week it has been! Remember last week when we were dancing to Darude like it was 20 years ago and nobody had Covid-19, and our beloved Rhys was on the top of the leaderboard?

To paraphrase the old Titanic lady, it’s been 84 years since then. Eric was struck first by the dreaded ‘Rona. He was replaced by Vaz – righting last week’s wrong. Then it claimed our sex symbol Rhys! Devastation! That means Kerre is back.

READ MORE:

* Dancing with the Stars: Rhys Mathewson, Eric Murray both ruled out due to Covid-19

* Dancing with the Stars: Eric Murray was at his peak when Covid-19 robbed him of a spot in the semi-finals

* Dancing With The Stars: Eric Murray out of the competition due to Covid-19



Does it all seem meaningless? Are we still invested? Can they bring the magic when it just feels even more low stakes than it did before? Was I right when I said in the episode one recap that the real winner would be Covid-19? Or will I continue my streak of being wrong? Let’s find out.

The show opens with a voice asking: “Who will stay healthy and make it to next week’s grand final? What a strange, strange world we are in. But at least Elektra Shock is back! With enormous red hair! We love to see it!

Three/Supplied Dancing With the Stars hosts Sharyn Casey and Clint Randell bring the glamour to Sunday night TV.

Sharyn looks amazing channelling an Austin Powers babe. Camilla looks like a beautiful Christmas present.

We kick off the night with Brodie and Enrique kayaking for some reason. They’re dancing the tango tonight to Lulu’s Shout and Brodie has a beehive and a very stern expression. Enrique spins her around the floor and there’s a bum grab and a lot of FACE.

Three/Supplied ‘Fierce and powerful’: It's tango time for Brodie Kane and Enrique Johns

Camilla says she’s a pro. Lance says she “made a real statement”. Elektra says she was “fierce and powerful”. She gets two nines and an eight! Score: 26.

Eric Zooms in and says he had 36 hours of dark times with the Covid but is coming round now.

Vaz is happy to be back. Britt says she was at school when she found out she was back on. It’s pretty wholesome really and nice to see them return. Vaz says he cried and ate a lot and slept a lot (relatable) after being eliminated and now he’s excited to be back.

Three/Supplied Alex Vaz is back on the floor and he’s doing the sexy samba with Brittany Coleman.

He’s dancing the Samba tonight in a mesh orange singlet to Coco Jambo and it’s weirdly extremely sexy?

He’s thrusting and shaking those sticky hips, and shimmying and did you hear that scream? When he pulled his shirt off? That was me, at home in Wellington but it was so loud you heard it in the studio. I am here for this. My husband is rolling his eyes. I’m shimmying in my pyjamas. Now Lance is shaking his hips. Good lordy, it’s a lot for a suburban mum to take. I don’t even know what the judges said, I missed it completely. Sharyn giggling and unable to string a sentence together is all of us. Bless her. Score: 23

Saint Dave is seen at his youth programme, then just casually inspiring 2000 kids at a show, then he’s ready to tango. It’s to What Is Love - a banger for the ages.

Three/Supplied Dave Letele and dance partner Kristie Williams feel the drama of the tango.

Their outfits are something else. The best in the whole competition truly. Kristie is just mesmerising! She’s giving Kate Bush as a bullfighter realness. Dave is wearing eyeliner, something I recommend he should do full time.

Elektra says she saw doubt, even though Dave is always improving. She tells him to bring the confidence. Camilla says he made a few mistakes. Poor Dave looks so down and out. Where’s our confident Dave? What’s happened? Dave says this is an entertainment show and he’s just here to entertain. We love you, Dave! Score: 22

Jazz is at Youthline and I’m a huge Youthline fan and a huge Jazz fan. But there’s a lot of hugging going on. And no mask-wearing. I don’t want to always be that guy but genuinely, maybe shows like Dancing with the Stars have a responsibility to be setting an example for mask wearing and social distancing. Have they not had enough reminders that we’re in a pandemic this week?

Three/Supplied Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman cha cha to Lady Gaga.

Jazz bravely shares her story and shines the light on the great work Youthline does and we’re ready to dance again. This time she’s doing the cha cha to Lady Gaga’s Let’s Dance. It’s fab. They really bring the party tonight and the ending is great.

Camilla praises her confidence. Lance says he loved the performance but says she didn’t bring the “wow factor” she usually brings…Elektra says it was “an absolute triumph”. Score: 27.

Rhys Zooms in and says he’s gutted to be out. So are we! He does a shout-out to vaccines which makes me love him even more.

Kerre Woodham is back and finally someone is wearing a mask. They have two days to learn two dances so they’re up against it.

It’s a very quick quickstep. There’s a robot move in there. OK! And lots of pointing. There are obvious fumbles, but my goodness Kerre’s outfit is spectacular.

Three/Supplied She's back! Kerre Woodham and dance partner Jared Neame do the quickstep.

Lance says he’s happy Kerre is back. Elektra says she delivered a bang and there’s a lot of delighted jumping. Score: 22.

For some reason everyone is going to do dances in groups of three? Weird. But the good news is: Sonia Gray is back! Yay!

She’s dancing with Dave and Kristie in a cha cha. The costumes are absolutely incredible. If anything, it highlights how wild it is that Sonia was kicked off so early when she’s clearly a better dancer than almost everyone still there. It’s a heap of fun. And there’s a shout-out to Kristie’s mum who makes all of their costumes.

Three/Supplied The judges embraced the dancing ‘through the decades' theme of Sunday's show.

Elektra says it wasn’t the best threesome she’s ever seen but it wasn’t bad. Camilla thought Dave wouldn’t be able to handle two ladies but he did. That’s a lot of innuendo before 8.30pm but I’m not complaining! Score: 24.

Sonia talks about ADHD in Aotearoa and it’s such an important moment. It’s so great to hear someone who knows and understands what neurodivergency is to discuss it so well on mainstream television.

The final dance of the night is Brodie dancing the samba with Enrique and a mystery third partner. It’s a guess who moment before Clint runs on stage. Clint is basically shirtless with some kind of backless, frontless vest. And Brodie has the kind of smile any one of us would have if we were sandwiched between Enrique and Clint wearing little red neckerchiefs, Kangol hats and backless, frontless vests. It’s hilariously fun.

Elektra says it was her favourite performance of the whole competition. Suddenly Brodie’s mum is on stage. We love Mama Kane who is singing Come on Eileen with great enthusiasm. Score: 27.

I wasn’t sure what they’d hit us with this week after the chaos of the past seven days – but they hit it out of the park with a super fun show. See you tomorrow!

The final scores

Brodie and Enrique 26

Jazz and Brad 26

Vaz and Brittany 23

Dave and Kristie 22

Kerre and Jared 22