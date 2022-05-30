MasterChef NZ recap: We finally meet controversial contestant Felina Kee

Naomi from Waikato made eye fillet for the judge Vaughan Mabee. His response was unexpected.

This might sound weird, but I couldn’t stop thinking about Quick-eze during tonight’s episode.

It’s the second episode of the season, another night of judges’ auditions, and the dynamic trio still have 17 of the show’s 23 contestants to pick through.

THREE/Supplied This is the episode where we get to meet the final 17 white aprons, and controversial contestant, Felina Kee.

That’s 17 more signature dishes, a rich – so rich – mélange of food styles and traditions and I can’t help feeling a little sorry for their puku. The flavours tonight are massive and there are heaps of ‘em.

Case in point, Naomi Grace (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Whānau ā Apanui, Te Arawa) from Waikato, kicks things off tonight with an eye fillet on bed of kumara mash and beetroot pickled radish. Swoon.

Otago chef Vaughan Mabee is effusive, telling her she could cook the steak in his restaurant any day. What more could a MasterChef contestant want to hear?

Our time with Naomi is over, and it’s on to next dish before we’ve had time to digest.

THREE/Supplied Naomi Grace’s dish gets two thumbs up from judge Vaughan Mabee: “You could cook that at my restaurant any day.”

One of things that makes MasterChef such a delicious watch, is getting to see how great food comes together under pressure. There’s the toothsome tension before the challenges are revealed, the spicy panic when things go wrong, the warm, umami-flavoured comfort when things go right – it’s the perfect recipe for great TV.

Which is why, despite all these huge flavours, this episode starts to drag a little. Like a big plate of hearty mac ’n’ cheese – the first mouthful is great. The seventeenth, however, not so much.

Maybe I’m over-egging it, but I’m left hankering for that sweet, sweet competition and a red hot challenge or two.

THREE/Supplied Grace’s succulent fillet, with pikopiko, on a bed of puree roast kumara and beetroot pickled radish.

That said, the episode is not without some flavourful moments. Three stand out:

First, there’s the dish that had my all but licking my screen: Alex Stockley (Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairarapa) dishes up some little lamb and horopito stuffed kawakawa leaves topped with fresh curls of pikopiko that is a work of art.

She has foraged almost everything on the plate, bar the lamb, and even that she’s tracked from farm to plate. It cuts to the theme for this season: fresh, locally sourced, foraged and homemade ingredients for the win.

Mabee reckons it might even be the best looking dish they’ve had so far and threatens to eat the rest of it. Stockley leaves the judging room, white apron in hand.

THREE/Supplied The best looking dish of the show so far: lamb and horopito stuffed kawakawa leaves.

Secondly, there’s Felina Kee, the controversial contestant we all know you’ve tuned in tonight to see because she wasn’t in last night’s episode and now you're really committed. I feel you, mate.

ICYMI: On Saturday, Kee posted a 50-minute live stream to her facebook page, Food by Felina, in which the Otago-based foodie claimed, among other unsubstantiated things, that judges had lines and results fed to them by producers.

Lim addressed Kee’s accusations in a post to her instagram on Sunday, saying no, she blimmin did not, or words to that effect.

“It’s sad a little bit of shine has been taken off tonight for all the contestants who worked so hard and had a great time, because of some ridiculous and false allegations,” Lim wrote.

“All I can say is we 110% guarantee that is about the food/cooking and the three of us judges tasted every single dish and made all the calls based on the food ourselves. That’s our job!”

I can confirm that the judges ate a lot of food – so much food – on Sunday night’s episode.

THREE/Supplied Felina Kee cooks up a storm... of controversy on this season of MasterChef NZ.

I know reality TV is manipulated, and edited – I used to work on Dancing with the Stars, so I’ve seen the power of the edit in action – however, I have some doubts about the MasterChef judges being fed results or lines during the judging, and certainly not by someone who isn’t a chef themselves – their responses are all too... chefly. Chef-ish? Cheffy?

Either way, there’s no ill-treatment on the show tonight. Kee’s signature dish, a deceptively simple looking cut of locally hunted venison, foraged walnuts and whipped homemade feta, turns out so good Mabee appears visibly moved by it.

THREE/Supplied Judge Nadia Lim has refuted Kee’s claims about how the show is made.

“I’m like woah, I need to wake up,” he says, staring mournfully at the empty plate.

“I’m loving your heart, your soul,” say Dearth.

Lim appreciates that Kee has grasped what seems to be a main theme of this season: “being able to eat within your landscape”.

THREE/Supplied The jusdeges dish out the last of the white aprons to this seasons chefs.

“You really understand that,” she says, before handing her one of the coveted aprons. It will certainly be interesting to see how the show unfolds for Kee, her accusations were pretty inflammatory.

Finally, the contestants are split into two groups: the white aprons, who will compete, and the 14 black-apron clad maybes who are vying for the three remaining spots in the competition. A taste of things to come.

The aprons go to Jason Wade, Rudi Hefer and 23-year-old Amberlee Kennish, and with that the show has its 16 contestants. They face their first challenge tomorrow night, and a first elimination where six contestants will get the boot.