Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells are about to clock 1000 episodes

The singer took notice of the way the Seven Sharp host said the word "harsh".

For more than four years, Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells have proven to be a winning combination fronting Seven Sharp.

On Friday, June 17, TVNZ’s weeknight news and entertainment show celebrates its 1000th episode with a special show to mark the big occasion.

Supplied Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells have clicked with Seven Sharp viewers.

Barry and Wells took over from the popular duo of Toni Street and Mike Hosking, who left to focus on radio.

For anyone who remembers Wells’ satirical show Eating Media Lunch, which poked fun at news, he may have seemed like a left-field choice for a co-hosting role on Seven Sharp.

Hilary Barry, an experienced journalist, had a solid reputation fronting news and current affairs shows, but Wells didn’t. However, the pairing of Wells and Barry has gone down a treat with viewers and the show continues to rate well.

Wells says he remembers the first episode that he did with Barry (which screened in February 2018) “like it was yesterday”.

“So the first time that you ever do the show, you can’t rehearse it,” he says.

“It’s not like Dancing With The Stars. You can’t go over and work out what you’re going to do.

“You get the throw from Simon and Wendy and the next thing you know, there you go, you’re on, you’re live.

“I could feel my heart pounding through my chest – so much so that I thought that maybe it might be able to be picked up by the microphone. (It was) incredibly nerve-racking. But a great feeling at the end of the show.

“I think when you work in TV, you learn to know when it’s good and when it’s bad and I immediately knew when I started working with Hilary – even after the first time – it felt easy.”

Supplied Jeremy Wells says he remembers the first show ‘like it was yesterday’.

Barry recalls the level of interest the pair’s first episode together received.

“I think one of the nerve-racking things too when you are taking over the reins of a show from two other presenters is there’s a lot of attention and a lot of focus on that,” she says.

“I mean, one media organisation, someone told me afterwards, was live blogging our show, our performance on our show. And I’m glad I didn’t know about that beforehand. Because you know, the level of pressure, not to make a mistake or make a fool of yourself.”

Arguably, one of Seven Sharp’s strengths is that Barry and Wells don’t take themselves too seriously. They are not afraid to laugh at themselves or, occasionally, each other.

Barry recalls how a story about orcas prompted Jeremy to do an impression of an orca live on TV.

“It was such a terrible impersonation of an orca but I got the giggles,” she says.

Then there are times when the Seven Sharp hosts can be moved to tears.

“Talking about teary moments, we always have a box of tissues hidden behind the couch because we often get teared up watching stories, particularly those ASB Good As Gold (segments),” says Barry.

“I mean, there’s just a whole slew of different stories there that really touch your heart with people doing amazing things in the community.

“We had a story about a wonderful young man the other night who had terminal cancer and a whole bucket list of things he wanted to get done.

“He was going around the country seeing all these beautiful places and ticking off these things on his bucket list and it was really inspiring.

Supplied Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells don’t take themselves too seriously.

“We get a lot of stories of really, truly inspirational and amazing Kiwis. And we’re both softies. We’ll both have a cry during a story and sometimes the camera will cut back to us and we’ll still be wiping a little tear away.”

But what about those stories that made the Seven Sharp host feel hopeful and inspired.

“During the pandemic and lockdown and things like that, I think there were, you know, a lot of stories about Kiwis helping other Kiwis,” says Barry.

“When we first went into lockdown, there was that sense of people... that collective anxiety that everybody had.

“I think we had a lot of stories about New Zealanders helping other New Zealanders.

“That gave me hope because I thought, ‘You know what? These moments test us as a country, but we have got each other’s back’. You know, obviously, people have got a bit scratchy lately.

“But if I look back to those early days of lockdown, when the pandemic first hit New Zealand, that did give me hope that actually Kiwis are a good bunch.”