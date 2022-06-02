Patrick Gower: Confronting my own drinking habits in new special On Booze

Patrick Gower explores the sometimes dangerous relationship Kiwis have with alcohol in his new special, Patrick Gower: On Booze.

“Confronting” – that is the only word needed to describe my latest documentary, Patrick Gower: On Booze.

It will be confronting for the millions of Kiwis who drink. And it will be incredibly confronting for me because I investigate my own drinking.

Discovery A screen shot from the new Paddy Gower doco On Booze.

Like all my other documentaries, Patrick Gower: On Booze began as a broad investigation of a big issue facing New Zealand.

But during production it morphed into something much more personal.

I was also going to look at my own drinking – after all, I have had a classic Kiwi drinking career.

I honestly just think of myself as a “normal” Kiwi drinker. All my mates are the same. Lots of my family and workmates are the same. Everybody around me drinks the way I do, so what is the problem?

Supplied Patrick Gower looks at his own drinking in Patrick Gower: On Booze – “After all, I have had a classic Kiwi drinking career.”

Until this documentary, I had never really examined the way that I drink or the even bigger questions: why I drink the way I do.

Having taken on illegal drugs (cannabis and methamphetamine in On Weed and On P) it was a logical next step to take on alcohol – a legal drug. And just like with weed and P, I find our relationship with alcohol and addiction is much more complicated than I ever realised.

There are no judgments in this documentary because, let’s face it, investigating drinking in New Zealand is quite a lot of fun.

I go to a “Crate Day” party and a 21st to watch someone do their Yard Glass (offering a little bit of advice).

I visit one of New Zealand’s fastest drinkers, who has a global following on social media like TikTok because of the speed with which he can drink.

But I also go to the dark side, going to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting – the first time anybody in New Zealand has filmed a meeting.

And while I have always known of the social and health problems that booze causes, this is the first time that I really start to think about it deeply.

I go out on a night on the town with the police, patrolling drunks – what is it like from their side?

I even get myself a liver scan from a gastroenterologist. How has my liver handled decades of drinking?

And I check out what alcohol is doing for my weight and shape – and a bit of a warning here, I get a full body scan on camera.

I answer a survey honestly about how much I drink. (I have never done a drinking survey before, let alone honestly.)

I sit down with a psychologist and start to look at the reasons why I drink. I look at the way we drink in New Zealand, where binge drinking is a way of life. And I look at how they drink in Iceland, where they have turned around a youth binge-drinking culture.

But some of the most powerful insights come during a conversation with a mate – Corin Dann, my colleague and rival when we were political editors. Corin’s wife Lotta Dann, a recovering alcoholic and recovery advocate, also sat down with me to offer her insights.

That is when I came to the realisation that I have never really looked into my own drinking. Despite it being a constant in my adult life, I had never really bothered to think very deeply about it.

That’s what Patrick Gower: On Booze is all about. It is a documentary aimed at making Kiwis think about the way we drink and why we drink the way we do.

And like I said – it is confronting.

Patrick Gower: On Booze, Three, Tuesday (June 14)