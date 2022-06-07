New Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power images released

A set of new images from Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power, have been released online.

Film magazine Empire shared the first look at the show, which was filmed in New Zealand before it was announced the production was moving offshore to England in August 2021.

Instagram/Empire Magazine A snow troll creature from Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

The magazine shared images of the new cast in costume, as well as a first look at a snow troll and Sadoc Burrows, Lenny Henry’s Harfoot character from the show.

It's also provoked a furious debate online about the lack of use of New Zealand scenery in marketing the upcoming series.

Tolkien fan site The One Ring tweeted: “I dont know why Prime Video isn't using the NZ landscape more in the marketing of this show.

“You spent all that effort shooting there (with a pandemic lockdown and barren locations) and all we have so far are 3 CGI environments.”

The showrunners of the series also pointed out the series won’t compete with Sir Peter Jackson’s critically-acclaimed and awarded series.

“Anyone approaching Lord Of The Rings on screen would be wrong not to think about how wonderfully right [Jackson] got so much of it,” showrunner Patrick McKay told Empire.

“But we’re admirers from afar, that’s it. The Rings Of Power doesn’t try to compete with him.”

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.