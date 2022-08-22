House of the Dragon episode 1 has landed in NZ: 'It feels like a medieval soap opera'

Set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, new fantasy drama series House Of The Dragon tells the story of the Targaryen dynasty.

Warning: This story has spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon

“Madness and greatness are two sides of the same coin. Every time a new Targaryen is born … the Gods toss the coin in the air and the world holds its breath to see how it will land.”

So said Barristan Selmy, Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, in A Song of Fire and Ice, and that’s what we’re all tuning in to the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, premiering today on Soho and Neon, to see: The madness and greatness of House Targaryen.

That and the dragons. OK, mostly the dragons.

It was almost a running theme through all eight seasons of Game of Thrones how utter crackers the Targaryens were, marrying their relatives, murdering people for looking at them funny, obsessing over their pets who also happened to be giant fire breathing mythical monsters. And if this first episode is anything to go by we’re going to get a lot of that sort of thing.

So we open in the shadow of the great patronising of Westeros, when pale, stale, male King Jaehaerys removed women from the line of succession by skipping his elder daughter, Rhaenys (Emma D’Arcy), in favour of his nephew Viserys (Paddy Consadine).

HBO/Supplied Totally not compensating for anything at all.

Roll on a few years and Viserys is now an old fart with too much power and a gender dilemma of his own on his hands.

When his wife Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) dies in childbirth, taking the baby son who could have been king with her, he’s forced to choose between his daughter – and this series’ Daenerys Targaryen – Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), and his brother, the sociopathic Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), as his heir.

Supplied Best. Bad guy. Entrance. Ever.

Cue lots of, “But she’ll get girl cooties on the Iron Throne!”, type debate – and while we’re on the topic of the Iron Throne, it’s a bit much. With it spilling down the steps and all over the place, I can’t help thinking the Targaryen Kings were compensation for something. I’m with the Baratheon’s interior decorator on this one, less is more. But I digress.

Daemon – and really, it’s all there in the name – who spent the night butchering the inhabitants of King’s Landing for funnsies, is not best pleased when big bro picks his niece to be heir.

So, he hops on his giant, red, writing sky serpent (No, he’s not compensating for anything. Not at all.) and peaces out, taking his professional girlfriend with him, kind of like Connor from Succession only with more armour and better hair.

HBO/Supplied Milly Alcock and Emily Carey in House of the Dragon.

Some talking happens, and we end the episode with the great families of Westeros unhappily plighting their troth to a teenage girl. Finger snap.

First things first, no lie, it is a delight to be back in Westeros.

The opening shots of Rhaenyra flying her golden dragon Cyrax into the fabled Dragon Rookery of King’s Landing, set to Ramin Djawadi’s spine tingling musical theme Dragonstone, was just about all this Dragon-obsessed nerd could have asked for.

HBO/Supplied Jaime Lannister wouldn’t be caught dead in that get up.

Then there’s Matt Smith’s bad-guy entrance, which has to go down as one of the best this or the OG show has ever delivered. In fact, I’d say he’s the best thing about the show so far – he just does sinister and self-serving so incredibly well.

But it’s lacking the one thing that made the original show so compelling, even for people who didn’t waste their teens only reading books with half naked people riding dragons on the covers – ordinary people to relate to. There’s no plucky, down to earth family of bickering Stark siblings to lead us into the story.

Also, the stakes in the original season were both shadowy and momentous. Winter was coming, there was a giant ice wall and a sense that there are monsters just over there, waiting to get out. That’s all missing from this opening episode.

Supplied He’s just so good at being bad.

In fact, one episode in, it feels very much like a medieval soap opera. More ye olde council chambers and smouldering princelings, than frozen castles and handsome-yet-demure bastard sons.

And for those of you hoping they would tone down the more obvious misogyny this season... I don’t know what to tell you, except don’t hope too much.

The theme, that women might be able to claw back a bit of power if they just stick to their guns, seems like a step in the right direction, but it comes at the expense of one of the most gruesome scenes of violence against a woman I think I’ve ever seen in a TV show that wasn’t a horror.

This is a big spoiler, but it’s so hard to watch I feel like I have to include it here, with a trigger warning for birth trauma:

After she tells her daughter not to wish for the life of a knight as her battlefield will be the birthing bed, like it or lump it, we are shown Queen Aemma having her baby cut out of her body against her will in excruciating detail.

The scene is juxtaposed with men having their heads staved in a mock battle, presumably to drive home the idea planted in her daughter’s mind a couple of scenes before.

It’s about as heavy-handed and brutal as you imagine, so please be warned.

But it also signals that, just like GOT, HOD seems determined not to acknowledge that some things – like rape and birthing trauma – are very real horrors that women face every day, while very few men will ever have to face being gored to death by a guy on horse back carrying a lance. They can’t be compared or contrasted.

In fact, it’s almost as if the new showrunners do actually get it, but would rather double down than change the way the show deals with it.