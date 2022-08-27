The 25 best TV shows you're not watching

Scrolling, scrolling, scrolling. If the choice of television shows on multiple platforms is sending you into paralysis, only to wind up in the same old viewing rut, don’t worry. We’ve got you.

There are many quality viewing options out there flying under the radar. We’ve compiled a list of 25 hidden television gems - some old, some new, sports dramas to subversive animations - that may have slipped you by.

DRAMA

The Chestnut Man, Netflix

For anyone looking for a suspenseful Scandi drama to help get through to spring, consider this creepy crime series. A woman is killed and police find a figurine made of chestnuts near her body. This sets two detectives on the hunt for a serial killer, with politics and secrets right at the heart of it. – Bridget Jones

Irma Vep, Neon

This sounds like the most unbelievably pretentious show of all time and for that reason I didn’t expect to like it. But it’s a show about a pretentious show, which makes it actually amazing. So many layers of meta involved, as the director of the remake of a French silent film has created a TV show about the making of the making of it. Still with me?

Up-and-coming star Mira (played by Louis Vuitton ambassador Alicia Vikander) stars as Irma Vep in said show and has some scathing things to say about luxury brand endorsements, which allow actors financial freedom while keeping them tethered to a commercial world that controls. Louis Vuitton didn’t seem to mind the shade; artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere designed all Vep’s outfits. - Rebecca Wadey

Cable Girls, Netflix

This Spanish drama set in the 1920s follows four women who become fast friends while working at a telephone company as operators. It’s an epic story of lies, love and friendship - and these friends really go all out to protect and support each other. I know subtitles are a controversial topic, but I’d highly recommend watching in Spanish with English subtitles. – Katie Shepherd

Supplied Clockwise from top left: Shot in the Dark, Irma Vep, The Chestnut Man, Cable Girls.

Shot In The Dark, Netflix

This one-season Netflix series from 2017 is a late-night watch of shame through the grubby streets of reality TV. It follows rival freelance videographers in Los Angeles who cruise the streets looking for newsworthy events to film and sell to local TV stations - just like the Jake Gyllenhaal movie Nightcrawler. It’s a seedy business and at times it’s extremely disturbing, but it also makes for fascinating viewing. – Melenie Parkes

Queer as Folk, TVNZ+

Occasionally a show wears down your defences - I arrived to the Queer as Folk reboot with a sneer already plastered on my face. The trailer, the casting, and the plot details were all unfolding in a manner worryingly reminiscent of other legacy sequels, like And Just Like That or Bel Air. Instead, the show's abundantly charming leads and savvy reframing of 20s queer culture avoids earnestness or Twitter-speak for a frothy soap with sex appeal and charm to boot. – Jonny Mahon-Heap

Landscapers - Neon

This miniseries sees Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as a perfectly ordinary couple, who may or may not be guilty after two dead bodies are found buried in a backyard. This show is based on a true story that, even after seeing it, is hard to believe. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith

Supplied Kiwi Anthony Starr plays the leading role in Banshee (bottom left).

Banshee, Neon

Lucas Hood is a swindler who by chance assumes the identity of a murdered sheriff in this American TV show created by Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler. The story follows Lucas as he navigates the criminal activities of a small town and comes to grips with his chequered past. It’s a show that delves into what it means to be human and how easily the lines of morality can shift. With an excellent performance by New Zealand’s Antony Starr in the leading role. – Melissa Cartwright

White House Farm, Neon

A haunting drama based on the murders of three generations in the family farm house. The 80s detail is exceptional as are all the performances. It’s heartbreaking, without being sensationalist in the way that true crime can sometimes leave you feeling uncomfortable. – Rebecca Wadey

Life After Life, TVNZ+

Based on the Kate Atkinson novel and starring our very own Thomasin McKenzie, set in the UK (mainly) pre and during WWII. “What if we had a chance to do it again and again, until we finally did get it right?” She has astounding deja vu, with good reason… - Colleen Hawkes

Supplied A mix of the old and the new to keep you entertained...

FANTASY

The Magicians, Amazon Prime

Imagine Harry Potter but in the Gossip Girl universe, then cross it with The Chronicles or Narnia, and you might come part way to understanding the weird and wonderful – but mostly weird – world of The Magicians. A sex positive, gender and sexual orientation diverse fantasy about hipsters, with sharp tongues and even sharper magic. I don’t know how it even got made, but I love it. – Kylie Klein Nixon

Smallville, Amazon Prime

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the Arrow-verse, there was Smallville, a schmoopy teen romance about an alien kid with superpowers who would one day grow up to be the greatest superhero of all time, if he can just not flunk these finals first. It was trashy, it was earnest, it was burdened with bad-guy-of-the-week storytelling and a “no tights, no flights” limit on its hero. But it was also sweet hearted and fun. Now overshadowed by star Allison Mack, who was convicted of human trafficking and a range of other offences after joining the NXIVM cult, it’s still worth a watch if you love superheroics and teen angst. – Kylie Klein Nixon

COMEDY

Frontline, Netflix

It may date from the mid-90s but this satirical take on an Australian current affairs show remains a hilarious watch. Handsome but dim host Mike Moore (Rob Sitch) is a hoot, but it’s the performance of the late Bruno Lawrence as executive producer Brian Thompson that stands out in series one as he manages the various egos of his team while he – and they – employ every trick in the journalism playbook, ethical and otherwise, to get stories and ratings. – Shandelle Battersby

Ghosts, TVNZ+

Those who have seen the UK original swear it’s better, but this US remake won’t see you wrong. A young couple inherit an old, run-down - oh, and very haunted - house from a distant relative and move in, determined to run a B&B. When a near-death experience leaves the wife (played by Kiwi Rose McIver) able to interact with the ghosts, who are by turns nosy, peevish, people-pleasers and cynics, very smart sitcom hilarity ensues. – Emily Brookes

Love & Anarchy, Netflix

Set in a Stockholm publishing house, the Swedish hit features a high-flying publishing exec whose flirtatious games with a younger IT consultant upends both of their lives. Charming, and even radical, it’s sure to delight fans of Call My Agent. – Jonny Mahon-Heap

Supplied Eight of our top-rated comedies that will have you hooked from episode 1.

Raised by Refugees, Neon

Take one son of an immigrant family, throw it back to the early 2000s, in Auckland, and pile in all of that weird and wonderful teenage stuff we all went through. This local comedy, drawn from the real life tween experiences of comedian Pax Assadi, is painfully perfect. There are moments you’ll cringe with shared embarrassment, laugh at the absurdity of life, and feel part of his beautiful family. Plus the throwback fashion and pop culture references get extra points! – Bridget Jones

Physical, Apple TV

I was so captivated by Rose Byrne’s perm and the spandex outfits I saw in the trailer that I immediately started binge-watching this. Set in ‘80s California, it follows a tormented housewife Sheila (Byrne) as she battles her internal demons and severe body anxiety and ultimately finds her strength by starting aerobics.

Byrne does an incredible job of portraying the vicious self-talk and complicated inner world of eating disorders, without it being the sole defining trait of her character. It’s darkly funny, aesthetically fun to watch, and satisfying to see her slowly step out from the shadow of her failed politician husband and become the main character in her life. - Lara Daly

Righteous Gemstones, Neon

We watched this with our children and honestly I feel like I could be arrested for that. The Gemstone family (a televangelical family with a lot of cash and very loose morals) have perhaps the filthiest mouths on TV. None of them are likeable but all are brilliant.

The all-star cast includes John Goodman, Danny McBride and Pitch Perfect’s Adam DeVine, but it’s Edi Patterson’s Judy Gemstone who is my favourite. None of her best lines are suitable to publish so you’ll have to watch it to see for yourself. But her husband’s baptism episode has to be one of the greatest episodes of TV I’ve seen - and has the best outfits. - Rebecca Wadey, Ensemble

The Bold Type, Netflix

There’s nothing remotely fashionable in this show set inside a fictitious fashion mag (they could’ve done with costume designer Patricia Field’s deft touch) and I love it for its cheuginess that feels like a cashmere embrace on a cold day, but that’s not to say it’s not also aspirational (I aspire to produce smart, intelligent stories while not actually doing any work). The friendship between Sutton, Kat and Jane subverts boring fashion media tropes and it’s just a delight to binge. – Rebecca Wadey

This Way Up, Neon

Aisling Bea writes this series and stars as a 30-something woman recovering from a breakdown and suicide attempt. Protecting her - perhaps overly - as she navigates her return to London life is her older sister, played by fellow Irish treasure Sharon Horgan. It doesn’t sound like it should be funny, but it is, and also poignant and, sometimes, a real kick in the guts. – Emily Brookes

SCI-FI

Supplied Clockwise from top left: This Way Up, Severance, Battlestar Galactica, The Midwich Cuckoos.

Severance, Apple TV

What if you could sever your working life from your “real” life? What if you went to work, but never remembered anything about it afterwards? Sounds great, right? But what if that meant the “you” that exists at the office only ever remembers being at the office? And what if that job was for a shadowy mega corporation that may - or may not – be a little bit evil? That’s the creepy premise at the heart of this criminally underrated show. – Kylie Klein Nixon

Battlestar Galactica, TVNZ+

Ronald Dean Moore's Battlestar Galactica remake is so much more than the original campy 70s space opera it shares a name with. While the reimagined series is still a sci-fi show through and through, its political intrigue, amazing characters and nail-biting twists and turns make it one of the best TV shows of the past two decades. Make sure to start with the two-part miniseries! – Melissa Cartwright

The Midwich Cuckoos, SoHo, Neon

Anyone who grew up on a diet of John Wyndham sci-fi novels (The Day Of The Triffids, The Kraken Wakes) should watch this modern adaptation of his 1957 book The Midwich Cuckoos. The screen adaptation retains the original title but updates the story a little (cellphones weren’t around in Wyndham’s day), but without losing its unsettling essence, where all the women of child-bearing age in an English village become pregnant after a freak electrical blackout. It sounds bizarre but, as in most Wyndham novels, bringing the story to an individual human level makes it all the more relatable. And any series starring Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley is always worth watching. – Chris Bush

SPORTS DRAMA

Supplied Add to watchlist: Winning Time (top left), Friday Night Lights (right) and Aggretsuko.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Neon

There are genuinely few things in the world I care less about than basketball but I bloody love this show, which is about the rise of the “Showtime” era during which the LA Lakers went from the butt of the joke to a top-tier team and the NBA became a beloved American sporting league. It’s hinged on a wildly good performance from John C Reilly as you’ve never seen him before, and is one of the best shows of the year. Even if it is about basketball. – Emily Brookes

Friday Night Lights, Neon and TVNZ+

If this Texas high school football drama series passed you by, you’re not alone. It’s won all sorts of awards, but is something of a quiet achiever here in rugby-obsessed Aotearoa. FNL is a classic story of underdogs, teenage tension, grown up expectation and family. The cast is stellar (Kyle Chandler for President please) and the soundtrack is perfect. Watch all five seasons immediately. – Bridget Jones

ANIMATION

Aggretsuko, Netflix

This charming Japanese cartoon follows a 20-something red panda called Retsuko who works in accounting, and expresses her anxiety and rage by singing death metal at a karaoke bar each night. It may look childish but is really a sly comment on numbing corporate culture, patriarchal expectations and the pressure on women to suppress their rage.

Aggretsuko is from Sanrio - think Hello Kitty and Gudetama the lazy egg - so it’s cutesy, but the jokes are dark. The boss is a literal pig, her best work friend is a cynical fox, and the office gossips are a gorilla and bird. There are four seasons and the episodes are short; an easy mindless watch with hidden depths. - Zoe Walker Ahwa