Six suggestions for how a Shortland Street finale should play out

Shortland Street's original cast member looks back at what the show has meant to him and audiences.

OPINION: “Shortland Street will go on for eternity – as it should.”

With all due respect to the long-running Kiwi soap’s former Sophie McKay, the otherwise brilliant Kim Crossman’s recent comment on Simon Bridges’ podcast should not go unchallenged.

As Holby City and Neighbours have shown us just this year, there comes a time in every beloved TV show’s life when the plug has to be pulled – whether as a mercy killing, or simply because the finances have run out.

Sure the staff and surrounding residents of Ferndale’s medical hospital have survived everything from serial killers to volcanic explosions and guest appearances by Ed Sheeran and various All Blacks over the course of three decades and more than 7500 episodes, but eventually its charmed life will run out – and, besides, even Michael Galvin (the show’s erstwhile Dr Chris Warner who has been there since the beginning) can’t last forever.

So, inspired by our trans-Tasman cousins’ quite magnificent star-studded send-off for Ramsay Street, set to screen on TVNZ 1 on Friday night (September 2), as well as memorable and infamous series finales past, Stuff to Watch has come up with six suggestions for how Shortland Street last moments might/should play out.

Supplied Shortland Street has produced some explosive and dramatic television in the past – but should it go out with a bang? Or in a more subtler way?

Supplied Could Nicole Muller-Mullens be the cataylst for a fiery finale a la Game of Thrones?

Nicole Miller-Mullens goes full Dracarys

Or should that be Daenerys? About to bring up 13 years on the show, Sally Martin’s character has experienced so much trauma during that time. And perhaps the seeds were planted for a meltdown by her former therapist Carla Summerfield/Crozier last year when she manipulated her into thinking all sorts paranoid things.

Could there be one last sting in a repressed memory – or implanted thought – that could lead to a fiery end in Ferndale?

Supplied Could a crisis lead to a Dexter-esque relocation for Chris Warner?

He’s a lumberjack and he’s not okay

Of course, Chris Warner’s baggage is far more legion and a storyline around his permanent departure form Shortland Street Medical Centre would be a fitting finale, given he was there right at the beginning.

Perhaps Suzi Aitken’s fitness instructor could sweep back into his life? Or a past crime finally catches up with him and he’s forced to go on the run. If so, we know just the place – Guatemala naturally – and, thanks to Dexter – the perfect cover – a wood cutter. He could even reunite with son Harry for a spin-off series.

Supplied He’s flown – and crashed a plan – so why couldn’t Chris Warner and everyone else be actually “Lost”?

Shortland Street Medical Centre was really a metaphor for…

Yes, Lost fans (and haters), purgatory. It always seemed like some characters were trapped in Ferndale well past when they might have wanted to be and this could well explain it.

Naturally, Chris Warner should be the one to discover the truth – perhaps while having a heart attack. And remember – he once crashed a plane!

Supplied Nick Harrison always had a rather alternative view of the universe, so why couldn’t he be the creator of Ferndale a la St Elsewhere’s Tommy Westphall?

Then again, there’s the Tommy Westphall explanation…

Turns out it was all a construct of Nick Harrison (Karl Burnett) or Marshall Heywood’s (Paul Reid) over-active imaginations. Sure, St Elsewhere’s great, polarising rug-pull would be near impossible to pull off, or convince fans about, but why else was there once a scene involving Nick photocopying his arse at a nurse’s station, and why did Marshall seem to believe he was channelling Vyvyan Basterd from 1980s British sitcom The Young Ones?

It’s a wrap

Seventeen years and counting suggests Six Feet Under’s montage-of-deaths is one way to ensure there’s no backsies once the show’s done.

Scored by Sia’s beautiful and poignant Breathe Me, it was both breathtaking and magnificently fitting (and was brilliantly parodied by The Simpsons in 2018).

Just think what the Shorty Street writers could do wiping out their entire current cast (and others) in increasingly imaginative (and bizarre) ways? What song to use though? The Muttonbirds’ cover of Don’t Fear the Reaper? Or Six60’s new single Before You Leave?

The return of…

As Neighbours proved, everyone loves the return of a favourite son or daughter to provide the catalyst for one last storyline. Guy Pearce’s Mike Young was an inspired choice, especially allowing him to reunite with “Plain Jane Superbrain” Harris (Annie Jones), but who would provide the appropriate gravitas and sentiment needed for Shorty’s last hurrah?

Sure, you could call back Martin Henderson’s Stuart Neilson, KJ Apa’s Kane Jenkins, Karl Urban’s Jamie Forrest, or even Dr Ropata himself, Temuera Morrison, but, in my mind, there’s only one choice.

I know they’ve already played this card during the 2017 Volcanic Eruption and earlier this year, but now that we know everyone’s favourite Muffin Man wasn’t washed off a rock to his doom in 1999, surely, having teased him twice, this would be the time for Lionel Skeggins (John Leigh) to reveal what’s really happened to him (and all the other characters past) during the last 23 years.