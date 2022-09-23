Eight great movies leaving Neon this month

A timely teen dramedy, a Kevin Costner weepie and one of the best sci-fi movies of the last decade are among those you'll wanna catch before they disappear.

While there are constant arrivals of fresh movies and TV shows on Neon, there’s also a regular churn of content dropping off the Kiwi owned and curated streaming service.

So although you might think a film or programme will be available to watch on there in perpetuity, the truth is licencing deals mean they are usually only there for a few months – or years – at a time.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of nine superb movies that won’t be around come October 1 – so catch them while you can.

Supplied Message in a Bottle and Arrival are among the great movies leaving Neon this month.

Supplied Amy Adams joined forces with Jeremy Renner for Arrival.

Arrival (2016)

Before tackling Blade Runner 2049 and Dune, Hollywood’s now sci-fi-go-to-guy Denis Villeneuve directed this thoughtful drama about a troubled linguistics professor (Amy Adams) who is tasked with interpreting the language of alien visitors to our planet.

Based on Ted Chiang’s 1998 short tale Story of Your Life, the movie version also featured Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker and Michael Stuhlbarg.

“Those expecting a whiz-bang film should be prepared for a more cerebral and emotional experience, admirable for its ambition and tone,” wrote CNN.com’s Brian Lowry.

Supplied Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal teamed up for Brokeback Mountain.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams star in Ang Lee’s haunting, heartbreaking, Oscar-winning drama about a forbidden and secretive relationship between two cowboys.

"This film is determined to involve us in the naturalness and even inevitability of its epic, complicated love story, " wrote Los Angeles Times' Kenneth Turan.

Roadshow The Dry saw the welcome return of Eric Bana to the spotlight.

The Dry (2020)

Eric Bana stars in this big screen adaptation of Jane Harper’s critically acclaimed novel about a federal agent who returns to his hometown to attend a funeral, only to find himself attempting to solve the mysteries surrounding two crimes that took place decades part.

“An engrossing, smartly written and nicely paced thriller on a low burn,” wrote Stuff’s Graeme Tuckett.

Supplied Free Guy offers Ryan Reynolds at his freewheeling best.

Free Guy (2021)

Sure the premise of this somewhat surprising romantic comedy isn’t exactly original – it’s essentially a mash-up of The Truman Show, Wreck-It Ralph, The Matrix, TV’s Westworld and Groundhog Day – but it more than gets by, and indeed thoroughly entertains, thanks to charismatic turns by Reynolds and the ever-increasingly versatile and impressive Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

He comes across as having an absolute ball here, playing Guy, a non-player character in the mega-popular online gameworld of Free City. With his hilarious inner-monologues, indefatigable upbeatness and wide-eyed naivety, he’s kind of like the family-friendly “white mirror” of his beloved “Merc with a Mouth” Deadpool – and boy are his observations and narrations hilarious.

Supplied Robin Wright and Kevin Costner get up close and personal in Message in a Bottle.

Message in a Bottle (1999)

After a string of flops, including the bloated-budgeted Waterworld and the three-hour crawl that was The Postman, the former Field of Dreams and Dances with Wolves Kevin Costner desperately required a change in fortune. Enter this romantic drama, adapted from a best-selling novel by a still relatively unknown author by the name of Nicholas Sparks.

Like so many of the North Carolina-based writer’s subsequent emotion-filled tales, Message is the story of second-chance love – in this case Garrett (Costner) and Theresa (Robin Wright). What saves it from drowning in schmaltz are the performances from the leading pair and a terrific, acid-tongued turn from Paul Newman.

Supplied Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Bruce Willis and Ed Norton are part of the all-star ensemble on parade in Moonrise Kingdom.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Director Wes Anderson's wondrous sense of whimsy reached new heights with this tale of two 12-year-olds who fall in love, make a secret pact and run away together into the wilderness.

As always with an Anderson production the delights are in the details, as well as the truly impressive acting ensemble which here includes everyone from Bruce Willis to Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand.

"Literate, melancholy and magical, Kingdom is quintessential Anderson, infused with his brand of daffy wit," wrote USA Today's Claudia Puig.

supplied Emma Thompson is Nanny McPhee.

Nanny McPhee (2005)

Based on former governess Christianna Brand's popular Nurse Matilda books, this is a cheeky and charming film that still holds up more than 15 years on.

An almost unrecognisable Emma Thompson is the snaggle-toothed, monobrowed and warty eponymous childminder charged with looking after the seven mischievous Brown children.

Possessing the same magical feel as the Harry Potter series, Lemony Snicket and Narnia, it is distinguished by its dazzlingly bright and breezy art direction and Tim Burton-esque wild and wacky costuming.

Director Kirk Jones keeps the action coming thick and fast, while also being sure to establish strong characters and a great line in dark humour.

Supplied Barbie Ferreira stars opposite Hayley Lu Richardson in Unpregnant.

Unpregnant (2020)

When high achieving, straight-A student Veronica (Hayley Lu Richardson) falls pregnant, she sees her carefully mapped out future crumble before her eyes.

Scared of her conservative Christian parents finding out, she enlists the help of her estranged childhood friend Bailey (Barbie Ferreira) to get to the nearest place she can legally get an abortion – 900 miles away in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Consistently funny throughout, Unpregnant largely succeeds due to the chemistry between Richardson and Ferreira. While Richardson plays it straight, Ferreira runs riot in her debut role, and it feels like you’re watching the birth of a star like seeing Ryan Reynolds in Van Wilder or Jonah Hill in Superbad,” wrote Stuff to Watch’s Alex Behan.