3-D is back. But do we really want to wear those glasses again?

OPINION: Just when you thought it was finally safe to go back to the cinema – with or without a mask depending on your Covid-sensitivites – one of the movie industry’s potentially most annoying gimmicks has returned.

Seemingly almost single-handedly, the Wairarapa’s most famous farmer and occasional filmmaker James Cameron is determined to bring about the fourth wave of stereoscopic cinema.

In truth, 3-D movies actually never really went away, but they have been all but extinct in our multiplexes since Matt Damon battled assorted Chinese beasties more than five years ago.

Now, thanks to the re-arrival of Cameron’s blockbuster, record-breaking 2009 sci-fi adventure Avatar into cinemas this week, ahead of potentially four, partly New Zealand-shot sequels over the next six years (beginning with Avatar: The Way of Water on December 15), movie theatres up and down the motu are having to dust off their reusable glasses (and no doubt up the sanitising from when they were last used pre-covid) and stock up on supplies of the disposable ones.

But while the man who also gave the world such crowd-pleasing cinema as Titanic, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Aliens is convinced that 3-D was never really over, it has, he says – like colour 80 years ago – “just been accepted” and that one day soon we’ll be able to watch it without the need for special eye-wear, the prospect of donning potentially headache-inducing, scratchy, light-reducing (and in a packed 2022 cinema, possibly relentlessly fog-prone) bits of cardboard and/or plastic while packing an extra price for the privilege seems an unnecessary faff, especially in these straightened times.

Sure, I understand the need for theatres to find ways to set the cinema experience apart from watching a movie on a streaming service at home, but upping the average single ticket price above what you’d pay for a month of seemingly endless content seems counter-productive.

If I want to pay a premium, I’d rather spend it on comfier, spacier seating and superior sound and vision for that immersive couple of hours escape from our increasingly troubled world. And hasn’t going to the movies been a much more enjoyable experience since ticket prices became more affordable and cinemas did away with the old-style “stadium seating” of the ’90s – once the thrill of the last 3-D wave waned around a decade ago?

Let’s not forget, 3-D has always been Hollywood’s response to dwindling audiences, whether the threat came from television, home video, the internet, or a global pandemic.

Although stereoscopic imaging was first created in the late 1890s, it actually didn’t make a mass appearance until the 1950s. Fold-out paper green and red glasses abounded in cinemas, as audiences were thrilled by horrors like House of Wax and The Creature From The Black Lagoon and bemused by the sight of a pneumatic Anne Miller singing Always True to You in My Fashion in Kiss Me Kate. However, there were some major limitations – the two prints required for 3-D to work had to be synchronised exactly, or it became a headache and eyestrain-inducing mess. Also, theatre owners didn't like it because its limited viewing range meant sideline seating couldn't be sold.

Consequently, audience enthusiasm waned until more relaxed censorship rules in the US allowed the introduction of 3-D pornography, such as 1969's The Stewardesses (one of the most profitable movies ever made) and 1973's Flesh for Frankenstein.

But a lack of interest again saw the concept shelved until the early 1980s when the cinema industry was threatened by increasing interest in home video. Again 3-D flickered briefly, in low-budget horror sequels for franchises such as Friday the 13th, Jaws and Amityville.

More than 20 years later, 3-D resurfaced again, not because of any great artistic desire, but rather to combat the rise of internet downloading and piracy. Admittedly the image quality was better, the glasses were a touch more comfortable and, rather than filtering out colour, the systems presented distinct full-colour images to each eye.

Back in 2009, DreamWorks Animation's global stereoscopic supervisor Phil McNally explained that the new technology uses single digital projectors that synchronise and perfectly align the two image streams so the brain reads them as 3-D. "Fundamentally, 3-D happens in the brain, " he said.

Oscar nominated film-maker turned film insurer Ralph Hirshorn added that 1950s 3-D "was hokey as a kid's pop-up book, objects thrusting at you from the screen. This new 3-D pulls you through the screen and into the scene". And yes, you could tilt your head without the image going fuzzy.

An optimistic Tim Partridge of Dolby said he hoped a 3-D version of every film will be available one day and added that critics have been proved wrong more than once.

"When we introduced surround sound and digital audio, [they said] that it would only be used for the big action movies. And yet every movie deserves to have technology that makes it more lifelike. That's what film-makers are trying to do – trying to involve you in the story.

“In real life, we have surround-sound, in real life we have 3-D, so why wouldn't 3-D benefit every movie?"

Thanks to the mega-success of Avatar in 2009, everyone from Ang Lee to Sir Peter Jackson and even Martin Scorsese were persuaded to give the format a go, but eventually, perhaps a result of too many shoddy 3-D conversions of 2-D shot films, audiences tired of what was essentially a reduced experience, little more than a gimmick that glossed over and – indeed – highlighted shoddy storytelling.

Now only the biggest blockbusters are released in a 3-D format, just as they are in IMAX, and New Zealand three main cinema chains (Hoyts, Readings and Event) have been content to let the format essentially die.

Their resolve will be severely tested by the might of Disney and Cameron, who, if he had his way, would only allow Avatar: The Way of Water to be viewed in 3-D. However, I think all that would do is persuade many potential viewers to stay at home.

Avatar (M) is now screening in cinemas nationwide for a limited time, with some sessions available to watch in 3-D.