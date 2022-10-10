Gone by Saturday: Five fabulous movies leaving Netflix this week

As well as two of Leonardo DiCaprio's best performances of the noughties, there's also one of the last great adult thrillers to catch while you still can.

Supplied Unfaithful and The Aviator are among the great movies leaving Netflix this week.

supplied Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for an Academy Awards for his performance as Howard Hughes in The Aviator.

The Aviator (2004)

Originally set to be directed by Michael Mann, Martin Scorsese’s Howard Hughes biopic focuses on the multi-millionaire businessman, film producer, film director, aeroplane enthusiast and “world’s greatest womaniser’s” most productive and provocative time, from starting work on war movie Hells Angels in 1927 to being accused of war profiteering by a United States Senate committee 20 years later.

The impressive cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Alan Alda, John C Reilly, Willem Dafoe, Jude Law, Ian Holm and Alec Baldwin.

supplied Russell Crowe stars opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Body of Lies.

Body of Lies (2008)

A terror organisation has begun targeting Europe. Amsterdam and Manchester already have death tolls, and no one knows who is next. All of the CIA's surveillance gadgets can't help – the terror group has turned its back on technology, preferring more traditional, human methods of contact – which means operatives on the ground are the only way of arresting the carnage.

Thanks to a sensibility and style stolen from Bond and Bourne, a tightly wound travelogue and a pair of powerhouse performances from Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe, this Sir Ridley Scott-directed tale is a more than satisfying spy thriller.

supplied Julia Roberts headlines a terrific ensemble of female actors in Mona Lisa Smile.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst, Julia Stiles and Maggie Gyllenhaal head up an all-star female ensemble for this 1950s-set drama about a free-thinking art professor who teaches her students to question their traditional social roles.

“Anyone who's ever been moved by a teacher to dream a slightly bigger dream than their parents thought he or she was capable of achieving ought to love the film, for it gets at a truer model of teacher's inspiration,” wrote Washington Post’s Stephen Hunter of this Mike Newell-directed drama.

Supplied Amber Midthunder plays Julie Dillon in Only Mine.

Only Mine (2018)

Before The Ice Road and Prey, Amber Midthunder starred in this thriller about a small-town girl who must find a way to save herself from the violent retaliation of a man she dated – a cop who turned out to be an obsessive stalker.

“This is a lean, humble, clear-headed film, with some clever things to say about the ways abusive relationships unfold,” wrote The Telegraph’s Clemece Michallon. “Tone-wise, it’s like a long episode of Criminal Minds or NCIS. The film works because it’s aware of its own calibre.

Supplied Diane Lane and Olivier Martinez steamed up the screen in Unfaithful.

Unfaithful (2002)

Perhaps the last of the run of the late ‘90s-early noughties erotic adult thrillers, Adrian Lyne’s adaptation of Claude Chabrol’s 1969 movie The Unfaithful Wife sees a New York suburban couple's marriage goes dangerously awry when Diane Lane’s Connie Sumner indulges in an adulterous fling. Richard Gere, Olivier Martinez and Michelle Monaghan also star.

“This seductive tease of a thriller gets the job done. It's a scorcher,” wrote Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers, while BBC.com’s Jason Best believed that “whether portraying hesitancy, fear, trembling desire or passionate surrender, [Lane] is always honest, truthful and utterly convincing”.