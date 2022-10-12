The Mole: Netflix's rebooted reality show revives memories of one of NZ's worst

James Croot is the editor of Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: Amongst a seemingly endless tidal wave of new and returning reality competitions, Netflix has revived a much-maligned programme from the noughties.

Fourteen years after it last appeared on American screens, The Mole is back.

While slicker and sassier than it has ever been (the all-American cast of competitors have been transported to the Australian rainforest and episodes now end on cliffhangers), it’s still essentially the same game. A group of people have to work together to complete cash-earning challenges, aware that one of their number has been embedded by the producers with the sole intent of sabotaging their efforts. Constantly quizzed on their knowledge of who that person is, those furtherest from the truth – and unable to show their workings – are sent home one-by-one, until only the winner and “the mole” are left.

But while the 2022 US edition’s participants are fully-focused computer analysts, marketing consultants, professional gamers, firefighters, commercial pilots and a “dude who brought a triangle”, watching it brought back shudder-inducing memories of New Zealand’s own less-than-stellar stab at the format more than two decades ago.

TVNZ A New Zealand version of The Mole debuted in 2000.

Airing in the first-half of 2000, just 18 months after the Belgians unleashed the conceit on the world, TVNZ’s take on The Mole opens with 10-confused looking school teachers, broadcasters and ACC case managers arriving in Queenstown with clearly no clue about what they were in for. Virtually all of them declaring they were just there “to have fun”, they looked even more like deer in headlights after their first encounter with host Mark Ferguson.

Best known for his dual role as Shortland Street’s twin brothers Darryl and Damian Neilson (as well as being a part of the infamous Kiwi sitcom Melody Rules), the Australian-born actor has his smarm factor set to stun and eyebrow-raising up to full volume as he conspiratorially loud-whispers through the details of what’s ahead. He’s already warned us that the physical and mental tests “might just push them to the limit”, but now he creepily greases the tension by suggesting to all assembled that to win the potential $30,000 cash prize for themselves, they’ll have to “trust no one”.

TVNZ Kat Neville, Ian Mills and Karl Fleet were three of the Kiwis who featured on the original 2000 New Zealand version of The Mole.

Self-confidence is seemingly in short supply amongst our competitors. There’s little of the braggadocio associated with modern-day reality shows – and perhaps with good reason. The special set of skills showcased by the editors include one woman’s ability to imitate a kea’s call and another’s to stick her whole fist in her mouth.

Fortunately, they’re not needed in the opening episode – the challenges involving that tiresome Queenstown-set show staple of tandem bungy jumping, a brainteaser featuring glasses of orange juice and five contestants having to guess which items the others left out of their belongings when they repacked them for them. As they learn the full horror of how their contraceptives, chocolate bars and underwear has been rummaged through in a public park, only broadcaster Pete looks upset, raising concerns about a breach of privacy. When he becomes the reason why they fail to earn the $500 on offer for the task, you’re briefly left to wonder whether he is “the mole”, but his subsequent departure as the first eliminated makes you more convinced that he just didn’t want to suffer any more indignities.

Still, unlike Survivor or Treasure Island, at least they get fed before going home, a “slap-up” meal the precursor to every multi-choice quiz that determines one person’s demise. And that’s also where Ferguson earns his money, barely stifling an evil laugh before the deed and then dragging it out interminably as he struggles to two-finger-type each contestant’s name into computer to see who is going to get the dreaded red light (thankfully in 2022, they just all get a message to their handsets).

Antony Phillips Former Shortland Street star Mark Ferguson was the host of The Mole.

Viewed now, New Zealand’s Mole looks more like a student mockumentary than a real reality show. Production values are poor, the editing is sloppy and the interactions between the competitors seem scripted and strained. Even the challenges feel cheap (although at least they’re not just three basic games reconfigured 30 ways à la the modern version of Celebrity Treasure Island). Later episodes feature rock climbing, catching fish, sheep mustering, a treasure hunt around Dunedin’s Larnach’s Castle and, most terrifying of all, having to video themselves interacting with the public. And in the end, The Mole made an obvious move by refusing to get a tattoo.

While audiences watched the show in droves, critics and columnists were less-than-kind. Bill Ralston described it as “inane garbage” in his Sunday News column and the Sunday Star Times’ Michael Laws thought it simply consisted of “herding up the dumbest people on the planet and observing them at close quarters”. It lasted one more series before the state broadcaster – and Kiwi viewers – moved onto the “delights” of Big Brother and Louise Wallace berating contestants on The Weakest Link.

Today, it’s now remembered as one of the worst ideas and executions of a reality show in New Zealand broadcast history and probably something most of the contestants would prefer to remain buried.

But as well as an episode on NZ OnScreen, Wellington’s Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision has the whole of both seasons in its collection for those who really want to see what peak cringe TV was really like.

The latest iteration of The Mole is now available to stream on Netflix.