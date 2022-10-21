After all the controversy, Jodie Whittaker really was a terrific Doctor Who

James Croot is the editor of Stuff to Watch and has been an avid Whovian since the early 1980s.

OPINION: 13 has turned out to be lucky for Doctor Who fans.

For despite all the initial brouhaha about whether she was the right choice, or if a woman should play the beloved Timelord at all, Jodie Whittaker has proved to be a fine fit over the past four years, making the role very much her own (if only because of her distinctive “northern” accent).

It seems like only yesterday that I was talking to the West Yorkshire actor and former Broadchurch star as she was doing a spot of Friday-night bedshopping in a Cardiff Ikea as part of her preparations for hunkering down for her first stint at the show’s headquarters and now she’s about to disembark from the Tardis for the last time.

Doubling as a key part of the BBC’s Centenary Celebrations, the feature-length The Power of the Doctor (which will debut in New Zealand on TVNZ 2 on Monday morning at 7.30am, simulcasting at the same time as it goes to air in the UK) feels like a fitting last hurrah before Whittaker hands over the keys to Sex Education’s Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa.

As the trailer has showcased, it’s an epic that promises to involve Sacha Dhawan’s The Master, the Daleks and the Cyberman, as well as the return of two original series “companions” who arguably helped pave the way for Whittaker’s Tardis tenure.

Fifth Doctor associate, Australian flight attendant Tegan (Janet Fielding) and the seventh Doctor’s sidekick, the bomber jacket sporting and baseball bat-toting Londoner Ace (Sophie Aldred), were two of the rare contemporary Earth-based time and space travellers who were more than just window-dressing, or there purely for their lung capacity.

Supplied When the stories were good, Jodie Whittaker’s “13th” Doctor was great and when they were better, she was one of the best.

Without them, the second doctor’s fiercely intelligent space station librarian Zoe (Wendy Padbury), or the fourth doctor’s fellow Time Lord Romana (Mary Tamm), we might never have had such strong female characters in the reboot like Billie Piper’s Rose, Karen Gillan’s Amy Pond and Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald, let alone the realisation of something that had previously seemed only possible in a parody (aka Joanna Lumley’s turn in the 1999 charity special The Curse of Fatal Death) – a woman portraying The Doctor.

Whittaker though made it look easy from her first adventure – The Woman Who Fell To Earth – not only a striking contrast to the Peter Capaldi’s increasingly crotchety 12th incarnation, but infusing her version of the character with a potent combination of strength, self-belief, compassion and chutzpah.

Her chemistry with her companions was excellent – watching her regularly put The Chase host Bradley Walsh’s Graham O'Brien in his place was a particular highlight – she could more than hold her own in the inevitable action sequences, while her sometimes breathless deadpan delivery of “throwaway” one-liners was truly awesome.

You could tell how much fun she was having in what she described to me as the “ultimate” job, but, at the same time, she was adding so much to the character’s already rich history, imbuing her incarnation with nuance and complexity that others haven’t always possessed.

Thanks to shifting schedules as unreliable as her time-and-space-hopping mode of transport, showrunner Chris Chibnall’s volte-face in terms of fan servicing and a section of the programme’s ageing traditional audience who just couldn’t embrace a new world-view, perhaps Whittaker’s Doctor never quite reached her full potential, but when the stories were good, she was great and when they were better, she was one of the best.

Supplied The Power of the Doctor will screen on TVNZ 2 at 7.30am on Monday, October 24 - at exactly the same time it debuts in the UK.

Much like how Daniel Craig’s blonde (James) Bond defied pre-Casino Royale predictions that he would crash and burn to become one of the franchise’s favourite takes, Whittaker will leave with her reputation enhanced and the near 60-year-old series in good heart(s).

Let’s hope she goes out with a similar – if less controversial bang – to Craig’s farewell in No Time to Die.

