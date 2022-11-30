British Film Festival: The five movies you need to see as this celebration of UK cinema returns

The British Film Festival New Zealand will screen in select cinemas nationwide between December 1 and 18.

Everything from classic Cliff Richard to a chilling true-crime con man drama will feature as part of this year’s British Film Festival.

After a pandemic-induced two year break, the annual celebration of UK cinema will screen in 12 towns and cities across the country over the next few weeks.

The 2022 line-up includes the critically acclaimed Paul Mescal-starring (Normal People) Aftersun, the Olivia Colman-headlining Joyride, a curated collection of shorts by avant-garde film-maker John Smith, a documentary on the “feminist rabble-rousers” who took London by storm in the 1980s (Rebel Dykes), as well as the welcome return to the big screen of Helen Mirren in 2006’s The Queen and 1963 musical Summer Holiday. And, as a special treat, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of 007, some participating cinemas will also be showing a selection of James Bond’s greatest hits, ranging from the 1962 movie that started it all – Dr. No – to From Russia With Love, Goldfinger and Casino Royale.

However, after having had a chance to preview a few of the titles, Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of five fabulous reasons for checking out the nearest festival venue near you.

Supplied The Banshees of Inisherin and What’s Love Got to Do with It? are opening and close night films at this year’s British Film Festival.

Supplied In Bruges duo Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reunite for The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Much, much darker than Martin McDonagh’s last outing, the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the festival’s opening night movie reunites In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for a tale of friendship gone awry and stubbornness that threatens to cast a pall over a whole village.

When Farrell’s Padraic (a character that will remind you of Father Ted’s Dougal) is rebuffed by his old pal Colm (Gleeson) for their daily drink, the resulting fallout escalates beyond what either of them could have imagined.

As well as making fabulous use of its remote setting, the movie also features terrific supporting turns from both Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

Supplied Tom Stourton headlines and co-wrote the script of All My Friends Hate Me.

All My Friends Hate Me

A heady cocktail of Peter’s Friends, The Ritual and Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, this pitch-black comedy details the increasing nightmare endured by charity worker Pete (Tom Stourton, who also co-wrote the script), as he reunites with his old university pals for a birthday weekend. Seemingly offending each one in turn, he gets progressively paranoid that he’s being undermined by a local “interloper” (Dustin Demri-Burns) who the group has apparently invited along as a joke.

Director Andrew Gaynord’s tale will have you winching as much as laughing.

Supplied Sir Ian McKellen is one of the UK luminaries featured in Quintessentially British.

Quintessentially British

Featuring everyone from Oz Clarke to Ian McKellen, Judi Dench and Tom Allen, this documentary aims to answer the question as to what makes Britain – and those who live there – unique?

Covering everything from Savile Row to Shakespeare, cricket, umbrellas, gardening and gentlemen’s clubs, it offers an intriguing insight into the British psyche, even as it seems like a tourism video and an excuse for director Frank Mannion to get some new threads.

Supplied James Norton stars alongside James Norton in Rogue Agent.

Rogue Agent

Gemma Arterton stars opposite James Norton in this chilling true-crime thriller that revolves around the gaslighting behaviour of a career conman who relieved multiple women of large sums of money – and, in some cases, their sanity and freedom, while masquerading as an M15 Agent.

In a compelling story full of shocking twists and turns, Arterton plays litigation lawyer Alice Archer, who after falling for Norton’s charming Robert Freegard, discovers to her horror that he’s not who he appears to be.

Supplied Shazad Latif and Lily James team up for What’s Love Got to Do with It?

What’s Love Got to Do with It?

The festival’s closer is a charming, thought-provoking and crowd-pleasing cross-cultural rom-com.

Lily James as it her luminous and complicated best as Zoe, a documentary maker who attempts to chronicle her next-door neighbour Kaz’s (Spooks’ Shazad Latif) journey towards an arranged marriage. As the childhood friends spend more time together, she begins to question her own approach to romance.

Featuring scene-stealing performances from Emma Thompson and Asim Chaudhry, Shekhar Kapur’s (Elizabeth) first film in 15 years will definitely give you the feels.

The 2022 edition of the British Film Festival will screen in select cinemas in Hamilton, Tauranga, Matakana, Wellington, New Plymouth, Havelock North, Napier, Palmerston North, Christchurch and Dunedin from December 1 and select Auckland cinemas from December 8. For more information, locations and session times, see britishfilmfestival.nz