The hot new TV shows of 2023

From sexy thrillers to fact-based dramas and comedy, a range of new TV shows are set to launch in 2023. Stuff takes a look at what is coming up.

Bali 2002 (TVNZ)

On October 12, 2002, two bombs were detonated in or near tourist nightspots on the holiday island of Bali. The bombs claimed 202 lives, including three New Zealanders and 88 Australians. Now the events of that night and its aftermath are recreated in Bali 2002, an Australian miniseries. It stars Rachel Griffiths as Dr Fiona Wood (later to become Australian of the Year), a mother of six and medical pioneer whose invention of “spray-on skin” came to the fore when 28 severely burnt victims were evacuated to the Royal Perth Hospital. Rake’s Richard Roxburgh shares acting honours as Australian Federal Police Commander Graham Ashton.

Supplied Rachel Griffiths and Renee Lim feature in the miniseries Bali 2002, depicting the events when bombs were detonated at the tourist hotspot.

Lockerbie (TVNZ+)

This is another miniseries drama inspired by a tragic true-life tale. Lockerbie centres on the search for justice by country doctor Dr Jim Swire and his wife Jane. They lost their daughter, Flora, in the 1988 terrorist attack over Lockerbie, Scotland, when a bomb exploded on Pan Am Flight 103, killing the 259 passengers and crew on board and 11 people on the ground.

Fatal Attraction (TVNZ+)

More than 30 years after Glenn Close played a single woman having an affair with Michael Douglas’ cheating family man comes a modern-day drama series inspired by the 1987 film. This time around Lizzy Caplan (Masters Of Sex) is cast as the mistress while Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death, Fringe) and Amanda Peet are the couple whose marriage is affected by infidelity. No word yet as to whether this TV version will recreate the infamous ‘bunny boiling’ scene, in which Close’s character killed a pet rabbit belonging to her ex-lover’s daughter and left it to boil on the family’s stove.

Bupkis (TVNZ+)

An American comedy series centring on an exaggerated version of comedian Pete Davidson’s life. Kardashian fans will know Davidson as the actor who dated Kim Kardashian last year while comedy lovers will know him as a former Saturday Night Live comedian who starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy drama The King Of Staten Island. Joe Pesci, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of psychopathic gangster Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas, will star as Davidson’s grandfather while another mob classic icon, The Sopranos’ Edie Falco, will play a fictionalised version of his mum.

Supplied New Zealand actor Melanie Lynskey is one of the stars of the thriller series Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets (Prime)

Fans of US-based New Zealand actor Melanie Lynskey will finally get to see her in action in this acclaimed thriller series. Here she stars alongside Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci as members of a group of former high school students who were left stranded in the wilderness for months following a plane crash.

The Ex-Wife (TVNZ+)

British drama/thriller based on Jess Ryder’s book of the same name. It stars Celine Buckens (War House) and Tom Mison (See) as husband and wife Tasha and Jack whose picture-perfect life is threatened by Jack’s ex-wife Jen (Janet Montgomery). The series is set in London, but don’t expect to spot familiar landmarks. It was filmed in Budapest.

Supplied In Desperate Measures, Amanda Abbington plays a bank clerk who becomes involved in a heist on her own workplace.

Desperate Measures (TVNZ+)

Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington joins forces with Luther’s Warren Brown in this new action thriller. The series follows bank clerk Rowan (Abbington), whose teenage son Finn is coerced into a botched drug deal by a local gang. With Finn’s life in danger, Rowan has to find a way to pay back the money Finn lost, resorting to a dangerous heist on the bank she works for.

The Doll Factory (TVNZ+)

Adapted from Elizabeth Macneal’s best-selling novel, this creepy tale of sisterhood and obsession is set in 1850s London and revolves around a woman who paints dolls for a living. The stellar cast includes Saoirse Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Eanna Hardwicke (Normal People) and Nell Hudson (Outlander).

Supplied Two acclaimed New Zealand actors, Robyn Malcolm and Temuera Morrison, join forces in the local drama series Far North.

Far North (Three)

It’s outrageous just how little we have seen of Robyn Malcolm recently, but our fortunes are set to change. In this six-part drama she joins forces with Temuera Morrison as the couple from Ahipara who infamously managed to put a stop to a half-billion-dollar methamphetamine operation on 90 Mile Beach in 2016.

Homebound 3.0 (Three)

Local comedy about a 30-something single and struggling writer, Henry, who moves back in with his Chinese parents. When extended family members play matchmaker, he makes a pact with Melissa, his match, and the pair embark on a fake relationship to keep their respective parents happy. The cast includes Sam Wang, Michelle Ang and Kimberley Crossman.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Chris Parker has teamed with fellow comedian and writer Alice Snedden to create the local series Double Parked.

Double Parked (Three)

Comedians and writers Chris Parker and Alice Snedden are the creative forces behind this local comedy about young lesbian couple Nat and Steph, who end up dealing with two pregnancies after a ‘disappointing’ trip to the IVF clinic and a ‘botched’ home insemination job.

Friends Like Her (Three)

Set in a post-earthquake Kaikōura, this local drama looks at the negative impact on a friendship between two women when a surrogacy deal doesn’t go to plan.

Supplied Kiefer Sutherland, seen here in 24, is back in another US thriller, Rabbit Hole.

Rabbit Hole (TVNZ+)

24 and Designated Survivor star Kiefer Sutherland plays the lead in this US thriller series about a corporate spy who is framed for murder. Castmates include former Game Of Thrones actor Charles Dance and Rob Yang (Succession, The Resident)

Madame Mom (Three)

Inspired by a true story, this dramedy focuses on a pregnant American woman who divorces her husband and opens an ethical brothel in Whangārei to provide for her family.