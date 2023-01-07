Prince Harry's 'tell-all' interview with US talk show host to air on Three ahead of publication of his memoir Spare

An “exclusive, tell-all” interview with Prince Harry will be broadcast on Monday on Three, beginning just half an hour before a TVNZ interview in the same vein, both filmed to promote his upcoming memoir Spare.

The Three and ThreeNow screening at 7pm on Monday is an interview between the Duke of Sussex and well-known US talk show host Anderson Cooper.

The 60 Minutes interview is expected to cover intimate details of the royal collapse – many of which have already emerged as the bombshell memoir was released in Spain ahead of its expected publication on January 10, internationally, and January 11 in New Zealand.

It just pips the 7.30pm TVNZ screening of a talk between the prince and ITV journalist and presenter Tom Bradby, a 90-minute foray into personal relationships, the death of his mother – Princess Diana – and his future.

A Three press release says the 60 Minutes interview will be the royal’s “first US television one-on-one interview”.

“Prince Harry is candid about his reason for speaking publicly, stating he has been trying to keep his conversations with the British royal family private, but to combat stories in the tabloids, he's now been forced to make his concerns public.”

