How I've perfected the sport of watching The Chase (as a non-sports fan)

OPINION: Plutonium. Winston Churchill. Madagascar. Seventeenth-century. Dung Beetle. Cumulus.

The words roll out like mangled poetry, rich with associations, heavy with history, attended by the blurt of a robot buzzer.

There’s big money to be made. Come and have a go, if you think you’re clever enough. Or stay home and watch from your couch, if you’re not.

I have found the best way to watch the hit British quiz show The Chase is slightly tipsy after a post-work beer, because disinhibition makes the answers come faster, if not more accurately.

You can sit on your sofa and shout at your telly, and there’s a rich satisfaction in that, especially if you’re not a sports fan who already does this every weekend. Meanwhile, inside your skull, strange magic happens.

As each fresh question arrives, you rummage around in the dustier recesses of your memory banks for things you didn’t know you knew - the capital of Ghana, the chemical symbol for gold, the name of Henry VIII’s last and luckiest wife - and a warm glow of superiority descends each time you get one right.

And this is surely the chief charm of The Chase: you can join in at home, with no cameras on you and zero pressure, and feel brainier than some unfortunate contestant who is, for whatever reason, getting the easy ones wrong.

Some nights, when the questions align with your own patchy general knowledge, The Chase is good for your ego, which is one reason viewers around the globe watch it in their millions.

There are other things to love. I always look forward to that peculiar farmyard sound, like a gargling magpie, that appears under the tense electronic sound they play when it’s “time to bring back the Chaser”.

I enjoy the sight of a certain kind of cocky fool getting punished for overestimating their skill and taking the high offer in the cash-builder round, only to crash and burn within seconds.

I love it when an underdog team outplays a flustered chaser and wins major money, providing a little updraft of joy just before we crash into the nightly downer that is the 6pm news.

And I love the cast. Some will remember host Bradley Walsh as the dodgy boss of the Underworld knicker factory on Coronation Street. More recently, he showed up fighting daleks as Dr Who’s sidekick and even hit the British pop charts, crooning Mr Bojangles and Fly Me To The Moon over a sugary mass of strings and horns on an album of jazz-lite ballads.

Walsh is such a ham, you could slice him thinly for a cheese toastie. But he excels as a relatable cockney wide-boy in The Chase, offering comfort to nervous contestants and an easy target to over-educated Chasers keen to deploy zingers such as “If you’d ever been in a library, Bradley, you would have known that.”

Class war and cash prizes, repressed sexuality and regional accents, the mad scramble for sufficient dosh to clear your student debt, remodel the kitchen or escape a bleak winter and fly the fam to Disneyland: the show also offers great insight into the preoccupations and history and ambitions of the nation in which it was made.

English public schoolboys seem to have come up with the fetishy sexualized names of the women Chasers - The Vixen, The Governess - while the men’s nicknames recast wishful nerds as macho superheroes - The Menace, The Beast, The Dark Destroyer - or penitent religious figures - The Sinnerman.

As with any mega-successful TV franchise, there are spin-offs galore. The weirdest is The Chasers Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles, in which The Beast, The Dark Destroyer and The Governess meander around the UK, America and Japan and play against child geniuses, great apes, dolphins and robots. I am not making this up.

But the original show is the best, the format honed for maximum viewer satisfaction, the questions flowing over you in a comforting warm wave while you wait for the 6pm news.

Thailand, Benedict Cumberbatch, gorgonzola, you shout. Water Polo, Strontium, J.D. Salinger. You are on a roll. In the words of the Dark Destroyer, It’s just another day at the office.