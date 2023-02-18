Gone by March: The best movies leaving Neon this month

From a near 50-year-old disaster movie classic to a trio of delightful Kiwi tales, these are the fabulous flicks you've only got a few days left to catch.

While there are constant arrivals of fresh movies and TV shows on Neon, there’s also a regular churn of content dropping off the Kiwi owned and curated streaming service.

So although you might think a film or programme will be available to watch on there in perpetuity, the truth is licencing deals mean they are usually only there for a few months – or years – at a time.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of nine superb movies that won’t be around come March 1 – so catch them while you can.

Supplied Kimi, The Nice Guys and Take Home Pay are among the terrific movies leaving Neon this month.

READ MORE:

* Sleepless in Seattle: Even at 30, it's still the greatest Valentine's rom-com

* Your Place or Mine: Even rom-com queen Reese Witherspoon can't save this Netflix disaster

* Confess, Fletch: Jon Hamm breathes new life, swagger into Chevy Chase's cult character



Supplied James Rolleston joined Madeleine Sami in The Breaker Upperers.

Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek wrote, directed and star in this hilariously cynical Kiwi romantic-comedy about two women who run an agency that helps break couples up.

The impressive cast also includes James Rolleston, Rima Te Wiata, Ana Scotney and Cohen Holloway, while you should also look out for cameos from everyone from Oscar Kightley to Karen O’Leary, Rose Matafeo, Jemaine Clement and Lucy Lawless.

Writing for the Los Angeles Times, Kimber Myers thought the central duo gave the film “a wild energy that's absolutely their own, with jokes that take the audience from giggles to cackles to all-out shrieks”.

Supplied Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance is the focus of The Dissident.

Powerful documentary which takes a look at the 2018 disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen heading to the Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate in order to sort some paperwork for his impending wedding.

When his fiancée and others around the world pieced together clues which they believed pointed to an assassination, they also exposed a global cover-up.

“This sinister story is told with the breakneck pacing and paranoid edge of a Tony Scott thriller,” wrote Time Out’s Philip De Semlyen.

Unknown Jack Black plays Goosebumps’ R.L. Stine.

First mooted almost 20 years earlier, this spin-off of the popular 1990s kidult "horror" book series was well worth the wait.

Director Rob Letterman makes good use of practical effects and CGI to bring to life all manner of boogeymen and beasties, from werewolves to a giant praying mantis and vindictive ventriloquist's dummy.

Features Jack Black, likeable young leads, well-executed set pieces and witty one-liners.

Supplied Like The Matrix a decade before it, Inception was a movie that made jaws drop and spines tingle with its spectacular visuals and audacious conceit.

Inception (2010)

Can we dream of dreaming about dreams? That was the central conundrum at the heart of this truly mind-bending thriller about a thief, who steals corporate secrets through use of dream-sharing technology, who is now given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a chief executive.

Like The Matrix a decade before it, this was a movie that made jaws drop and spines tingle with its spectacular visuals and audacious conceit.

All that high-mindedness didn’t stop it being a damn fine action flick though, with Tom Hardy, Ellen Page, Leonardo DiCaprio and Joseph Gordon-Levitt leading the way.

Supplied Best-known as a supporting act in blockbuster fare like the Divergent and Fantastic Beasts series, as well as Big Little Lies’ Bonnie Carlson, Zoe Kravitz is a revelation in Kimi, even more so than as Catwoman in The Batman.

Zoe Kravitz stars in Steven Soderbergh’s crime-thriller about an agoraphobic Seattle tech worker who uncovers evidence of a crime at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cleverly constructed and magnificently executed, this might have been made under constrained conditions, but the result is a wild ride that’s one of the best little thrillers of the past few years.

Supplied Danny Glover and Mel Gibson face off in Lethal Weapon.

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Danny Glover and Mel Gibson team up for Richard Donner’s action-filled buddy comedy about a veteran cop teamed up with a homicidal (and suicidal) partner. Watched now, one wonders if Shane Black’s (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) sometimes bleak script would be greenlit today.

"Sinks an unexpectedly sharp hook at a delightfully unique angle, and never once lets up, " wrote The Toronto Globe and Mail's Rick Groen.

The three sequels that followed also disappear on the same day.

Supplied Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling are The Nice Guys.

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe team up for this stylish and hilarious 1970s-set action-comedy about a mismatched pair of private detectives who investigate the twin cases of a missing girl and a porn star’s mysterious death.

“More slapstick than gumshoe, The Nice Guys is at its best when riffing broadly on the chaotic chemistry between its chalk-and-cheese male stars,” wrote The Observer’s Mark Kermode.

Supplied My Zoe is a heart-wrenching drama that’s also very much a movie of two halves.

Julie Delpy directs and stars alongside Richard Armitage, Daniel Bruhl and Gemma Arterton in this tale about a geneticist who decides to take matters into her own hands when tragedy strikes her already fractured family.

This, at times, heart-wrenching drama is very much a movie of two halves. The first is a sometimes excoriating look at what’s left of a now toxic former coupling. Think a European version of Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, but with less generosity towards one another. It then morphs into a thought-provoking slice of sci-fi, a what if scenario that will linger with you long after the credits roll.

Supplied Pig’s human star Nicolas Cage with his truffle-hunting porcine companion.

Nicolas Cage this time finds himself paired with a porcine co-star. The much-loved actor plays a chef-turned-truffle hunter who is forced out of his Oregonian wilderness solitude when his beloved foraging pig is kidnapped.

“What might have been a typical, one-note revenge movie actually becomes a bleakly atmospheric, oddly touching, surprisingly perceptive drama, with a grizzled, powerhouse performance by Cage,” wrote Common Sense Media’s Jeffrey M. Anderson.

Supplied Julian Dennison and Kevin Paulo play brothers Solomon and Willie in Shopping.

The movie that gave the world Julian Dennison. With elements of Rain, Broken English, The Scarecrow and Heavenly Creatures, Mark Albiston and Louis Sutherland's feature film debut is a charming and evocative tale about growing up in small-town New Zealand.

Set on the Kapiti Coast in those heady societal changing days of 1981, it's the tale of a mixed-race teen whose head is turned by a local crimelord.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Tofiga Fepulea'i is the undoubted scene-stealing star of Take Home Pay.

While you couldn’t quite say that third time was the charm for multi-hyphenate film-maker SQS (better known to his mum as Stallone Vaiaoga-Ioasa), this is another fabulous South Pacific crowdpleaser from the team who gave us Three Wise Cousins and Hibiscus & Ruthless.

This truly benefits from impressive production values, winning charm and the tour de force that is Tofiga Fepulea'i. A kind of Inspector Clouseau-esque character, if played by a combination of John Candy and Harold Sakata (Goldfinger's Odd Job), his Bob Titilo offers up seemingly endless delights as he's enlisted by Samoan seasonal worker Alama (Vito Vito) to help find his missing brother Popo (former What Now presenter Ronnie Taulafo).

supplied Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway and Paul Newman are just three of the galaxy of Hollywood star in The Towering Inferno.

The Towering Inferno (1974)

A star-studded, high-octane adventure produced by “the master of disaster” Irwin Allen, this secured both an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and the top-slot for the year at the US box-office.

Paul Newman plays Glass Tower architect Doug Roberts, who discovers to his horror that corners have been cut in the creation of his San Francisco skyscraper, while the impressive ensemble also includes

“The Towering Inferno is a brawny blockbuster of a movie, by far the best of the mid-1970s wave of disaster films,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times’ Roger Ebert.

Supplied Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub find themselves in a sticky situation in Werewolves Within.

Werewolves Within (2021)

Based on the popular online video game of the same name, this comedic horror follows a group of people in a small Vermont town who get trapped in a snowstorm, only to suspect that one of them is a werewolf.

Writing for Variety, Tomris Laffly thought that “unafraid to sink its teeth into current affairs, Werewolves Within... has the kind of sharp bite that feels fresh, even fearless”, while The Guardian’s Leslie Felperin believed that it “just goes to prove that if you have a great cast, smart direction and witty script you can just about get away with murder”.