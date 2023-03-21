The films that prove why 1999 was one of Hollywood's greatest movie years

From The Matrix to Fight Club and The Sixth Sense, these modern classics are all turning 25 next year.

It was the year everyone feared would be our last because of the Y2K computer bug, Helen Clarke became New Zealand’s first elected female Prime Minister, two Colorado teenagers opened fire on their Columbine HIgh School teachers and classmates, Napster was launched, Brandy Chastain scored the winning goal as the USA took home the women’s football world cup and Lou Bega’s Mambo No.5 topped the Kiwi music charts.

Meanwhile, Kiwi cinemagoers turned up in droves to see Hollywood blockbusters like Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Wild Wild West, as well as an animated version of Tarzan, comedy American Pie and found-footage horror The Blair Witch Project.

In fact, while others advocate for 1939 or 1985 as the greatest year for cinema releases, there are many who believe 1999 is unrivalled in terms of its quality and innovative storytelling.

To strengthen that argument – and celebrate the release of the pre-millennium set musical comedy series Up Here (which debuts on Disney+ on March 24) – Stuff to Watch has compiled a list of some of our favourite movies that are turning 25 next year – and where you can watch them right now.

Supplied Hilary Swank starred opposite Chloe Sevigny in Boys Don't Cry.

Boys Don’t Cry (Disney+)

Hilary Swank took home her first Oscar for a stunning turn as Brandon Teena, a rural Nebraskan native attempting to navigate love, life and the perils of being transgender in that community during the late 20th Century.

The actor was paid just US$3000 for the role, which she spent a month living as a man in preparation for.

“Driven by performances of such luminous humanity that they break your heart,” wrote Washington Post’s Stephen Hunter of the brilliance of both Swank and co-star Chloe Sevigny.

Supplied Brad Pitt takes centre stage in Fight Club.

Based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel, even more than 20 years on from its original release, this is not for the faint-hearted. Director David Fincher (Se7en) created a nightmarish world which was perfect for the globe’s pre-millennial tensions and now feels just as unsettling in these troubled and isolating times.

The late ‘90s answer to A Clockwork Orange, it originally seemed destined to cause the same controversy as Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 film. But while the graphic violence and extremely dark sense of humour leave the viewer exhausted as much as entertained, there’s a message in the madness – in 1999 it might have been a denouncement of consumerism, but now this feels like an unsettling, excoriating and quite brilliant examination of toxic masculinity.

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham-Carter and Meatloaf star.

Supplied Frank T.J. Mackey was certainly one of Tom Cruise’s less loveable characters.

Magnolia (iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

The apex of the multi-narrative, ensemble movie. Paul Thomas Anderson's magnum opus not only showcases such diverse talents as Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, William H Macy, Jason Robards and yes, Tom Cruise, but it also delivers on searing drama.

Plus, it boasts a stonking soundtrack by Aimee Mann, culminating in a fourth-wall smashing, breathtaking, heartbreaking sequence set to her plaintive Wise Up.

Warner Bros Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving face off in The Matrix.

Almost 23 years – and countless rip-offs of its premise – since its debut, the Wachowskis’ narrative still takes some getting used to. Part Alice in Wonderland, part 12 Monkeys, part Terminator, this is one science-fiction movie that threatens to overload your mind with What ifs? And How Comes?

Keanu Reeves is everyday everyman Thomas Anderson, who we quickly discover leads a double life. By day, he is a software engineer for a large company, but, at night, he takes on the role of a computer hacker named Neo.

His nocturnal activities put him into the orbit of Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), a subversive hacker wanted by the police around the world. Those same authorities also take an interest in Thomas, however, something seems off about their interrogation.

More than two decades on, Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity seems as cool as ever, the special effects still look groundbreaking, the action crowd-pleasing and the conceit mind-melting.

Supplied Haley Joel Osment and Bruce Willis share a tender moment in The Sixth Sense.

The one that made him a household name is still M. Night Shyamalan’s finest two hours. Bruce Willis delivers one of his most nuanced performances as child psychologist Malcolm Crowe, while Toni Collette and Olivia Williams are the film’s unsung supporting stars.

Of course, it’s the then unknown child actor Haley Joel Osment who really steals the show as the troubled young Cole Sear, the boy who claims to see “dead people...walking around like regular people”. Audiences had no idea what they were in for.

Supplied John Leguizamo and Mira Sorvino teamed up for Summer of Sam.

Summer of Sam (Disney+)

Spike Lee's taut, tense tale was inspired by real events in New York in the sweltering summer of 1977.

That's when the Big Apple was terrorised by a serial killer known as the "Son of Sam", whose random shooting attacks (mainly on women in parked cars) resulted in the deaths of six people and the wounding of seven others. As the toll mounted, the "Son of Sam" – David Berkowitz – eluded a massive police manhunt, while leaving brazen letters that mocked the police and promised further crimes.

Lee does a terrific job of creating a sense of place, space and time, using real-life locations where possible. Without it, there would have been no Zodiac or Spotlight. The terrific ensemble includes John Leguizamo, Adrien Brody, Mira Sorvino, Jennifer Esposito and Anthony LaPaglia.

Supplied Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law all play key roles in The Talented Mr Ripley.

The Talented Mr Ripley (iTunes, AroVision)

Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law headline Anthony Minghella’s gorgeous-looking and pitch-perfect 1999 adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel of the same name.

Damon’s Tom Ripley charms his way into the lavish life of a charismatic heir - and then is forced to take drastic measures to prevent his lies from catching up with him.

“Minghella puts us inside Ripley's head, inviting us to share his envy and giddy excitement even as we recognise his warped need to be someone he's not,” wrote Newsweek’s David Ansen.

Supplied 10 Things I Hate About You helped propel Heath Ledger and Julia Styles to stardom.

10 Things I Hate About You (Disney+)

The slick and sassy movie that won Heath Ledger an army of admirers and cemented Julia Styles' stardom, Gil Junger's tale was also one of the best high school comedies of the '90s.

Like Clueless, it's a brilliant adaptation of a classic story, in this case Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. It brilliantly mixes pithy lines with big set-pieces that you can't help but smile at.

Supplied Toy Story 2 is filled with tear-inducing tension, thrills and terrific humour.

Toy Story 2 (Disney+)

Rivalling The Godfather Part II and The Empire Strikes Back as one of the best ever sequels, this sees Woody kidnapped by a toy collector and Buzz and the gang mount an attempt to rescue him.

Filled with tear-inducing tension, thrills and terrific humour, the tale is particularly helped by the addition of new characters voiced by the likes of Kelsey Grammer and Joan Cusack.