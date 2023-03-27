Quentin Tarantino at 60: The ultimate ranking of the Hollywood disrupter's nine movies so far

He says he's only got one more left in him before he retires, but which is the best - and worst - of what American cinema's enfant terrible has directed in the past 30 years.

He’s the enfant terrible who shock up Hollywood.

The cine-literate writer-director who peppered his dialogue with as many pop-culture references as profanities.

The lover of seemingly forgotten sub-genres and movies from the 1960s and ‘70s who was determined to remind audiences of their strengths and delights.

Supplied Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill are three of Quentin Tarantino’s most memorable and beloved movies.

Yes, even though he’s only directed a small number of films during his 30-year-career, there’s no doubting Quentin Tarantino’s influence on modern-day movie-making – both small and large.

As he celebrates his 60th birthday today (March 27) and we eagerly await the “official announcement” of what he says will be his 10th – and final – big-screen outing as a director, Stuff to Watch takes a look back at his flicks so far, attempting the ultimate ranking of his nine tales to date (as well as detailing where you can watch them right now).

Supplied Christoph Waltz and Jamie Foxx teamed up for Django Unchained.

Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz and Leonardo DiCaprio star in this somewhat polarising western about a freed slave who sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner with the help of a German bounty hunter.

While many viewers agreed with USA Today’s Claudia Puig that the stylised, revisionist spaghetti western was “by turns dazzling, daring, gruesome and astonishingly funny”, others were less impressed - especially by some of its language choices and extreme and graphic violence.

“Tarantino wants Django to be a rousing yarn as well as a commentary, but the movie so revels in its carnage that his larger point is drowned in a sea of blood,” wrote Seattle Times’ Soren Andersen.

Supplied In Death Proof, Zoe Bell, Tracie Toms, Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are the quartet who find themselves up against Kurt Russell’s serial killer stuntman.

8. Death Proof (2007, Prime Video)

Originally released as the second-half of double-feature experiment Grindhouse (alongside Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror), this black-comedy action-thriller ended up being released as a standalone feature in countries like New Zealand.

Kurt Russell plays a serial-killing stuntman who finally may have met his match when comes up against a group of young women played by Rosario Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Tracie Toms and our own Zoe Bell. Subtle it ain’t, gleefully entertaining it more than occasionally was.

“Seriously entertaining American filmmaking and definitely not the half-serious pastiche it could easily have been,” wrote Empire magazine’s Damon Wise. “No seatbelt, no airbag, no nuthin' – just Tarantino driving wildly under the influence.”

Supplied Steve Buscemi and Harvey Keitel face off in Reservoir Dogs.

The former video store clerk burst onto the scene with this crime-drama about a group of diamond thieves whose planned heist of a jewellery store goes terribly wrong.

While greatly assisting the careers of actors like Steve Buscemi, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen, writer-director Tarantino was the one who made a real mark, with his potent combination of pithy, witty dialogue and toe-tapping soundtrack, which brought groups like Stealers Wheel and Blue Swede back into the limelight.

“Perhaps it's a bit too knowing in places, and perhaps it packs in one pop-cultural reference too many, but this is an in-your-face, look-at-me kind of debut, designed to function as the calling-card of a major new talent,” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Anne Billson.

Supplied Samuel L. Jackson plays Major Marquis Warren in The Hateful Eight.

The movie that brought Tarantino to New Zealand. The film-maker turned up – and heads – in Auckland when he attended the Kiwi premiere (and did a bit of touring with his occasionally Kiwi muse Bell) to help promote this western thriller

Kurt Russell, Samuel L Jackson, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Jason Leigh all star in this post-Civil War tale of bounty hunters trying to find shelter during a blizzard. However, it quickly becomes clear that not all of them are going to reach their intended ultimate destination.

“It's everything you'd expect from this exasperatingly unruly writer-director: cinematically adventurous, generically self-conscious, entertainingly performed, editorially ill-disciplined,” wrote The Observer’s Mark Kermode.

Supplied Uma Thurman is outstanding as Kill Bill’s revenge-seeking The Bride.

5. Kill Bill (2003-4, AroVision, Academy OnDemand)

Although released in two very distinct Volumes (both thematically and tonally) six months apart, Tarantino very much views this epic revenge tale as a single movie.

Considered separately, the far more propulsive, colourful and crowd-pleasing Volume I would feature a little high on this list. Uma Thurman is outstanding as “the Bride”, a woman out for vengeance after a team of assassins and their leader try to assassinate her on her wedding day.

The delightful eclectic supporting cast includes Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Vivica A. Fox and David Carradine, but it’s really Tarantino’s storytelling skills and inventiveness that come to the fore here.

“Brutally bloody and thrillingly callous from first to last,” wrote The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw.

Supplied 2008/Stuff Brad Pitt smarms up a storm as Inglourious Basterds’ Jewish-American soldier Aldo Raine.

4. Inglourious Basterds (2009, GooglePlay, iTunes, YouTube)

Brad Pitt may be the nominal star of Quentin Tarantino's 2009 gleefully un-PC World War II action black comedy, but this truly is Christoph Waltz's film.

He plays Hans Landa, an “eloquent and cultured, but deeply ruthless” German officer who is determined to track down and eliminate First Lieutenant Aldo Raine’s (Pitt) group of Jewish-American soldiers before they can carry out their plan to eliminate Nazi Germany’s main leaders.

Definitely not a movie for the faint-hearted, easily-offended or historical purists.

"Tarantino exercises both his obsession with vengeance and his fascination with the movies, " wrote USA Today's Claudia Puig.

Supplied Pam Grier is Jackie Brown.

3. Jackie Brown (1997, AroVision, Academy OnDemand, Lumiere Online)

Regarded by many as Tarantino’s most under-rated movie. It certainly isn’t his most flashy or action-packed, but it boasts perhaps one of his strongest stories (it was based on Elmore Leonard’s 1992 novel Rum Punch after all) and impressive ensembles.

However, even though Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton and Robert De Niro all deliver memorable turns, this is very much Pam Grier’s moment back in the spotlight, more than two decades after she first gained fame as a Blaxploitation star in movies like Foxy Brown and Coffy.

Here, she’s the eponymous money-smuggling flight attendant, who is determined to stay out of jail – and alive – when she’s caught red-handed with her latest package.

“There’s something magical about seeing talent like Forster and Grier getting to light up after so many years of Hollywood keeping them in the cellar,” wrote Paste magazine’s Mitchell Beaupre.

Supplied Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio joined forces for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Although it attracted a certain amount of controversy because of its revisionist take on a major Tinseltown tragedy, there’s no doubting that this is beautifully written homage – and paean – to a particular time in the American entertainment industry’s history.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt for a brilliant duo, as a fading actor and his stuntman double struggling to navigate a business – and city – that appears to be rapidly leaving them behind. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie is a scene-stealer as a young woman whose star is very much on the rise.

“A bittersweet, complex, conversation-starting look back at the film business at the close of a tumultuous decade,” wrote Slate’s Keith Phipps.

Supplied Pulp Fiction provided a shot in the arm (or was it the heart?) for the careers of John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson.

It was the movie that took Cannes – and then the world’s cinemas – by storm. The genre-busting, narrative-fracturing, heart-stopping, violent and visceral and endlessly quotable crime-drama that launched a thousand, lesser, imitators in its wake.

Filled with memorable moments and dialogue (what other movie features a wild dance sequence, the terror-inducing use of a hypodermic needle, passages from the Bible and a meditation on McDonald’s menu choices around the world?), it offers up a trio of terrific inter-related stories which revolve around John Travolta’s hitman Vincent Vega, his business partner Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and prizefighter Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis). But really they are just the tip of the incredible troupe – that also included Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Christopher Walken, Roseanna Arquette, Ving Rhames, Tim Roth and Amanda Plummer – that Tarantino gathered together.

As our own Stuff to Watch’s Graeme Tuckett so succinctly put it, Pulp Fiction is “a brash, brattish and unprecedented film that changed everyone who touched it”.