What my party of D&D nerds thought of Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

For the past year, I’ve been spending a few hours a week opting out of real life to go adventuring through a mythical land with my mates. No, we don’t do psychedelic drugs, we play Dungeons & Dragons (D&D).

This weekend, my party and I decided it was time for a real-world adventure to see the swashbuckling new movie version of the game we love a lot – like a completely normal amount. Very normal.

Come with us now, to the magical land of Lower Hutt, where treasures await the bold in a mighty temple to sound and light that is the Event Cinemas Imax Theatre...

Matt Barnes: Dungeon Master.

“There were a lot of Easter eggs in there," says Barnes, who's been playing D&D on and off since the ‘80s, and put our party together.

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff Our D&D party, from left to right: Front, Sophia Dainty, Catherine Holmes, Kylie Klein Nixon; back, Matt Dainty, Matt Barnes, Sylvie Kirkman, at a tavern (Gear Street, in Petone), planning our next raid.

"They set it in the Forgotten Realms, which is a classic D&D setting. And they referenced a bunch of classic characters and spells like Mordenkainen and Bigby. But I think mostly they got the tone of playing D&D right. It was epic and serious in a way, but also gently took the p... out of it. I think that's the spirit of the game, really. Never take yourself too seriously.

"I felt the characters represented players a little bit. Like you had the players who take it very seriously, which is like the paladin character. And the people who just like, don't really care what the rules and just freewheel it, which is Chris Pine's bard character [Edgin Darvis]. So, I think players probably would see themselves in a lot of the different characters as well.”

Gives the film: 4/5

Catherine Holmes: “Badass with a bow” Wolfhowler Jones, a Human Ranger.

"I echo the not taking yourself too seriously," says Holmes, the only one in our party who has managed to kick orc butt and also adopt pets during our quest – a panther called Richard and a Mastiff named Jeff, who wears a bow tie.

"I think that kind of sense of fun will make it more accessible to people that aren't you know, nerds like us. That, and it had a really fat dragon [classic D&D baddie, Themberchaud]... and Jernathan [a giant birdman called an Aaraokocra], he was great, and I love him.

"The scene where Doric [Sophia Lillis] kept turning into different animals to escape, that felt very much like one of our games. We're always making Sophia turn into a mouse because they're tiny. It felt like it was written by somebody who knows.

"There weren't as many severed genitals are there are in our games."

Gives the film: 4/5

Sophia Dainty: “Gullible, naive... and hot” Arcaena, High Elf Druid.

Sophia, our resident shape-changing Druid, was “disappointed” to learn, despite being in the movie, turning into an owlbear is not possible in the strict rules of D&D.

"After seeing the film, I got really excited and immediately said to Barnes, 'oh my god, what level do I have to be an owlbear?’. Apparently, you can't do that! But I think we can do that.

"Some of the elements they in the cinematography, like the bird's-eye-view, it made you feel like you were literally jumping into the map, and I really appreciated that about it.

"I loved the dynamic between the bard and the paladin [Xenk Yendar (Regé-Jean Page)] so much, because that is very much like something I can imagine and our game."

NOTE: Barnes says Sophia’s right about the owlbear, we can do something called “homebrew”.

"That's when you have your own rules. So, you can argue that movie had homebrew rules, which makes it even more accurate."

Matt Dainty: “Big, bold and courageous” Badcock, a Dragonborn Fighter.

“There were two Dragonborn in the film, one on the council and the other was a beggar in the street... I’m not impressed by that,” says Matt, who had not played D&D before joining our party. Badcock’s key move is spewing acid on the bad guys and hitting them really hard with an axe. It is a very effective tactic.

"I would have liked to see one who was a bit tougher, not just a judge or a beggar. It would have been good to see one fighting."

Gives the film: 4/5

Sylvie Kirkman: “Vain paranoid princess” Layla, a High Elf Rogue (and part-time Bard).

The lead character, Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine), was "gratifying for Bard's everywhere", but there could have been more bard.

"My main class is rogue, so I get the daggers and the pointy bits, but bringing in some little Bardy tendencies like being able to insult someone and have them take actual physical damage [would have been good]. Nothing like insulting someone's mother and having them take psychic damage. I wish that worked in real life.

“A lot of it felt like player improvisation, which happens a lot [in the game]."

Gives the film: 5/5

Kylie Klein Nixon: “Loveable religious zealot” Ea Creed, a Teifling Paladin.

I hope they make a few more films, maybe focusing on different parties having different adventures. I only wish the Teifling, Doric, had looked a little more Teiflingish – she looked more like someone from Narnia.

Gives the film: 4/5

