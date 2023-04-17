Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey: The Hundred Acre Wood movie that's here to ruin your childhood - and your night

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is now available to rent from Neon, YouTube, iTunes and GooglePlay.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (R16, 84mins) Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield ½

If this is the result of copyright lapsing and beloved literary characters entering the public domain, then it’s not just gun control laws that need reforming in America.

Sure the idea of the inhabitants of the Hundred Acre Wood going rogue might have sounded kinda fun, but this ghoulish, witless, ill-conceived and terribly executed effort is truly a nightmarish watch.

Blood and Honey will not only ruin your childhood memories, it will also waste 84 minutes of your life now.

A putrid combination of the tired-even-then tropes of the 1970s and ‘80s slasher genre (this one truly would have been direct-to-VHS back in the day) and the worst excesses of the noughties torture porn craze, this simply takes the ol’ silent killer conceit and replaces Jason Vorhees, Michael Myers or Art the Clown with what is clearly (thanks to some ropey prosthetics and ill-judged camera angles) a couple of blokes in rubber masks.

For those of you desperate to still know how A.A. Milne’s anthropomorphised soft toys went feral, we’re told in an animated, illustrated opening that “with the naivety of youth” Christopher Robin had “ignored the dangers” and befriended a group of “most unusual adolescent creatures”.

Having grown deeply attached to him, Pooh, Piglet and the others were bereft when Christopher Robin left them to head off to college to become a doctor.

As the winters became harsher and food scarcer, one fateful night, on the brink of starvation a decision was made to consume one of their own. Dear Eeyore was no more – and the trauma of this act warped the survivor’s minds, leaving them with a hatred towards all things human.

So when Christopher Robin returned to the woods five years later to convince to only his new wife Mary (Paula Coiz), but also himself, that he hadn’t imagined his furry friends, they’re not exactly welcomed with open arms. Ditto a group of six young women disconnecting from their busy lives with a weekend away in the countryside.

From the occasional burst of Satanic choir to the gratuitous nudity and over-the-top kills, this seemingly sets out to be needlessly nasty, but without a hint of irony – or even relief.

If you were hoping for a black comedy that subverts Milne’s characters’ traits and stories for dark laughs – then you’re in the wrong place. This is simply a po-faced geek show that looks as if it has been exhumed from a student film-making competition archive circa the late-1980s (believe me, this makes the soft-toy inspired horror that we made in my mate’s back-garden in 1990 look like a class act in comparison).

I desperately wanted Blood and Honey to be like Alex Winter’s under-rated Freaked – but it’s more like 2018’s truly terrible Slender Man. From the occasional burst of Satanic choir to the gratuitous nudity and over-the-top kills, this seemingly sets out to be needlessly nasty, but without a hint of irony – or even relief.

Despite the cast’s best efforts, all the characters are one-dimensional (the social media-obsessed beauty, the previously traumatised final girl), so that by the time the final, graceless coup de grâce arrives, you’re well past caring, before the true horror becomes apparent that not only a sequel is planned, but that writer-director Rhys Frake-Wakefield also plans to desecrate the memory of both Bambi and Peter Pan.

There are horrors that are so bad, they offer great entertainment. Troll 2 and Lady Terminator are two of my favourites. But then there are those, like this one, that are so awful – they’re essentially unwatchable.

This isn’t Pooh – it’s simply excrement.

