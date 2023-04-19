Doctor Who's 1980s Ace Sophie Aldred opens up about 35 years in the Tardis

Thirty-five years after first entering the Tardis, Sophie Aldred jumped at the chance to return to Doctor Who for last year’s BBC Centenary adventure The Power of the Doctor.

It seemed only fitting that the woman who played Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy’s groundbreaking companion (not only for her teenage chutzpah, but also for combating threats with explosives and a baseball bat, rather than screaming) “Ace” should return for Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as the Timelord.

Ahead of her first visits to both Wellington and Christchurch later this month for those city’s Armageddon Expos, Aldred chatted to Stuff to Watch’s James Croot about fan conventions, her beloved character and the highs and lows of her career.

You’ve obviously been doing things like Armageddon for a long time now. Do you remember much about the first time you were asked to be part of one?

It wasn’t long after I finished doing my first story [1987’s Dragonfire]. Somebody rang me up from Panopticon, which is the Doctor Who society, and asked me if I would like to come to their convention. I had no idea what that meant.

It was at Imperial College in London and somebody took me to the green room and I saw Jon Pertwee (the Third Doctor), Nic Courtney, John Levine and Richard Franklin sitting there – my Doctor, who I used to watch, and Unit – I was absolutely gobsmacked!

Then they took me to this big lecture theatre and somebody said to me ‘oh, we had a really good idea of how to introduce you’. Nobody knew who I was at that point. They held a “raffle” with the prize of a trip to the set of Doctor Who, but they fixed it so that I won. So when they announced it, I went “yeah” and ran down through the crowd. I could feel these waves of hatred, until I got onto the stage and the compare asked me “how do you feel about winning?” and, I went, “well, I don’t know…I’ve already been there for the last four weeks” and he went…”ladies and gentlemen, the new Doctor Who companion – Sophie Aldred”.

I’ve never seen the mood of a room change so quickly. Suddenly, there was like a gasp and a stampede and people clicking camera. It was quite astonishing.

Mirrorpix Sophie Aldred’s Ace and Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor attempt to escape the Cybermen during the 1988 Doctor Who adventure Silver Nemesis.

Did you get much say in the creation of Ace?

No. I must admit when I did the audition, I thought it was a bit weird that I was up for it, because I remembered Doctor Who “girls” running around quarries in unsuitable footwear, screaming. I was a bit of a tomboy and quite sporty. But then I read the script and she was a complete departure from previous companions.

Ian Briggs, who wrote Dragonfire, said he based the character on three real 16-year-old girls who he knew, so I felt extraordinarily lucky to have a very realistically conceived and written character who was very much of her time.

What about her character arc during your three seasons on the show?

I was in my early 20s. I was very much in the moment and I just sort of went along with the whole exciting adventure of it. The only thing I really wanted to do was to ride a motorbike, but he [script editor Andrew Cartmel] never put that in, so that shows how much attention they paid to me. But really, I think I was very well served as an actor, the scripts were a perfect collaboration between the writers, script editors and the fact that I was up for anything.

Supplied Sophie Aldred played Ace between 1987 and 1989.

One of the great things about your original time on the show was the chemistry between Ace and the Seventh Doctor. Did that extend between you and Sylvester off-set as well?

Working with Sylvester was one of the great gifts of my life actually and continues to be so (when we get to go to conventions together). I get Sylvester – his sense of humour, the way he works and who he is as a person – and I think he understood that quite early on. I almost know what he’s going to say next.

He is an extraordinary human being – his curiosity about life and the world, his enthusiasm and energy and his zest for life. I love being around him, although he is frustrating at times. We realised we have a birthday on the same day and so we’ve often shared our birthday – wherever we are in the world.

But then it all came to a sudden stop in 1989 when the show was put on an “indefinite hiatus”. How did you take the news?

It was completely out of the blue. We had finished filming and The only people who knew were Andrew (Cartmel) and (producer) John Nathan-Turner. It was such a great decision of John’s not to let on what was going to happen, I don’t think it would have been good for morale. The first I heard was when I was working on another show – and it was Sylvester who actually told me. He had just been told by his agent and he called me when I was in rehearsals. He said, “Are you sitting down, it’s been put on hold. We don’t know when it’s going to be on again”. It was really upsetting.

As an actor you kind of take things in your stride, it’s just the kind of thing that happens. This though, just seemed so bizarre. It was actually doing really well, ratings were rising – and it was a very happy company. So it was a shock. And at this time of year, for the next few years, I would go, “ah, this would have been when we would be starting pre-production”.

Supplied Sophie Aldred returned to Doctor Who last year to play Ace in the BBC Centenary story The Power of the Doctor.

Thanks to novels, audiobooks and fan conventions though, both you and Ace have been able to remain very much a part of the Doctor Who family. Were you surprised though to be asked back onto the show last year?

It really did come out of the blue. My agent called and said “Andy Pryor, the casting director for Doctor Who, has just been asking for your availability – and we all know what that means”. I finished the call and burst into tears. I had no idea I would feel that emotional. It was obviously something that I had been wanting for a long time. I had a Zoom call with (showrunner) Chris Chibnall, and he said, “would you do me the great honour of being in the BBC Centenary episode”, and I said, “wild horses wouldn’t stop me – yes please!”

So what was it like stepping back onto set? Did you notice any major differences?

It felt very similar, except for the size of the equipment. Jamie (Magnus Stone) would get his iPhone out and use an app to work out what lens to use. The whole vibe though was like it was back in the late ‘80s – everybody working together to make this programme that people love.

BBC Sophie Aldred's Ace made her debut in the 1987 Doctor Who story Dragonfire.

Finally, have you kept any souvenirs from your appearances on the show?

I don’t have the bat, but I know a man who does. What I do have is the (trademark bomber) jacket and I also have the portrait of myself from (1988 Doctor Who Silver Jubilee story) Silver Nemesis.

This last time – bearing in mind that I knew that fans would like these sorts of things – I of course kept all my scripts and production notes. But also, when I was whacking the Dalek with the bat, Jon Davey, who plays the inside of Daleks and Cybermen and all sorts, said to me, “I think we should pick up some of this stuff”. So we both picked up handfuls of the Dalek’s broken eyestalk. I’ve got quite a lot of that because I thought, “hmm, yeah, I could sign those at conventions”.

Sophie Aldred will be joined by fellow Doctor Who stars Freema Agyeman and Eric Roberts at the Armageddon Expos in Wellington (April 22 and 23) and Christchurch (April 29 and 30). For more information, see armageddonexpo.com