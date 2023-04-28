From Barbie's breakout to Indy's return: The ultimate anticipation ranking of this winter's Hollywood Blockbusters

It's the biggest movie season since before the pandemic, as the dream factory rolls out its heavy hitters. But which flicks most look worth your while? We count them down - from meh to we can't wait a day longer.

North America’s annual blockbuster movie season kicks off next week with the arrival of the latest instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

It will mark the start of three months of big-budget, star-laden and effects-heavy flicks, all competing to hoover up enough of the world’s entertainment dollars to justify the massive cost of making them.

Although a regular fixture on the Hollywood calendar for almost 50 years, this is the most highly anticipated “summer season” since 2019, before the global pandemic halted production and people from regularly going to movie theatres.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Barbie and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are among the big Hollywood blockbusters headed our way over the next three months.

After looking through the schedules up until the end of July, Stuff to Watch has come up with our ranking of the dozen biggest blockbusting behemoths headed our way, from the one we’re really dreading – to the title we’re most excited about.

If you thought The Secret Life of Pets was the last word in animal antics, you’d better brace yourself for Strays.

12. Strays (June 8)

Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Josh Gad, Harvey Guillen, Rob Riggle and Sofia Vergara are just part of the impressive vocal ensemble for this live-action, very adult canine comedy. When Ferrell’s border terrier Reggie is abandoned by his owner Doug (Forte), he teams up with other street dogs in order to try and exact revenge.

While the presence of Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum does present a sliver of hope that this might be entertaining enough, we had thought the days of CGI pooches running amok were long behind us (even, and maybe especially, if they’re behaving more badly than usual).

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts introducers a whole new range of robot tribes.

11. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 8)

In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos and Swarm’s Dominique Fishback team up for the seventh live-action movie based on the mega-popular line of toys and animated TV series that first debuted in the mid-1980s. Set in 1994, the film apparently introduces three new robot tribes – the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons – to the existing battle between the Autobots and Decepticons.

While it’s good news that is being pitched more as a sequel to the brilliant Bumbleebee than the truly terrible The Last Knight, the prospect of more mindless mecha mayhem fills us with dread rather than excitement.

Disney Halle Bailey’s Ariel attempts to rescue Jonah Hauer-King’s Eric in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

10. The Little Mermaid (May 25)

The latest beloved Disney animated-musical to get the live-action treatment is perhaps the most radical. Africa-American singer and Grown-ish star Halle Bailey plays Ariel, while Javier Bardem is her father King Triton and Melissa McCarthy essays wicked sea-witch Ursula.

Although the prospect of new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda is intriguing, the CGI versions of some of the original movie’s sea creatures now look creepy, rather than charming.

Pixar Elemental is the story of seemingly star-crossed potential lovers Ember and Wade.

9. Elemental (June 22)

Pixar’s latest animated feature is a rom-com that could have been subtitled – When Wade Met Ember. He is a laid-back water resident employed as an inspector, she is a quick-witted and tempered fire element who works at her family’s convenience store.

Its selection as the closing night film for Cannes has certainly given the project some cachet, but director Peter Sohn’s only previous project The Good Dinosaur was somewhat underwhelming and Pixar/Disney’s most recent tales Lightyear and Strange World didn’t exactly set the box-office alight.

Supplied Michael Keaton returns to the Batcave in The Flash.

8. The Flash (June 15)

Attempting to travel back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) instead finds himself trapped in an alternate reality which has no metahumans. In order to save that world from General Zod (Michael Sheen), he’ll have to enlist the help of his younger self, a Kryptonian castaway and an older version of a certain Caped Crusader.

Beset by director changes, the Covid-19 pandemic and post-production issues (especially around its troubled star Miller, the disastrous reception for fellow DC Extended Universe movie Black Adam and changes to the franchise’s overall direction), what should have been Warners’ answer to Spider-Man: No Way Home instead looks like an orphaned, slightly unloved project whose big hook is the return of Michael Keaton to a role he last played in 1992.

Supplied Jason Momoa joins the already star-studded crew for Fast X.

7. Fast X (May 18)

Transporter franchise director Louis Leterrier takes over the wheel from Justin Lin for this latest, possibly penultimate, instalment of the long-running action franchise. Billed as the seventh-most expensive movie ever, the shoot took in London, Rome, Turin, Lisbon and Los Angeles. Jason Momoa plays a man out for revenge for his drug lord father’s death at the hands of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and crew in Fast Five, while Brie Larson joins as a new potential ally for our heroes.

While those two additions to the already over-populated cast look exciting, there’s a sense of anti-climax about this tale, especially knowing there’s a big finale to come. Plus, they still haven’t worked out what to do about letting the late Paul Walker’s character go.

Supplied Could Volume 3 be our final chance to hang out with the Guardians?

6. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (May 4)

Still reeling from the loss of his beloved Gamora, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill has to rally his shipmates for a new and possibly final mission which will require them to not only defend the universe, but protect one of their own. Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, Elizabeth Debicki and Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova are among the newbies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After a couple of misfires (and the current controversy around their Phase V and VI big bad’s offscreen activities), Marvel badly needs a hit, but bringing the feel-good gang of the mega-franchise back for one last hurrah might be just the ticket.

Cillian Murphy is Oppenheimer.

5. Oppenheimer (July 20)

Christopher Nolan’s latest project is a biopic of American theoretical physicist and “father of the atomic bomb” Robert J. Oppenheimer. Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy takes on the title role, while Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Rami Malek also have prominent roles.

Nolan always draws a crowd and he’s assembled a fantastic cast, but much may depend on how many were put off by his confusing, confounding, last outing Tenet.

Supplied Issa Rae voices Spider-Woman Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

4. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (June 1)

Miles Morales returns for an all-new animated adventure which sees him team up with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People for a multiverse-spanning battle against a powerful villain. Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, Oscar Isaac and Issa Rae are among the featured vocal artists.

2018’s first outing was both an absolute hoot and Spidey’s stocks have soared even higher thanks to the runaway success of live-action multiverse adventure No Way Home, so expect packed cinemas over King’s Birthday Weekend here.

Jonathan Olley Harrison Ford’s man with a hat is back in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 29)

Harrison Ford’s “man with the hat” is back for one last hurrah, this time without Steven Spielberg directing. Joining the now 80-year-old Ford for this adventure are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.

Yes, there is a little trepidation after the slightly disappointing Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but the trailer gives off such a swagger and Mikkelsen looks so pitch-perfect as the potential main villain that you just know you want to be there when this hits cinemas.

Supplied Ryan Gosling stars opposite Margot Robbie in Barbie.

2. Barbie (July 20)

Little Women’s Greta Gerwig co-wrote and directed this live-action rom-com inspired by the iconic all-American doll. Margot Robbie plays the eponymous Barbie, while Ryan Gosling is her beloved Ken. The cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Emma Mackey.

Buzz around the movie has been incredible, with any imagery – still or moving – lapped by “fans”, while the combination of director and lead actors certainly gets you pondering about what exactly might transpire.

Supplied Hayley Atwell joins Tom Cruise for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

1. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (July 13)

Just when you thought the series’ titling couldn’t get any more confusing. Five years after the partly New Zealand-shot Fallout became a worldwide hit, Tom Cruise finally returns as Ethan Hunt for this seventh action-adventure. As the title suggests, it’s a multi-parter, with the second-half due in June 2024. New to the franchise are Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales and Cary Elwes.

The Mission films have just been getting better and better, the stunts more spectacular and Cruise is on a high after last year’s Top Gun sequel soared to impressive heights at the box-office – so who would bet against him ruling yet another northern hemisphere summer?