Hold on to your bunnies, TVNZ+'s new Fatal Attraction series is actually bloody brilliant

Fatal Attraction is a new drama series inspired by the 1987 film of the same name.

REVIEW: It was the 1987 movie that frightened the life out of potentially philandering husbands, scared up the year’s biggest box-office worldwide and helped the phrase “bunny boiler” enter the lexicon.

Fatal Attraction might have had a somewhat rocky road to cinemas – 20 directors passed on the project and they controversially reshot the ending after test-screening audiences responded poorly to the original dénouement – but the tale of how Daniel Gallagher’s (Michael Douglas) dalliance with Alex Forrest (Glenn Close) turns toxic, gripped viewers globally and made it one of the water-cooler movies of the decade.

Now, more than 35 years on, and following hot on the heels of “re-imaginings” of American Gigolo, The Man Who Fell to Earth and Scenes From a Marriage, Fatal Attraction is back via a contemporary eight-part update (now streaming on TVNZ+).

Created by Desperate Housewives screenwriter Alexandra Cunningham and her Dirty John co-creator Kevin J. Hynes, this Attraction immediately adds new intrigue via a frame tale set 15 years after “When Daniel Met Alex”, which sees Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) released on parole after finally fessing up to her murder.

“Every day I’ve been in here, I’ve been thinking about Alexandra Forrest – how she died, that I killed her, and why,” he tells the board. “I chose rage – to lose control. I chose to take her life.”

But even as he attempts to reconnect with his estranged, now adult daughter Ellen (Alyssa Jirrels), he’s also seeking out the original case files, determined to prove he was wrongly convicted of second-degree murder all those years ago.

However, as anyone over the age of 40 will tell you, that’s not what we’re really here for. Fatal Attraction’s not-so-secret-sauciness, raison d'etre and conversation starter is its focus on former high-flying New York deputy district attorney Gallagher’s fall from grace and his hot and steamy connection with the charismatic Forrest (a suitably mesmerising Lizzie Caplan).

Now a courts-based victims’ services worker, rather than a publishing company editor, her and Gallagher’s meeting of eyes across a crowded courtroom, minds (and then margarita mixes) in the local bar and shared clothes sheddage after a sprinkler incident feels more organic, more spontaneous, even if we’re not sure who seems the more calculated of the duo.

That Gallagher’s seemingly already perfect life has started to crumble – after being passed over for a judgeship, he then crashes his car while intoxicated and has to enact an elaborate scheme to cover it up – just makes his weakness to Forrest’s attentions (especially while his wife – Amanda Peet’s Beth – is away on school camp with Ellen) more believable (as morally repugnant as it is).

While the creators seem at pains to ensure there are plenty of consequences for Gallagher this time around (and right from the get-go – on his first overnight stay at Forrest’s, his dog has destroyed the house while home alone) and her character is far more fleshed out, I feel this tale could well have lent itself to a more The Affair-style of storytelling, providing multiple perspectives of scenarios or conversations (but maybe that brilliant series cornered the market on that).

What you can’t fault though is the casting. Jackson – who through The Affair, Little Fires Everywhere and Dr. Death really has left Dawson’s Creek far behind and become terrific at playing characters you’re never quite sure you can trust – is a brilliant choice for Douglas’ replacement (even if the post prison-release scenes make him look like he has the same hairstylist as UK comedian Alan Davies), while Caplan offers yet another reminder of her innate ability to draw the viewer into a drama, a skill that made both Fleishman Is in Trouble and, particularly, Masters of Sex, such compelling viewing.

Supplied The new smart, slick and stylish Fatal Attraction might not be perfect, but it certainly makes for addictive drama.

With its ‘80s crowd-pleasing, but problematic finale, Fatal Attraction was always ripe for a “reimagining” – in the right hands. This smart, slick and stylish update might not be perfect, but it certainly makes for addictive drama. And yes, we do sight a rabbit, although their fate (at this stage) appears to be less traumatic.

The first three episodes of Fatal Attraction are now available to stream on TVNZ+, with new installments dropping each Sunday at 7pm. Episodes also screen weekly around 10.40pm on Sunday nights on TVNZ 1.