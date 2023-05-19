From fireballs to family: Every Fast & Furious movie ranked by a real rev-head

Numerous characters from the original Fast and the Furious feature in Fast X, including Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

The most family friendly film franchise on the planet is back, with the penultimate chapter to the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, debuting in cinemas this week.

To celebrate this most historic cinematic occasion, here are the hots and the nots of the Furious discography. Grab your ride or die, buckle up and check your bottle of NOS.

Supplied The fourth film in the series, which just happens to almost have exactly the same name as the first one. Not confusing at all.

11. Fast & Furious

You’ve got to learn how to walk before you can run, as underlined by the extremely dull and stupidly named fourth instalment. Having sniffed opportunity (read, money), Vin Diesel returned to the fold to lead the first film to step away from the whole street racing schtick, with little success in what was a massive tonal shift that struggled to resonate.

Supplied Fun fact, Slap Jack’s gold Toyota Supra on the right is a reworked version of the orange Supra from the first film.

10. 2 Fast 2 Furious

Even if it looks and plays like a big dumb episode of CSI: Miami, I have a soft spot for this one.

Tyrese Gibson made for a surprisingly effective Vin Diesel-lite, and that opening race is wonderful popcorn fodder. But the fact that I cannot recall the wafer-thin plot of this thing, a movie I must’ve seen at least 10 times, has to be noted.

A bonus points reduction for Roman’s purple Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder – without question the single worst car in this entire franchise.

The biggest inherent problem that the Fast films face is that every new chapter is expected to top the last. More stars, more explosions, more gravelly one-liners about barbecues or whatever.

The ninth movie is perhaps a little too fast and too furious, with too much going on and little linking it all together. Also, how is it that, in a series that’s so focused on “family”, we went through all these films without knowing that Dominic Toretto has a freaking brother?

Diesel and his ragtag crew don’t make it into this spin-off, but their absence is made up by the chemistry between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby, plus the solid villain performance from Idris Elba as Brixton.

The final act in Samoa is great fun and features plenty of screen time from our own Cliff Curtis. But the movie’s spin-off status means it’s hard to give much of a toss about the action and melodrama.

Supplied I can’t recall whether this was before or after The Rock redirected an active torpedo with his bare hands.

F8 swung for the fences with some of the most incredible set pieces seen in the series. And it achieved this despite Diesel, Johnson, and Tyrese getting into one of the most bizarre, petty behind-the-scenes macho man movie spats in recent memory.

Speaking of behind the scenes, the original footage from the ‘zombie car’ scenes is truly unhinged and worth checking out for those who love practical effects in film.

Supplied The original gang. So young. Is a Jesse cameo on the cards for Fast 11?

6. The Fast and the Furious

“Danger to manifold”, granny shifting, tuna sandwiches that apparently nobody likes … the first Furious flick is endlessly quotable even today. It’s easy to say that it was just Vanishing Point with cars and cheddar cheese dialogue, but that claim ignores the clear, instant chemistry of its baby-faced leads. If only Ja Rule stayed on for more of these things he might not have had to do all that Fyre Festival business.

5. Fast & Furious 6

If the fourth film was the tipping point that saw the franchise pivot from cars to heists, Fast & Furious 6 was when our protagonists transformed from humble street racers to gosh darn Marvel superhero characters.

The sixth chapter was the first to really push the envelope with what a bunch of sweaty lead-foot drivers from LA are capable of – somehow becoming professional fighters, weapons experts, and cyber hackers seemingly overnight.

Supplied Tokyo Drift was a critical flop when it was released in 2006 (it’s the lowest grossing film of the franchise), but has a cult following today.

4. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Lucas Black’s Sean is the purple Mitsubishi Eclipse of lead characters in the Fast and Furious universe, although it’s refreshing to see a character in this series put in a proper fish-out-of-water scenario. What makes this great is the attention to detail of then-new director Justin Lin.

From the oddly on point soundtrack, to Keichii Tsuchya’s cameo, to the immaculate stunt work, to the fact that Sung Kang’s charming Han character is directly lifted from one of Lin’s other films, Better Luck Tomorrow, Tokyo Drift is the movie that showed Lin was made for this series.

Fast X is as unapologetically silly as any other entry here with its array of supremely over-the-top set pieces and the shock return of familiar faces. Bigger explosions, bigger engines, and … err … somehow even more family are all present, with zero attempts to coddle critics.

It’s unquestionably an action-packed mess, but unlike F9, it’s a mess that’s reasonably cohesive. Jason Momoa is a positively delightful evil villain, too. He’s clearly having a whale of a time in the Dante Reyes role – and it translates on screen in a big way.

Supplied The seventh film was also the last for the late Paul Walker, ending with a surprisingly touching tribute.

In any other universe, Furious 7 would mark the end of this franchise. Think about it. One of the two most popular actors, Paul Walker, dies tragically before the movie’s finished (in a car crash no less). There’s a mad rush to somehow get it finished, including talk of using CGI to sci-fi Walker back to life. It’s a perfect recipe for a movie-making disaster.

But that didn’t happen. Furious 7 is a thrilling fixture with excellent fight choreography, the most ridiculous scene in the series (cars don’t fly!), and a truly surprising amount of emotional heft.

1. Fast Five

Fast Five underscores exactly what these movies are capable of. A fantastic ensemble cast dripping with chemistry, a well paced story and a satisfying final action showdown that manages to be both tense and hilarious (admittedly in a kind of morbid, destructive way).

Diesel and Walker are firing on all cylinders, but The Rock steals the show whenever he’s on screen. It’s little wonder that this movie is sometimes quoted as the one that set him on course to be a Hollywood megastar – much like it cemented the template for each Fast film that came after it.