The craziest stunts in the new Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in the latest Mission: Impossible film.

Tom Cruise, the star behind the Mission: Impossible franchise, is out to shock fans once again with a series of breathtaking new stunts in the franchise’s latest chapter.

Several previewed stunts from the latest instalment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, have been racking up millions of views on TikTok and other social media in the build up to its release.

Cruise, who plays the series protagonist Ethan Hunt, has, during his career, made a mission of putting stuntmen out of work, doing things like clinging to the exterior of a military aircraft mid-flight.

Ahead of the seventh and potentially penultimate instalment hitting Kiwi cinemas this weekend, we take a look at the craziest stunts attempted in Ethan Hunt’s latest adventure.

Cruise base jumps motorcycle off mountains

At 61-years-old, Cruise could easily be forgiven for retiring from doing his own stunts, but he shows no sign of slowing down in his latest film.

In a viral stunt that has been widely used to promote the new film, the Top Gun: Maverick star takes the already dangerous sport of base jumping and gives it a classic Mission: Impossible twist.

Geir Olsen/AP Actor Tom Cruise makes a parachute jump down the mountain Helsetkopen near to Hellesylt, Norway, during the filming of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Riding a motorcycle, Cruise speeds off a massive ramp built into the mountain Helsetkopen in Norway, before flinging himself from his ride and deploying a parachute, which he guides safely down the steep mountainside.

Director Christopher McQuarrie told Insider the extent of danger involved in the stunt came as a shock, not only to fans, but also production company Paramount.

"We talk about things in the abstract, but until they really see it… I don't think any of us fully grasped what we were getting ourselves into until we did it," he told Insider.

McQuarrie told ABC the motorcycle cliff jump was Cruise’s most dangerous stunt to date. However, once was clearly not enough for the film star, as he repeated the stunt four times to ensure they had the right shot.

On Friday, a video released by Paramount Pictures revealed Cruise undertook years of training for the scene - which included 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps on a custom-built track, where the actor jumped 80ft (24m) tabletops.

Stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood said, “they were doing 30 jumps a day, getting to the point where [Cruise] was just a machine.”

Speed flying just metres away from peril

In another piece of aerial action featured in the movie, Cruise undertakes a daring speed flying stunt through mountains in the United Kingdom’s Lake District.

While speed flying may look somewhat similar to skydiving or paragliding, it uses a much smaller canopy parachute to allow for the life-threatening flips and agile manoeuvres seen in the clip below.

“Tom’s doing a sport very few people on this planet do ... it’s a very small canopy racing down a mountain just feet off the ground,” the film’s speed flying coordinator Jon Devore said in a promotional video.

Meanwhile, the filming of the stunt required innovation as the use of helicopters or drones to film could spell disaster for the actor, Christopher McQuarrie added.

“We had to develop a gimble system flying along with Tom. You had cameras hanging off both sides ... flying very close to rocks looks quite beautiful [but], behind the scenes we were all in absolute terror,” McQuarrie said.

Landing on the ground at a speed of 80km/h, Cruise had to time each move perfectly to make the final shot “or it could end in disaster”, he said.

Drifting a supercharged Fiat while handcuffed

In a scene where he finds himself handcuffed to co-star Hayley Atwell, Cruise takes drifting to a new level, as the pair wind through the cobblestone streets of Rome with only one hand.

Initially speeding through the city in a BMW, Cruise and Atwell switch to a Fiat 500, which was specialised and supercharged for the scene.

“We built this Fiat 500 so that it would be faster ... some would even say it was possessed,” director Christopher McQuarrie said in a promotional video.

Stunt director Wade Eastwood added that Cruise was truly handcuffed while speeding through Rome’s narrow streets.

Filming the scene was “treacherous”, with Cruise barely able to control the small Fiat, Eastwood said.

Knowing the Mission: Impossible franchise, there is bound to be even more stunts packed into the close to three-hour long film.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 arrives in New Zealand cinemas on Saturday, July 8.