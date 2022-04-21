The Resident: Why Disney's hamfisted, melodramatic medical soap is so addictive

REVIEW: It’s no St Elsewhere or ER. Heck, it isn’t even the best current American medical drama on TV (that honour surely goes to heartfelt New York-based New Amsterdam).

However, there’s something strangely addictive about The Resident, whose fourth season has just arrived on Disney+.

It’s certainly not the writing which keeps you coming back. Heavy-handed at best, cringingly awful at worst, each episode is filled with regular laments about the US medical system, usually soliloquies that are quickly forgotten. And it ain’t the visceral depictions of the high risk surgeries – at least for me anyway. I find myself looking away for at least three or four minutes every episode, as they dive into yet another groundbreaking neuro or cardio-vascular operation.

As for the personal dramas, administration crises and big conspiracies? They happen with such breathless regularity and predictability that surely there’s a The Resident drinking game or bingo (or a combination of both) out there somewhere.

And yet, I’ve found myself for the past three years tuning in each week to get a regular fix of the lives, loves and life-saving diagnoses of the medical staff of Atlanta’s Chastain Memorial Hospital. It’s medical soap of the highest grade, so far avoiding the surreal nuttiness that drove me from Grey’s Anatomy, featuring black-and-white (and from a range of ethnicities and backgrounds) characters who you’re either supposed to think are saintly – or the devil incarnate.

There’s the smug maverick Conrad Hawkins (Gilmore Girls and The Good Wife’s Matt Czuchry), crusading nurse Nic Nevin (Revenge’s Emily VanCamp), earnest serial dater Devon Pravesh (902010’s Manish Dayal), the strong-willed Mina Okafor (Billions’ Shaunette Renée Wilson), the out-for-himself old stager Randolph Bell (The People vs O.J. Simpson’s Bruce Greenwood) and the brilliant, but conceited AJ Austin (The Cosby Show’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner). All have their roles to play, never straying too far from what’s expected from them, but their combination and interplay is what brings the sometimes preposterous scenarios and derisible dialogue to life.

Supplied The Resident is a show that has always been about the characters and “the feels”, rather than the medicine.

Of course, this fourth series originally debuted (three-and-a-half-months later than expected), as the show itself puts it, “in the middle of the single most devastating public health crisis in our lifetime”. Having already dealt with the outbreak of a superbug at the end of the previous season (airing in the US at a time when Covid-19 was just starting to spread throughout America), the producers clearly decided they don’t want to get too bogged down focusing on one topic (even though it was overwhelmingly what the real US medical system was grappling with at the time).

So, after a title card informing us that the show is set “sometime in the future when Covid is history”, we’re transported to the long-awaited wedding day of Nic and Conrad. But that’s really is just the frame-tale for a flashback episode that tries to cram in all of what might have happened at Chastain during the pandemic – essentially signalling a “one-and-done” approach to the virus that stopped the world.

Naturally, that offers the time-honoured genre opportunity of main characters having brushes with tragedy, support players coming close to death and “George in transpo, Lois in accounting and Peter who cleaned the ORs” being sacrificed.

Supplied Emily VanCamp plays Nic Nevin on The Resident.

The lack of adequate PPE is touched on (“you’re sending soldiers off to fight a war without any armour,” Conrad rages to his superior), racism is briefly discussed (that same boss, actor Ray Yang’s Logan Kim, says he was called “a bat eater”, despite being born in Savannah) and a smattering of politics enters the fray (“this is being used to turn us against each other,” Kim opines), while the surgical teams pitch in on the frontline.

Essentially it’s just a checklist of scenes involving masks, temperature checks and ventilators in a hospital that doesn’t look nearly as overcrowded or chaotic as the real ones have been.

However, it’s the last five minutes that are truly telling, focused on seemingly trying to couple up are many characters as possible. This is a show that has always been about “the feels”, rather than the medicine, and this decision to move on is very much in keeping with that.

So, despite an end credit dedication to the health care professionals who daily risk their lives for us all, The Resident released itself from any connection to the reality of the time because the creators seem to believe we’d rather continue to have some frothy escapism. They may just be right.

Season 4 of The Resident is now available to stream on Disney+. A version of this article first appeared in January 2021.