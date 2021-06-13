The Brokenwood Mysteries: TVNZ made us wait, so has this series past its Prime?

REVIEW: It’s the small town that’s home to the Porky Pigeon Pizzeria, Snake and Tiger Pub and one of the worst murder rates in New Zealand.

Currently sitting around 5000, Brokenwood’s population seemingly declines by around one to two a week, depending on what homicides have taken place.

Since 2014, The Brokenwood Mysteries have entertained Kiwi and worldwide audiences, with its mix of Midsomer-esque village setting and Castle, Bones and CSI-style character dynamics. Viewers as far afield Bulgaria, Belgium and Bloomington, Indiana have delighted in the crime-solving skills of Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea) and Detective Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland).

Now, after 24 episodes on Prime, Brokenwood has a new local home, in the prestigious “Sunday Theatre” slot on TVNZ. Bizarrely, we’re seeing these latest episodes two-and-a-half months after they debuted on the American version of Acorn TV.

This week’s first of six, series seven tales, The Garotte and the Vinklebraun, showcases one of the positive TV side-effects of the current global pandemic. It’s filled to the gunnels with recognisable, local talent, offering up a deep bench of talent in even the smallest of roles.

As the episode opens, the town is abuzz, thanks to the arrival of the hit TV show All Things Old and Beautiful. But while “beautiful bucolic Brokenwood” and its people have turned out the red carpet, all is clearly not well, as they begin their main shoot at its “quaint and curious sawmill”. Tensions are high between hosts Jennifer Furroughs (Katrina Hobbs) and Brian Bottoms (Mark Hadlow) and their crew, while some in the crowd are slightly concerned when Brian misidentifies Mrs Marlow’s (Elizabeth McRae) leeching cups as cognac glasses.

Things reach boiling point when he dismisses what looks to be a genuine hei-tiki as a trinket, outraging cameraman D.K. Tremaine (Matariki Whatarau), who accuses him of “disrespecting Māori taonga”.

“This is all getting a bit Witchiepoo,” Bottoms spits, just adding fuel to the fire.

Supplied Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea) and Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland) have another series of cases to solve during the seventh season of The Brokenwood Mysteries.

Among those witnessing the altercation is Detective Shepherd, already disappointed with the feedback he’s received about his beloved country music vinyl collection: “They’d be worth more if they weren’t all country records.”

However, he doesn’t think much of it, until the following morning when Bottoms is discovered dead in his Brokenwood Sands Motel room – still attached to a wooden garotte. Initial investigations reveal Bottoms had an interest in replica instruments of torture and had purchased this from Brokenwood’s curios shop earlier that day. It’s also clear there’s no way he could have strangled himself, someone must have “helped” him.

The list of suspect though is long. As well as his disgruntled co-host and exasperated crew, there was electrician Buzz (Bruce Hopkins) – upset at Bottoms’ hurtful assessment of his mother’s 47-town spoon collection as “only of novelty value” – and Jools Fahey’s (Ingrid Park) new beau Lord Ashbury (James Richard Marshall), who was trying to get a Vinklebraun painting appraised.

As you’d expect, after a series of dead ends and red herrings, things eventually wrap up in a tidy resolution after 90 minutes of entertainment.

Series head writer Tim Balme does a terrific job of keeping the audience guessing as to the killer (although old hands may find this one a little too simplistic to work out), while carving out a few nice character moments and a rich vein of humour.

Fans of Antiques Roadshow or “Kirsty and Phil”-style TV programming will also get a kick out of the genres pastiche on display, while Balme even has the “audacity” to try and re-pitch his most famous role, as the lead in Peter Jackson’s zombie movie Brain Dead, as a date-night rom-com.

Supplied Thinks liven up when the TV show All Things Old and Beautiful comes to Brokenwood on the opening episode of the latest season of The Brokenwood Mysteries.

With its “gentle” approach to murders, twisty mysteries and warm, witty and relatively uncomplicated regulars, it’s easy to see why Brokenwood has gained such a global following. It’s not exactly cutting-edge drama, but it offers entertaining, comfortable viewing - and regular employment for those involved.

It just seems a shame that we’ve had to wait so long to see it this time around, do TVNZ think it is past its Prime?

Season 7 of The Brokenwood Mysteries begins screening on TVNZ1 at 8.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to view on TVNZ OnDemand.