Russell Howard Stands Up to the World: TVNZ debuts comedian's Kiwi-shot series

REVIEW: “You elected a competent leader. We elected someone who is part-thesaurus, part-alpaca. Jacinda seemed to know exactly where any outbreak was. Boris doesn’t know how many kids he has.”

British comedian Russell Howard offers regular praise of New Zealand’s response to the global pandemic in his new, three-part travel series Russell Howard Stands Up to the World (debuting on TVNZ2 tonight, Wednesday, at 8.40pm as well as available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand).

Marvelling at how well we’ve conquered Covid, the 41-year-old Bath-born comedian revels in a relatively mask-free environment full of adventures. But first, he has to survive two weeks “bir-ed” (bored and tired) in managed isolation, his growing insanity captured on video as he imagines the private lives of electrical sockets, develops an addiction to Pineapple Lumps (after initially dismissing them as sounding “like a disease”) and contemplates taking part in the hotel’s quiz (where the first place is “an extra night” at the hotel).

Support comes from his mother, who helpfully suggests that, “it could be worse – you could be a woodpecker and have to headbutt a tree to eat”.

GLENN MCCONNELL/STUFF British comedian Russell Howard toured New Zealand in late January, becoming one of a handful of foreign artists to tour since the pandemic started.

These observations and his travels are interspersed with snippets of his three-city Respite tour in January, shows he originally put tickets on sale for three years ago, when “Corona was just a beer and Harry was a prince”.

It’s a format that worked brilliantly well for Billy Connolly during his 2004 World Tour of New Zealand and, despite being a very different type of presence, Englishman Howard proves quickly able to establish a rapport with Kiwis from all walks of life.

That includes his first encounter, which will no doubt set a certain sector of the population’s teeth on edge, with Aotearoa’s “first man” Clarke Gayford. After being lambasted for failing to bring any beers to their 5.30am “appointment”, Howard spends much of their morning fishing together watching Gayford haul in a succession of aquatic life (“it was like being in a nightclub with Chris Hemsworth,” he jokes, while also acknowledging the slight absurdity of the situation: “It’s like Melania Trump inviting you to go scuba diving”) and gently probing him about his and Ardern’s wedding plans.

Supplied Russell Howard enjoys a glass and a laugh with New Zealand “village elder” Sam Neill.

Next, it’s off to the Auckland waterfront for some Manu-ing (bombing into the harbour) with a group of teens, before hitting the road to meet one of our “village’s” true elder statesman. A visit to Sam Neill’s Central Otago lavender farm and vineyard is almost compulsory for any celebrity making it our shores and the septuagenarian greets the comedian like a wayward son home for the holidays, getting him to muck in by processing the lavender, massaging pigs and quaffing wine.

Amongst the pair’s hilarious discussions, you’ll learn why Neill can never take his dog to Yorkshire and a fact that will colour your view of the Bayeux tapestry from now on.

Like Connolly and a more recent visitor, Griff Rhys-Jones, Howard’s observations are often wry and thought-provoking. Tickled pink that we have a chain of stores called The Mad Butcher (“nobody else has thought to combine meat and insanity”), he can barely contain himself when he sees their slogan: “You can’t beat the Mad Butcher’s meat”. It’s almost disappointing that no-one thought to seek out Sir Peter Leitch for a potential chat, I’m pretty sure Howard would have loved him.

Instead, he visits the charming and eccentric funeral elves at the Kiwi Coffin Club and, in the opening episode’s one bum note, Karen “20 Whacks” Hill. A profanity-spouting viral celebrity from 2013 (and not New Zealand’s answer to Lizzie Borden), her extended appearance might have Guy Williams suing for plagarism.

Christchurch used to be able to trot out their own Wizard for televised tours, now it seems he’s been replaced by someone more famous for being from Stokes Valley and making abusive phone calls.

Supplied Russell Howard joined New Zealand’s “first man” for a fishing trip during his visit to New Zealand in January.

The Garden City’s Dance-O-Mat, beloved by many an overseas visitor, also copped a beating from Howard. “It looks like the kind of place someone might take you to have you killed,” he mused, before inviting his Kiwi crew to take his place in throwing shapes in the open air, inner-city setting.

A disaster for Christchurch tourism aside, the series is great “adult” fun. Howard is genuinely warm and funny and this series offers plenty of laughs. Next week’s episode takes in Wellington and Rotorua, before he crosses the ditch for the final instalment.

Russell Howard Stands Up to the World debuts at 8.40pm on TVNZ2 on Wednesday, June 16. It will also be available that evening on TVNZ OnDemand.