Welcome to Chechnya: Bleak, confronting look at real-life Handmaid's Tale

Welcome to Chechnya is now available to stream on DocPlay.

REVIEW: As somebody who cares far too much about encouraging people to watch great films they might otherwise not know about, I try very hard to avoid using the word “harrowing”.

But sometimes there really is nothing else to say about a film, except that it is a harrowing, tough, worthy and near-exhausting watch. And yet, you’ll be glad you made the effort and took the time. Because a film and a story like Welcome to Chechnya (now streaming on DocPlay) just bloody well needs to be known.

Modern Chechnya is a “constituent republic” of Russia, which makes it very much dependent on Russia for its physical and economic security. The Chechyan Republic exists under partial Islamic Sharia, enforced by the immovable and publicly puritanical government of Ramzan Kadyrov.

In 2017, Kadyrov launched what amounted to a pogrom against Chechnya's gay and gender-diverse people. Gay men and women were rounded up, beaten, tortured for the names of their friends and contacts and imprisoned without trial. Many were simply never seen again and are presumed to have died in secret prisons.

In response to these crimes, groups within Russia and outside of Europe have started a campaign of resistance and extraction, aimed at getting gay people and their allies out of Chechnya – and to safety. At the time of filming, 151 people had made it to safety, via a network of safe houses and the “Rainbow Railway”.

Making Welcome to Chechnya, in a country in which journalists are also routinely imprisoned and murdered, is an act of extraordinary courage and ingenuity. Film-maker David France (How To Survive a Plague) posed as a tourist, keeping one phone full of holiday snaps and chatty texts home, while he used another to record this astonishing film.

The results are bleak, confronting, at times incredibly difficult to witness. And yet, I implore you to watch this film.

Supplied David Isteev, a human rights defender who assists at-risk LGBT+ individuals with emergency relocation from Chechnya, features in the documentary Welcome to Chechnya.

Welcome to Chechnya is a document of what happens when a leader is allowed to peddle the myth of the “strongman” to its natural conclusion. A bully cannot exist without a victim and so the most inadequate among us try to “other” a group in society to blame for some imagined crimes. Whether the victims are black, women, Asian, Jewish or gay, the result is always the same.

Without diminishing the hideous crimes against women that are still being perpetrated around the world, it occurred to me that Welcome to Chechnya is a real-life Handmaid's Tale, happening right now, within Europe. If you watched the fictional series, then you can at least find a couple of hours for its documentary equivalent.