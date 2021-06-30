Talkback: Why TVNZ's new media workplace comedy lacks Frontline appeal and edge

REVIEW: Jason Hoyte is a master of deadpan comedy.

From Screaming Reels to The Late Night Big Breakfast to his pitch-perfect deliveries as part of the Alternative Cricket Commentary team, the former Seven Periods with Mr Gormsby star is one of the New Zealand most under-rated funnymen.

After years of playing second banana to the sometimes outrageous Leigh Hart, Hoyte finally has a lead role his talents deserve and the result is – just a touch disappointing?

Not that he’s lost his mojo in Talkback (now streaming on TVNZ OnDemand). It’s just that this six-part satire of commercial radio feels a little too obvious in its targets.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Paranormal star Mike Minogue talks the talk in new mockumentary, Talkback

* Wellington Paranormal's Mike Minogue talks strange fan encounters

* Leigh Hart says now is the perfect time for Late Night Big Breakfast to return

* Aussies mistake Kiwi fishing parody Screaming Reels for documentary series

* Leigh Hart and Jason Hoyte 'talk rubbish' in new show Screaming Reels

Hoyte plays the rich, self-entitled host of Talkback FM’s flagship breakfast show. For years, he’s ruled the roost, setting each day’s agenda with his incisive interviews, right-wing world view and excoriation of callers who dare to challenge him.

Lately though, he appears to have lost his relatability and his audience. A lengthy diatribe on how potholes on Ponsonby Road threatened the appearance of his Lamborghini Hurricane and made him late for his $350 haircut is met with switchboard silence. Even his long-suffering staff wish they could have the office radio switched to anything other than 107.8FM.

Worse still, the latest ratings place him second, behind the charismatic, left-leaning Paul Laws. While he and the show’s producer Steve Menzies (Mike Minogue) try to brush off the results by saying that “they don’t capture the actual numbers”, the network’s boss Sir John (Simon Prast) is apoplectic.

Supplied Ginette McDonald, Jason Hoyte, Mike Minogue and Morgana O’Reilly team up for Talkback.

“If you’re not back on top by the end of the next cycle, you’ll all be out on your arses,” he rages, urging Malcolm to bring back the drama. “Where there’s conflict – play it up. Where’s there’s none – we create it.”

What made the legendary Aussie current affairs show Frontline (currently available to stream on Netflix) – a comedy Talkback clearly aspires to emulate – was its satirisation of an entire industry and ability to both ape and even predict promotion and storytelling trends.

Here, while Hoyte and Minogue mine a lot of comedy out of the medium that is “to journalism what professional wrestling is to sport”, our small country and few personalities work against them.

This feels like a parody of one man – one already magnificently covered by one of their compadres who ironically now hosts the show the man he mimicked once fronted. It lends Talkback a cringe comedy factor it could probably have done without (the inclusion of a badly behaved sportscaster character, again one that many audience members will associate with a single high-profile, real-life one, didn’t help either).

Supplied While certainly not without its funny moments or pointed jibes at the sorry state of talk radio in New Zealand, Talkback just lacks the spontaneity, free-flowing lunacy or comedic timing of The Late Night Big Breakfast, Screaming Reels or Wellington Paranormal.

One of Frontline’s other strengths was in its ensemble and one hopes that a talented line-up that includes Ginette McDonald, Morgana O’Reilly and Olivia Tennet are given chances to shine with characters that are more than the one-dimension they initially seem. Kudos though for casting Gloss alumni Prast as the old-school businessman, he fits the role perfectly.

So while certainly not without its funny moments or pointed jibes at the sorry state of radio talkback in New Zealand (“the whole point of talkback is giving people with nothing intelligent to say somewhere to say it,” the show cynically summarises), Talkback just lacks the spontaneity, free-flowing lunacy or comedic timing of Big Breakfast, Reels or Wellington Paranormal.

Bizarrely coming across like a reactionary antidote to Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom (rather than discovering his liberal conscience, our “hero” here deliberately defies it), as a Kiwi media workplace comedy – on this evidence – you’d be better off searching further into TVNZ OnDemand and revisiting The Jacquie Brown Diaries.

Talkback is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.