Disney's Monsters at Work, Netflix's Virgin River among great shows to stream

The latest Marvel hit is available to watch this week, as well as Australian and British offerings on the struggles of parenthood.

BUMP (NEON)

Veteran Australian actor Claudia Karvan co-created and stars in this 10-part drama set in and around Sydney’s inner-western suburbs.

Olympia “Oly” Chalmers-Davis (Nathalie Morris) is an ambitious and high-achieving teenage girl who has to deal with the fallout from an unexpected pregnancy.

“Bump presents an array of decent people muddling along, trying their best, sometimes stuffing-up and apologising,” wrote The Age’s Debi Enker. “As a bonus, there's a beautifully developed, topsy-turvy love story.”

DUNCANVILLE (NEON)

As the title suggests, this animated series’ main focus is teenage boy Duncan Harris (voiced by series co-creator Amy Poehler). More King of the Hill’s Bobby than Bart Simpson, he’s a C+ student with low self-esteem and an eclectic group of friends. They all live in the small, non-descript town of Oakdale (town slogan “an Oak-kay place to live”), best known for its iconic tree Ol’ Oakie (where witches used to be hung from).

While the family dynamics and celebrity cameos give off a Family Guy vibe, in truth, Duncanville has more in common with the aforementioned King of the Hill – there’s a lot of heart and truth underneath some of the more lewd and crude jokes.

Supplied Season 3 of Virgin River, Monsters at Work and This is Pop are among the great shows to stream this week.

Supplied Naomi Battrick plays Jocelyn on Jamestown

JAMESTOWN (NEON)

From the creators of Downton Abbey, comes this 17th Century period drama that revolves around a group of English settlers as they attempt to establish a community in the “New World”.

After more than a decade of being on their own, the men are joined by a group of English women seemingly duty bound to marry those who paid for their passage. Among them are Jocelyn, Alice and Verity, who arrive with little idea of what the future holds, or the disruption they are about to bring.

“It's more fun than high culture, or history lessons. An expensive soap, in other words,” wrote The Guardian's Sam Wollaston.

JUNIOR BAKE OFF (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

After a three-year break (and a switch in UK broadcaster), the kids’ version of the popular British cookery competition returned in 2019 with a new format, judges and host.

Comedian Harry Hill provides the puns, while adult Bake Off contestant Liam Charles and main series judge Prue Leith sample the results of the 20 participants aged between nine and 15. They are initially divided into two sets of 10, before the Top 10 take on a week of even more fiendish challenges.

“A world away from the increasingly competitive adult series, the children’s Bake Off is more smiles than tears, with bakes you’ll actually want to eat, and added laughs from Harry Hill,” wrote The Guardian's Olivia Potts.

Supplied Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson join forces for Loki.

LOKI (DISNEY+)

Marvel’s “God of Mischief” gets his own six-part series which follows on from the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Loki re-stole the Tesseract. Having diverted from the “sacred timeline”, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) now has to answer to the Time Variance Authority, including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson).

With a Ned Flanders-esque moustache and his trademark laid-back delivery and persona, Wilson (Wedding Crashers, Wonder) is the perfect counterpoint to Loki’s more flamboyant tendencies, the opening episode establishing an uneasy relationship that should make for some terrific “buddy comedy” to lighten the potentially heavy talk of multiverses and time crimes.

Boasting an aesthetic and tone allegedly inspired by everything from The Silence of the Lambs, Mindhunter, 48 Hrs, Mad Men and (apparently) the Teletubbies, some inspired use of super slo-mo and time reversals and new hints that Loki has been responsible for some of the world’s greatest unsolved mysteries, Wednesday night viewing this winter has just been well and truly sorted.

MONSTERS AT WORK (DISNEY+)

This is a smart, sassy and surprisingly effective 10-episode update of the now 20-year-old minor animated classic Monsters, Inc.

While following the same format as the uneven cinematic prequel Monsters University (introducing a bunch of quirky underdog characters) and paving the path for a new main man in Tylor Tuskmon, the creators actually don’t do the traditional TV tactic of ditching the original players after a brief appearance.

Mike and Sully are integral to the ongoing plot, overseeing the transition to their new power source (a quite brilliant conceit, which not only provides a mirror to the energy issues our world faces, but also promotes positivity over fear mongering).

DISNEY+ Monsters at Work is now streaming on Disney+

THIS IS POP (NETFLIX)

Shania Twain, Boyz II Men, ABBA’s Benny Andersson, T-Pain, Brandi Carlile and Public Enemy’s Chuck D are among the artists featured in this eight-part documentary series, which focuses on different aspects of the beloved music genre.

Topics include the crossover with country music, the rise of auto-tune, why Stockholm has produced so many great artists and producers and a history of Britpop.

Entertaining, enlightening, engrossing documentary making.

VIRGIN RIVER (NETFLIX)

Now in its third, 10-part season, this romantic-drama follows the fortunes of former Los Angeles nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she adjusts to life in a remote Northern California town. New Zealand’s own Martin Henderson plays Jack Sheridan, a former US Marine and local restaurant/bar owner who is sweet on Melinda, but whose own life is rather complicated.

A funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance, are just some of the events promised by the creators in what they describe as “a twist-packed season that'll keep fans on the edge of their seats”.

A show described as “Dawson’s Creek for broken grownups” by The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan, this latest series “has all the charm and qualities of its predecessors”, according to Ready Steady Cut’s Daniel Hart.