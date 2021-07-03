Fear Street 1994: Netflix's R.L. Stine movie will give you more than Goosebumps

Fear Street 1994 (16+, 107mins) Directed by Leigh Janiak ****

This is a tale of two cities – Sunnyvale and Shadyside.

The former is one of the safest and wealthiest communities in the country, the latter boasts a history of horror. One was voted the most beautiful place to live, the other has been nicknamed “Killer Capital, USA”.

That’s because while Sunnyvale has now gone almost three decades without a violent crime, Shadyside has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons since it was founded in 1666.

Netflix The Fear Street trilogy will arrive on Netflix during the month of July.

It has spawned many a serial killer – from Billy Barker in 1922, to the Humpty Dumpty Killer in 1935, “the Milkman” in 1953 and Ruby Lane in 1965. Then there was the infamous Camp Nightwing Massacre of 1978. And those are just ones that virtually every one of the townsfolk can easily reel off.

Sadly, now they can add Ryan Torres to the list of infamy. On September 30, 1994, he killed seven others, after hours at the Shadyside Mall where he worked, his spree eventually ending when he was gunned down by a security guard, laying to rest bathed in the neon glow of the empty food court.

While jaded and weary adults were happy to accept the Sheriff’s assessment that he was just an “ordinary guy who just seemed to snap”, one teen isn’t quite so convinced. Tales of curses and witchcraft have persisted throughout the town’s history and the serial killer-obsessed Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.) is convinced that the infamous Sarah Fier has something to do with this latest horror.

Supplied The entertaining, eerie and excellently executed Fear Street 1994 may have been inspired by the works of R.L. Stine, but they are genuine “Goosebumps” you will feel while watching.

To him, her thirst for revenge on the people that hung her more than 300 years ago isn’t just something “babysitters make up to scare kids”, even if his older sibling Deena (Kiana Madeira) thinks it was more likely “this sh...y town” made Torres go postal. And besides, Deena’s just angry because her partner not only recently broke up with her, but also moved “to a better life” in Sunnyvale.

Her mood certainly isn’t improved when she spies them seemingly cosying up to someone else at the candlelight vigil for the victims before the big annual football clash between the towns’ warring high schools. Antagonism rather than healing is the order of the night, which ends with punches thrown and the Shadyside bus being pursued by a car driven by someone wearing the same skeleton outfit as Torres did while carrying out the killings.

Outraged, Deena makes to throw an ice bucket at them, only to lose her footing and accidentally let go of it. It sends the car careering into the woods, injuring the occupants (one of whom is her former partner) and inadvertently disturbing an ancient evil.

This entertaining, eerie and excellently executed period horror may have been inspired by the works of R.L. Stine (Fear Street was a long-running series the author first began in 1989), but they are genuine “Goosebumps” you will feel while watching.

Pre-teen fare this is most definitely not, instead offering some gruesome sights and fearful frights before bedtime.

Director and one of three writers Leigh Janiak (Scream: The TV Series) does a terrific job of establishing a likeable cadre of characters (and fleshing out the chilling premise), while also expertly ramping up the tension.

There’s a kind of Stranger Things-meets-It tone about the movie, with Janiak quickly establishing a sense of space and place and peppering the soundtrack with an abundance of en pointe period hits from Radiohead to The Fugees to The Prodigy.

Supplied In Fear Street 1994, a group of teens are stalked by what they believe is an ancient evil.

And while not without moments of humour, one also can’t help but feel Fear Street 1994 is trying to take a more serious approach to its subject. It was the year of Wes Craven’s New Nightmare – not Scream (which came two years later) – after all.

Horror aficionados though will enjoy the nods to Jaws, Poltergeist and Flatliners, while more casual fans can lap up a brilliant early subverting of expectations, a reminder of the multiple uses of a corded land line, a terrifying late twist and the fact that it all ends on a genuine, uncontrived cliffhanger.

Yes, this is part of a bold Netflix experiment, a trilogy of films to be released on consecutive weeks. I already can’t wait for the next instalment (teased at in the final moments), a Friday the 13th-esque tale set 16 years earlier.

Fear Street 1994 is now available to stream on Netflix.