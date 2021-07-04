The Punisher: The very R18, pre-cinematic universe Marvel movie comes to Netflix

The Punisher is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Punisher (18+, 123mins) Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh ***

It’s hard to believe now, but there was a time before the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Perhaps even more shockingly, there was an earlier time when Marvel movies, quite frankly, sucked. Back in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, there were adaptations of Captain America and The Punisher that were lame, inane and left Marvel hanging its head in shame.

In particular, 1989's The Punisher was awful. Starring Dolph Lundgren in the title role, the $US10 million movie, partly shot around Sydney's Luna Park, was never released theatrically in the US, was banned for two years in South Africa and ended the directing career of Mark Goldblatt.

Then, in 2004 (four full years before Iron-Man), armed with a budget of $US33m, Marvel hoped to erase the memory of the earlier effort and present the real story of the character who first appeared in a Spider-Man story in 1974.

In this version, military-trained Frank Castle (Thomas Jane) is one of the FBI's top undercover operatives. A seasoned combatant of exceptional skill, Castle is constantly moving his wife and son across the country to protect both him and his family. However, when a contraband firearms sting goes sour, Castle is the target of multi- millionaire and career criminal Howard Saint (John Travolta) who wants revenge for his son's untimely death. Tracked down to a family reunion in Puerto Rico, Castle's extended whānau is wiped out and he is left for dead. Miraculously surviving, Castle goes into hiding and prepares to dish out punishment to Saint and his cronies.

Despite boasting the worst trailer of its year of release, The Punisher actually offers plenty for action movie fans to enjoy.

supplied Despite only being third choice for the role after Vin Diesel and Hugh Jackman both passed, Thomas Jane is the best reason to watch The Punisher.

A throwback to the pumped-up, over-the-top destruction-fests of the 1980s, in among the two hours of posterior punishment is 80 minutes of full-on, mindless fun.

Some judicious cuts would have helped then rookie director Jonathan Hensleigh and writer Michael France (Hulk, Goldeneye). Some bizarre musical interludes jar, the need to sell the heavy rock soundtrack grates, and the score is amazingly similar to that spoofed in the Austin Powers series. Also, a supposedly humorous sub-plot involving Castle's new neighbours falls horribly flat, and what's with the guard who's a dead-ringer for Australian Idol/Holey Moley Australia’s Ian "Dicko" Dickson?

supplied John Travolta’s scenery-chewing Howard Saint is a cartoon villain of the worst kind.

But for all of that, Hensleigh knows how to choreograph a good fight sequence (especially the destruction of Castle's apartment) and get us behind our hero, and isn't that what this kind of movie is all about?

Credit must go to Jane (Deep Blue Sea). Despite only being third choice for the role after Vin Diesel and Hugh Jackman both passed, he is the best reason to watch Punisher. Displaying enough beef and cake to appeal to women, he also delivers the punches and the pithy comebacks. In one hilarious scene, his "torture" of an underling involves a steak, a popsicle and an acetylene torch. Also, amusingly, his voice drops two octaves (to Vin Diesel's range) upon becoming The Punisher.

However, The Punisher also marked another low in the multi-comeback career of John Travolta. His pipe-smoking, scenery-chewing Howard Saint is a cartoon villain of the worst kind. The character is only three-dimensional because, then, it looked like Travolta had been eating all the pies.

